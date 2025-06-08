NASCAR Driver in Tears After Snapping 72-Race Winless Streak

Winless streaks are a familiar and frustrating part of NASCAR! Take Kyle Busch, for example: The Rowdy has been searching the road to victory lane since 2023, currently on a 70-race winless streak. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, started 2024 strong, winning the Clash at the Coliseum and three points races in the first 11 events, but then went winless the rest of the year. Hamlin finally ended his 31-race winless streak at Martinsville. Both drivers know the pressure and doubt that come with long droughts, but they also know how sweet it is to finally break through.

But while the spotlight often sticks to the Cup Series stars, the grind is just as real (and sometimes even tougher) in the Truck Series. Drivers there don’t always have the resources or security to weather long droughts. That’s what made what happened in Michigan so special. After years of heartbreak, mechanical woes, and close calls, one driver finally saw the clouds break. And when it happened? He couldn’t hold back the emotions.

Stewart Friesen ends winless drought in style

Stewart Friesen hadn’t seen Victory Lane since Texas in May 2022. That was 72 races ago. But on a wild night in Michigan, he finally got his moment. “This race team fought all day,” Friesen said post-race. “We fought the balance in practice, then we kept swinging to one side or the other.” His perseverance paid off as he and the Halmar Friesen Racing team battled through adversity all afternoon.

Friesen’s journey to victory in the DQS Staffing and Solutions 250 at Michigan International Speedway was not easy. “We never had great track position all day, kept working on it, kept working on it,” he explained. Stewart Friesen started mid-pack after qualifying 15th on the grid and struggled with handling issues. But he and his crew made constant adjustments. The team’s never-give-up attitude was on full display as Friesen steadily improved his position through the race’s many restarts.

The turning point came late at the event, though. “Finally got on the loose side, had another yellow came in and then just nailed that perfect at the end,” Friesen said. The Michigan race saw a total of seven caution flags in its final stage, ultimately featuring 14 extra laps. While most drivers chose the outside lane for the final restart, Friesen took the inside alongside Enfinger. The two battled hard through the final two overtime laps to decide the winner. Stewart Friesen eventually beat Grant Enfinger by just 0.111 seconds.

Friesen’s gratitude was clear as he thanked his team and sponsors. “Big thanks to the whole Halmar team, thanks to Mohawk Northeast. Chris and Al for all they’ve done to keep us going, and everybody at TRD.” Even bigger yet, Stewart Friesen, a Canadian, ended his drought at the track closest to his home. “So many great Canadian and American race fans all partying and having a great time together, and that’s what it’s all about,” Friesen expressed his joy.

He reserved special praise for his wife, Jessica. “Proud of Jess for all she puts into this team and the day-to-day stuff, you know, from her t-shirt shop in New York, working back and forth with Jimmy and all our vendors, and she just does so much.” Friesen’s emotional win at Michigan was a testament to teamwork, resilience, and the power of never giving up. But this raises the question of whether other NASCAR stars can do it too.

Can Kyle Busch end his 70-race winless streak at Michigan, too?

Kyle Busch enters Michigan International Speedway carrying the longest winless streak of his storied career, now at a similar number to Stewart Friesen’s recently broken streak. The Rowdy is now 70 races since his last Cup Series win in June 2023. The two-time champion has shown flashes of speed and consistency, but victory has eluded him since joining Richard Childress Racing.

This season, Busch’s frustration has been visible, as he has repeatedly come close to breaking the drought. At Circuit of the Americas, he led 42 laps and appeared poised for a win before a late caution disrupted his strategy and allowed Christopher Bell to steal the victory.

Busch’s struggles have not been for lack of effort. He has battled balance issues, suffered crashes from aggressive moves, and even spun out in practice at Nashville. Dale Earnhardt Jr. praised Busch’s professionalism during this tough stretch. He noted how Busch has stayed focused and positive despite the setbacks. Busch himself has admitted the streak is humbling, saying, “It seems like I get penalized for trying,” but he remains determined to return to victory lane.

Michigan might be the perfect place for Busch to turn things around. He qualified second, just 0.027 seconds behind pole-sitter Chase Briscoe, proving his No. 8 Chevrolet has speed. Busch’s history at Michigan is strong, with multiple Xfinity Series wins and solid Cup finishes. The track has a history of ending long winless streaks. Eight times a driver with a streak of 40 or more races has found victory here!

With an impressive qualifying effort and a car that appears capable of contending, Busch is well-positioned to end his frustrating drought. If he can avoid the bad luck that has plagued him in recent months, Michigan could be the stage for a dramatic, much-needed return to victory lane for Kyle Busch.