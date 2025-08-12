“Box Office Gold”: Fans Manifesting Max Verstappen’s NASCAR Debut After Red Bull’s Tease

Imagine the scenes of a Formula 1 legend roaring down a NASCAR superspeedway and winning. It happened in 1967 when Mario Andretti jumped behind the wheel of a NASCAR Ford at Daytona and defeated NASCAR’s best drivers in a straight fight to win the Daytona 500. Likewise, F1 champion Nigel Mansell was famously courted by stock-car great Dale Earnhardt, who quipped during a 1993 meeting, “Why don’t you take another pay cut and come race with us next season?” But one such star, Max Verstappen, despite his dominance in F1, has shown a surprising spark of curiosity for stockcar racing, not as a career pivot, but as a bucket-list challenge.

The four-time Formula 1 World Champion has often spoken candidly about sim racing and even NASCAR through the lens of respect and realism. In a 2021 interview, he said, “I would like to try NASCAR one day… it would be a fun challenge.” Then, in a 2022 interview, he admitted competing in NASCAR-style stock cars on his simulator but cautioned that “to get good…will take quite a bit of time,” emphasizing that mastering such a distinct discipline requires long immersion. He added, “it’s not easy…you need to really grow up with it,” highlighting the deep learning curve between F1 and stock-car racing, confessing that he “struggled to watch” NASCAR live, not from disinterest but due to time zone challenges, as most races start around midnight, making them hard to fit into his schedule.

But now the time has come again for speculations to arise from Verstappen’s recent comments. One Reddit forum posted a picture of Verstappen wearing his Red Bull gear and saying, “I mean, I would like to do it,” with the intention of racing in NASCAR. Such off-the-cuff enthusiasm thrilled fans, but it’s not just talk; it follows a real precedent. F1 veterans like Juan Pablo Montoya, an Indy 500 winner and two-time F1 Grand Prix winner, left open-wheel racing and raced NASCAR full-time in 2007-2013, winning two Cup races and even chasing the points championship. So, Verstappen’s fantasy of stock cars stands on solid ground with contemporaries having relished the challenge themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Formula One F1 – British Grand Prix – Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain – July 7, 2024 Red Bull’s Max Verstappen arrives ahead of the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

AD

Verstappen isn’t alone. Several current F1 drivers openly admire NASCAR and even wish to try it. McLaren’s Lando Norris has repeatedly said he’s “a massive fan of NASCAR,” noting he “enjoys watching NASCAR” and would love the chance to drive a stock car. 7-time champ Lewis Hamilton also told NBC Sports in 2023 that he did a car swap with Tony Stewart “years ago” and “would love to try [NASCAR] at some stage.” Even Daniel Ricciardo has paid homage, where, after winning in Formula 1, he earned permission to spin Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s vintage #3 Chevrolet around the Circuit of the Americas in 2021. F1 drivers have always showcased their massive respect for NASCAR champions, and many are willing to acknowledge it publicly.

And of course, the fans have not been left out of the fun. The crossover chatter explodes on social media whenever an F1 star hints at NASCAR. One fan stated, “Verstappen at Daytona would be box office gold! His aggressive style suits NASCAR perfectly.” That blending of audience keeps alive the idea that America’s stock cars and Formula 1’s open-wheel cars aren’t worlds apart. Who knows who we might see in either series next?

NASCAR global motorsport crossover fans can’t stop debating

When one fan snarked, “The Larson fans can finally settle their claim that he is better than max,” they were tapping straight into the fiery crossover feud that erupted after Kyle Larson’s bold declaration: “I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver,” that he said in an interview in 2024. He argued that his success across dirt, sprint cars, and NASCAR gave him a versatility edge over Verstappen, even though “there’s probably no way he can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco” and vice versa for NASCAR’s landmarks like Bristol or the Knoxville Nationals. Verstappen’s diplomatic, two-word response, “That’s fine,” did nothing to calm the storm either. And the fandom feud continues.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan observed with a hint of rueful amusement, “Crazy thing is, he’d probably still be one of the cleaner drivers among the cup filed.” Red Bull’s former team principal, Christian Horner, once praised Verstappen’s performance at the Canadian Grand Prix for being “squeaky clean,” emphasizing how he avoided any early-race wheel-to-wheel gamesmanship, even in the tight dance alongside George Russell. Verstappen himself, reflecting on the influence of his father, put it simply: “I am still aggressive but probably a bit cleaner [than my father].” This sentiment aligns with how many NASCAR fans perceive Cup Series bumper battles and how Verstappen would look downright polished compared to the hard-nosed contact that has become common.

But another fan thought the opposite, “The way he rammed George Russell recently I think he’d fit right in.” At the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen collided with Russell on a safety-car restart, after being instructed to yield position, earning a 10-second penalty and three license points, bringing him perilously close to an automatic ban at 11 points. George Russell later described the contact as “totally unnecessary,” saying it “felt deliberate,” while former world champion Nico Rosberg called for Verstappen to be black-flagged, calling the move “horrible” and “seriously bad.” But NASCAR fans feel that this attitude would be wholly welcomed if Verstappen tried out for NASCAR.

One longtime observer’s comment, “I would like to see it just to give some perspective to f1 fans how much different it is. Who knows how Max would do but would love to see how he’d perform in a midfield car 3 wide for 400 laps,” resonates with sentiments echoed across fan forums. Comparing race days across disciplines shows cars running side by side for laps on end in NASCAR, delivering an adrenaline overload that stands in stark contrast to the more structured, strategy-heavy Formula 1 format.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others have also quipped about Verstappen’s previous racing experiences, as one fan wrote, “i know it’s different from real world but other than GT3 races he also mainly races Trucks on ovals in iRacing.” In fact, Verstappen has logged countless hours behind the wheel in GT3 and endurance formats, claiming victory in the iRacing Bathurst 12-Hour alongside Lando Norris, then went on to dominate the Spa 24 and Petit Le Mans virtual events with Team Redline. But there are scattered fan reports noting that some random Redline lobbies catch him in oval practice, recalling how he “nearly lapped everyone.”

Verstappen’s occasional forays into oval trucks may be rare, but they underline his restless curiosity for every corner of motorsport. If the same hunger ever takes him to a real NASCAR grid, the intrigue would be nothing short of electric.