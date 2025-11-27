NASCAR Fans Remain Fearful as $2.4T Corporation Creeps Into Iconic Oval Track

Nashville Superspeedway’s tri-oval layout and the concrete track surface make it a special one for the fans, as the racing witnessed there can take quite a few turns. Ever since NASCAR returned to the venue in 2021, it has witnessed an increasing number of fans attending the race. Now, those same fans are worried a bit.

2021 was the first time in a decade that NASCAR raced on the track. While its surrounding region remained empty throughout the years, a different trend has followed in recent years. This has also induced fear for the fans, as Nashville Superspeedway’s future seems to be in question owing to the massive industry surrounding it.

Will a massive corporation take over the iconic NASCAR track?

The track’s original owner, Dover Motorsports, Inc., faced a scarcity in 2011 and attempted to sell the Nashville Superspeedway. However, they ultimately sold the surrounding land. Now, a large portion of it, as seen through an aerial picture, is taken up by the 2.4 trillion giant Amazon’s warehouses. In fact, the area taken up by the warehouses is so massive at this point that the track seems like a speck of dust in comparison.

Speedway Motorsports (SMI) purchased the track in 2021 and has since hosted the NASCAR races for all three series. While the track continues to host successful races for fans every season, SMI’s purchase of the property and the growing warehouses around it put fans in a confusing situation.

The fact that the actual race track looks tiny compared to the warehouses makes people wonder if NASCAR or SMI will eventually lose their space, or worse, future developments might further squeeze the track. With such a big chunk of surrounding land going to Amazon, the track itself could be in danger, and this could also affect its sales.

Plus, there are other concerns like parking and fan access. Either way, the main question is, is the venue safe in the hands of NASCAR, or could this real estate pressure change their plans in the future?

Fans fear losing Nashville’s tri-oval NASCAR track in the future

“2027 All-Star Race to that big warehouse in the middle. Heard it here first!”

A fan wrote, joking about the growing corporate jungle around the track. For years, the track sat in isolation, with nothing but empty land surrounding it. However, with the lack of interest from any racing series returning, there was a plan to build an industrial park around the track in 2017.

In the years that followed, one of the warehouses was built around the track. Although NASCAR returned in 2021, the warehouses near the track have kept growing.

“It’s like watching an enemy army preparing to annihilate an adversary,” wrote another fan, commenting on the industry growing around the Superspeedway.

It seems unlikely that SMI would make a strong decision to sell the track to the $2.4T-worth corporate. But it is tough to guess what fate will follow for the track.

Fans share this fear, as one of the comments read: “Fingers crossed SMI doesn’t sell the property for warehouse development like NASCAR did with Fontana.”

Fans have seen this movie before. NASCAR sold a large portion of the land around the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to real estate developers. But construction halted, and that land turned into warehouses. So the fans fear the same story could repeat with Nashville.

Subtle humor follows all fans. “It is a track on the PRIME broadcasts so maybe they should lean into it more. The Amazon Prime Cup Series?” Another comment read, as The Cracker Barrel 400 is part of Amazon Prime’s broadcast.

So the question is, while the Nashville Superspeedway is still a major NASCAR track for the 2026 season, will it still have the same fate in the coming years?