NASCAR Eyeing Iconic European Track for Cup Series as F1 Drops the Ball: Reports

Under the shadows of dunes and sea spray, Circuit Zandvoort has long been synonymous with racing audacity and technical brilliance. First opening its doors to a Grand Prix in 1952, the Dutch venue quickly tested motorsports greatness. From the debut of the Cosworth DFV in Jim Clark’s 1967 Lotus, which revolutionized Formula 1 engineering, to James Hunt’s unforgettable upset in 1975, where he held off Niki Lauda in a moment etched into racing folklore, the track remained important to many. The circuit’s return to the calendar in 2021 after a 36-year absence reignited that legacy, with packed grandstands and Max Verstappen’s performance at his home track, cementing a renaissance.

But long before it welcomed modern-day F1 spectacles, Zandvoort’s identity was shaped by a kaleidoscope of motorsports. Beyond the Grand Prix, the venue has hosted DTM, Masters of Formula 3, and historic racing festivals that bring classic F1 and GT cars roaring back to the dunes. NASCAR, too, has previously held EuroNASCAR Whelen Series races at the venue, specifically in 2011, when drivers like Éric Hélary and Ander Vilarino took victories there, marking one of the few real-world appearances of NASCAR-branded stock cars at the Dutch circuit. With its F1 chapter closing, Zandvoort’s eyes are already scanning the horizon, ready to fill that vacuum with new motorsports lifeblood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From F1 Grand Prix to a new NASCAR racing chapter

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been one of the most atmospheric races in Formula 1’smodern era, fueled largely by the electric home support for Max Verstappen. Yet, after 2026, the circuit will no longer feature on the F1 calendar, ending a short but memorable chapter. With two editions still to go, Zandvoort is already preparing for its post-F1 era, a period that will undoubtedly feel different for both the venue and Dutch fans. General director Robert van Overdijk admitted that while this year’s event carries a sense of normalcy, the true emotions will come with the finale. As he explained, “I don’t think so yet. If you ask me this next year, I’ll say absolutely yes. The final edition will, I think, maybe evoke the same emotions in a different way as the very first edition. Of course, we all know that this event is so big in the Netherlands.”

The decision to leave the Formula 1 calendar was not taken lightly, especially given how much momentum the circuit had built since its 2021 return. Still, van Overdijk was realistic about the challenges. “But if we soon stop after 2026, Formula 1 will shift its focus back to other continents. Everyone senses that next year will be a very special one. After that it won’t come back to the Netherlands for years. And maybe never again,” he continued. For Formula One Management (FOM), the news was disappointing, but there was also an understanding of the financial strain involved. Zandvoort is one of the few circuits, alongside Silverstone, that operate without governmental subsidies, making each race a major risk for its organizers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Formula One F1 – Dutch Grand Prix – Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands – September 4, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in action during the race REUTERS/Yves Herman

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Van Overdijk confirmed that discussions with F1 leadership reflected both admiration and regret. “Initially, and this also made us proud, disappointment that we made this decision. But from their side there was also understanding why we took this decision. They know better than anyone else, of course, that we, along with Silverstone, are the only Grand Prix that has to do without a single euro of subsidy,” he addressed. The general director also noted that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had praised Zandvoort for setting new standards in terms of fan experience and organization. “They find it unfortunate, because of course Stefano Domenicali in particular has been shouting in recent years that we have set a new benchmark in the world of Formula 1. We are also proud of that,” he stated.

Despite the disappointment, there is no looking back for Zandvoort’s management. Van Overdijk pointed out the shared recognition that continuing indefinitely under such financial risks was unsuitable. “And on the other hand, he knows that we have to make do with three small parties: Circuit Zandvoort, TIG Sports and SportVibes. We are simply on the hook for this mega-event at our own expense and risk,” he continued. That future, as van Overdijk hinted, could involve a major new motorsport partner. With only four “no sound limit” weekends available each year, one will open in 2027, and talks are already underway, Formula E has confirmed discussions with the circuit, coinciding with its Gen4 launch, but van Overdijk also has personal preferences.

“It can never be as big as Formula 1, but you shouldn’t be looking for that either.” He added, “It has to provide spectacle. I personally, but that’s my personal opinion, do like to look across the pond to America with a slanted eye. And whether that’s IndyCar or NASCAR, I’ll leave that for a while. I think both are spectacular and you can create a very cool show around them. But again, that’s my personal preference.” His remarks naturally bring to mind figures like Roger Penske, who has shaped IndyCar into one of the premier open-wheel championships in the U.S. If Zandvoort were to align with such American traditions, it would mark the start of a bold new chapter for the historic circuit.

NASCAR balancing classics with new experiments

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is out, and while it features exciting additions like the San Diego street race on a naval base and North Wilkesboro’s long-awaited return as a full points event, some classic venues didn’t make the cut. Fans can’t help but point out a few glaring misses, including tracks that once defined the sport’s identity and could deliver blockbuster racing today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the Fourth of July Daytona tradition to the gritty charm of Bristol’s dirt experiment and the worn-out, high-skill layout at Rockingham, many feel the calendar lacks some historic flavor. Likewise, Watkins Glen in the playoffs promised high-stakes chaos, while Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could have boosted international appeal. Even Kentucky Speedway, with its unpredictable restarts and bumpy character, has fans calling for a revival.

Still, NASACAR’s schedule has limited room, and the sport is keen to experiment with new markets. That means street races and international stops will often take priority over reviving old favorites. But one thing is clear: the passion among fans for tracks like Daytona on Independence Day or Rockingham’s throwback style shows that while NASCAR is moving forward, its history remains just as important.