Rick Hendrick’s Secret Meeting Signals Camaro’s Exit From NASCAR as “Ghost Car” Label Goes Out of Hand

Maybe things are coming to an end for the Chevrolet Camaro in NASCAR after all. The ZL1, which has been Chevy’s stock car body in NASCAR since 2018, could finally have its farewell this season. However, the idea of Camaro exiting the sport has existed for the past few years. But after a new report, which could also involve Rick Hendrick, it could finally turn out to be true.

Rick Hendrick could potentially have seen Chevrolet’s Camaro replacement for NASCAR

In a post on X by NASCAR insider Taylor Kitchen, she reported veteran broadcaster Mike Joy’s comments on FOX. Joy revealed that ahead of the Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chevrolet shared a glimpse of something.

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“Chevrolet had their annual dealer meetings in Vegas this week (will continue next week). Car dealers got a look at what will be raced in NASCAR in the next few years, along with what will soon be hitting showroom floors,” Kitchen wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that at this event, Rick Hendrick would also have been present. The Hendrick Motorsports owner also owns over 90 dealerships for Chevrolet and GM across the United States.

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While the Camaro ZL1 is still Chevy’s choice of body for the 2026 NASCAR season, the actual road car was discontinued over two years ago, in December 2023.

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And because the road version of Camaro has been out of production for so long, the cars the NASCAR teams run are reportedly unbranded ‘ghost’ Camaro bodies.

Now, instead of the race cars saying ‘Camaro’ on their body, the text is of the car brand, Chevrolet itself.

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GM boss breaks down Chevy’s success in NASCAR

In 2025, Chevrolet took its fifth manufacturer’s championship in a row. On top of that, Kyle Larson’s second Cup title also ensured the recent Ford era in the driver’s championship also came to an end.

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Interestingly, Chevy’s fifth championship in a row came after the formation of GM Motorsports in 2020. Eric Warren, Vice President of Global Motorsport Competition, spoke about the key behind his organization’s NASCAR success in the last few years in an interview.

“We work very well together as a group of collective Chevrolet teams, which requires leadership from our teams. Whether it’s Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse, all those teams have to work together for the benefit of Chevrolet racing,” Warren said.

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He claimed that at times, it becomes like a ‘kindergarten recess’ since they are trying to keep all the teams together even when they want to go in different directions. However, once they build momentum, everyone finds they are where they want to be.

“It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy of getting better people, better drivers, better teams,” Warren added.

With that said, do you think Chevy can continue its dominance in NASCAR this season? Let us know in the comments below.