Denny Hamlin’s Kids: All About Taylor, Molly and Their Newborn Son

Denny Hamlin has always been vocal about the importance of family. In recent years, he has repeatedly put his racing career on hold to be present for major family milestones, including the birth of his children. This commitment was most recently displayed in June 2025, when he chose to miss the inaugural Cup Series race in Mexico City, NASCAR’s first international points race since 1958, to remain at home in North Carolina with his fiancée, Jordan Fish, as they welcomed their newborn son.

Denny Hamlin’s 3 kids

Speaking of Denny Hamlin’s kids, he has three children. Taylor James Hamlin (his eldest daughter), Molly Gold Hamlin (his younger daughter), and a newborn son born on June 11, 2025. All his kids have been born to his long-time partner and fiancée, Jordan Fish. Denny Hamlin met Jordan Fish in 2007 when Fish was part of the dance group of the former NBA team, the Charlotte Bobcats. The Hamlin family is based in Chesterfield, Virginia.

via Imago Denny Hamlin with girl friend Jordan Fish and their 2 daughters Taylor (4) and Molly (1) in Victory Lane after the 2019 Daytona 500, at the Daytona International Speedway February 17, 2019 Daytona, Florida. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DAY2019021738 MIKExGENTRY

Image Credits: Imago

Taylor James Hamlin

The eldest of Denny Hamlin kids, and one of two Denny Hamlin daughters, is Taylor James Hamlin. Taylor was born on 20th January 2013. Denny Hamlin had shared a lovable photo of newborn Taylor on X, captioning it, “Introducing Taylor James Hamlin!!! Born Jan 20 at 20:20! Weighting 6lb 5oz and 20 inches in length.”

Taylor attends school in the Chesterfield, Virginia area. The school name is not publicly disclosed by Denny Hamlin and his family for privacy reasons. However, both Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish regularly share updates of Taylor and even Molly’s school activities on social media platforms.

via Getty DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 04: Denny Hamlin (#11 Joe Gibbs Racing Sport Clips Toyota) and his daughter Taylor walk down pit road before the running of NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 on September 04, 2022, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Take a look at Denny Hamlin‘s post from 2019 when Hamlin shared photos from Taylor’s first day at school on Facebook with the caption, “Big day for my big girl. Can’t say I wasn’t a little emotional walking her to school today.” Taylor Hamlin has shown a flair for the performing arts, notably taking on the lead role of Dorothy in a school production of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. In this performance, she delighted audiences with a rendition of the classic song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” showcasing both her confidence and stage presence.

Despite the evolving family structure, Taylor maintains a close relationship with both Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish. Hamlin has spoken openly about co-parenting and ensuring Taylor feels included and valued in their family life. There are no public endorsements or commercial deals associated with Taylor at this time. Moreover, no confirmed medical conditions have been publicly disclosed for Taylor.

Molly Gold Hamlin

Molly Gold Hamlin is the second of Jordan Fish’s Denny Hamlin’s daughters. She is younger than Taylor and has grown up in the public eye alongside her famous father. Molly was born on 15th August 2017. Similar to Taylor’s announcement, Denny Hamlin announced her arrival by posting a picture of Molly in Taylor’s embrace, with the caption, “Taylor has a little sister now. Molly Gold Hamlin est. 8-15-17.”

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400, Jul 24, 2022 Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin stands with his daughters Taylor left and Molly right on pit road prior to the M&M S Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports, 24.07.2022 14:44:27, 18741589, NPStrans, Pocono Raceway, Molly, Nascar, Denny Hamlin PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxOHarenx 18741589

As of 2025, Molly Gold Hamlin is eight years old. Molly is close to both Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish. The family often shares moments together on social media, highlighting their loving and supportive dynamic.

There are no public endorsements or commercial deals associated with Molly at this time. No confirmed medical conditions have been publicly disclosed for Molly.

Denny Hamlin’s newborn kid

Adding to the list of Denny Hamlin kids, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish welcomed their third child, a son, on June 11, 2025. The birth date of Denny Hamlin’s son, 6/11, is a meaningful nod to Hamlin’s car number and the team identity (which almost had been, given the six championships won by Michael Jordan). “We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five,” Hamlin said in a statement on social media.

As of June 2025, Denny Hamlin’s son is just days old. The family has, however, not publicly shared a name, photo, or further details at this time. The arrival of their son marks a significant milestone for Hamlin and Fish.

Denny Hamlin is expected to return to competition at Pocono Raceway, where he is scheduled to race in the Great American Getaway 400 on June 22, 2025. In the meantime, he will focus on supporting Jordan and their children as they adjust to life with a new baby.