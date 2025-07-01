Noah Gragson’s Controversial Joke on JGR Star Riles Up NASCAR Fans for Bad

In the NASCAR world. Be it in-season or off-season. Drivers never really clock out. They’re always plotting their next move, whether it’s testing a new simulator setup or chasing adrenaline in a completely different series. Take Kyle Busch, for example. In January 2020, he traded stock cars for a midget car to compete in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, testing his dirt-track skills before the Cup season resumed. With the 2025 Cup finale in Phoenix wrapping up on November 9, the off-season officially begins.

And drivers like Chase Briscoe are already plotting their downtime routines. Briscoe, coming off a victory at Pocono and sitting solidly inside the playoff (P-10) cut before the finale, has teased plans to refine his fitness regimen and reconnect with his dirt-track roots once the green flag waves fall silent.

When Briscoe climbed from his No. 19 Toyota at Pocono, celebration quickly gave way to surprise. Not for the win, but for what fans noticed above his forehead. His receding hairline, usually hidden under hats, was suddenly on display in Victory Lane. That moment laid the groundwork for Noah Gragson’s offhand remark. “He’s super excited for the off-season…because he’s going to Turkey to get that hairline fixed.” Turkey isn’t just a punchline. It’s become the world’s premier destination for hair transplants.

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bE8Ng1SSCz

— aj (@trafficparadise) June 28, 2025

As CBS News reported, Dr. Serkan Aygin of Istanbul oversees one of many top-tier clinics, explaining, “We have a number of very good, very serious clinics in Turkey with deep backgrounds in hair transplantation.” Gragson’s jibe underscored how personal details can become public fodder. And how quickly the community pounces on off-track quips.

Briscoe isn’t the first driver to face hairline scrutiny or take action. Joey Logano revealed his own struggle with alopecia in 2022, sharing on Instagram. “For years I’ve battled with alopecia and early hair loss… The great people at @hairclub found the perfect solution for me and my busy lifestyle.” Logano’s openness drew praise, shifting the conversation from ridicule to support. Briscoe has yet to comment publicly, but the comparison highlights a deeper truth.

In NASCAR, a driver’s image, on and off the track, can become as hotly debated as their racing line. As the off-season begins, the hairline saga promises to follow Briscoe back into the spotlight, reminding everyone that even championship aspirations can’t fully eclipse personal insecurities. But that comment, it struck a sour note with fans. This wasn’t just locker-room banter. It touched on personal digs at Briscoe’s famously receding hairline.

The verdict was swift. Social feeds lit up with calls for Gragson to apologize and reminders of sportsmanship’s role in the sport. The personal nature of the joke cut closer than the usual trash talk over track position. And as the off-season looms, drivers brace not only for private training and sponsor obligations but also for the court of public opinion, where a misplaced comment can echo louder than an engine rev.

Fans Fire Back at Noah Gragson

Briscoe’s hair has been a talking point since his early days. In 2018, he famously contrasted his shaggy look with teammate Cole Custer’s crew cut, embracing a laid-back image that transcended to his Cup debut. One user chipped in: “He should just bite the bullet and shave it, man. I think he would rock it.” And fans suggesting a clean shave tap into a long-standing NASCAR tradition. Drivers like Jeff Gordon and Dale Jarrett famously chopped off their locks mid-career, only to find renewed focus and support.

Another fan’s comment, “Noah pulling no punches lmao” took many back to May 7, 2023, AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Tempers boiled over in the pits when Gragson confronted Ross Chastain for what he saw as overly aggressive driving on the track. Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet had clipped the rear bumper of Chastain’s No. 1 on the final lap, sending him into the outside. He then grabbed Chastain’s firesuit, and in a flash, Chastain had landed a right-hand punch to Gragson’s jaw before security pulled them apart. The skirmish earned both drivers a fine and a warning from NASCAR. And set the tone for Gragson’s unapologetic, no-holds-barred style in the seasons since.

One fan had an exaggerated reaction: “I’m all for drivers showing their personality, but it’s funny for a guy 76th in points to be ragging on a former teammate who just won a race.” Gragson’s 33rd-place points finish this season contrasts sharply with Briscoe’s five top-fives and the Pocono win that vaulted him into the playoffs. Fans see the imbalance. A win-hungry competitor taking shots at one of the series emerging stars. Arguably a mismatch that undercuts intra-series respect.

“Briscoe should embrace the Hulk Hogan skullet look,” prompted another user. Motor racing loves its larger-than-life characters, and Briscoe’s hair has become part of his persona. But then was the icing on top: “Big talk from a guy that has hair and chooses to do THAT to it.” Gragson’s own hair has drawn the attention of questioning NASCAR fans, from his dye jobs and undercut styles. Turns out, ultimately personal style is fair game for all, not just the target of the joke.