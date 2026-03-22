Christopher Bell Sets Sights on Kyle Busch’s Historic Legacy With JGR as He Eyes to Pull Off the Unthinkable

A strong case can be made for Kyle Busch being one of NASCAR’s greatest, most impactful modern drivers. Such is his legacy that Christopher Bell, one of his former teammates, is inspired to achieve what only Busch has on multiple occasions.

Christopher Bell on the reality of running triple-headers

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In 2010, Kyle Busch won all three races across a NASCAR weekend, at the Truck level, the Nationwide, and the Cup level. This trifecta of race wins, a Bristol sweep, was the first time a NASCAR driver had ever done so.

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But while many drivers tried to run and win all three races in a weekend, no other driver could, except for Kyle Busch again, when he did it for a second time in 2017. And it was Bristol, once again.

Naturally, winning three races on a weekend is no easy task. But even attempting that takes a lot, especially on a physical level. This was an aspect of triple headers that Christopher Bell recently addressed ahead of Sunday’s race at Darlington, as he attempted one this weekend.

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In a media availability session, the JGR driver was asked whether he had certain tracks in mind for a triple duty weekend where racing would be less physically demanding. Bell claimed there are tracks that are more physical than others, like Dover, Bristol, and Darlington.

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“You have some decent straightaways to get some rest. The speeds are down, the G-forces are down. The biggest thing about Darlington is it’s just mentally taxing. Like, you have to be mentally switched on the entire time because you get no off laps. You’re right up against the wall. Any sort of mistakes are going to damage your car and likely jeopardize your spot, your potential to run well,” he described.

Having said that, Bell claimed most drivers don’t get to pick the opportunity of where they run double or triply duty. He mentioned that it depends on the teams.

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In his case, he has done double-duty at Darlington for some years. But this year, because of his team and a sponsor, he was also able to run the Truck race.

He finished third in the O’Reilly Series race, while in the Truck race, he finished in eighth place.

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Kyle Busch doing a triple sweep left one of NASCAR’s all-time greats speechless

Darrell Waltrip, who is #5 on NASCAR’s all-time winner list, is also the driver with the most Cup wins at Bristol. In a 2020 interview, Waltrip spoke about how thoroughly impressive Kyle Busch’s winning three NASCAR races in a weekend in the fashion he did, is.

He said he never thought that a driver could win three races in a weekend at Bristol, as he marveled over how Busch was able to run all the laps in three races without being affected by it.

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“Kyle stays up on the wheel and gets the job done. Just finishing three races there in one weekend is an accomplishment, but dominating, leading the most laps, and winning is the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen a driver do there,” Waltrip claimed.

With that said, it’ll be interesting to see if another driver ends up achieving a triple-header win like Kyle Busch in future. Whether it’d be Christopher Bell or someone else, only time will tell.