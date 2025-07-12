$3T Giant Steps In as NASCAR Rival’s Saviour Months After Getting Rejected by FOX

In the fast-evolving world of motorsports media, NASCAR’s rival Formula One has evolved from a distant European spectacle into a global franchise. Following Liberty Media’s 2017 takeover, the sport has strategically shifted toward storytelling: launching Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive,’ investing heavily in social media, and pushing stateside expansion. These deliberate moves ignited a surge in U.S. Fan engagement, with viewership doubling since 2018, races in Austin, Miami, and Las Vegas now sold out, and F1’s social following ballooning to nearly 50 million.

Until now, ESPN has been F1’s U.S. home, broadcasting major races on both ESPN and ABC while integrating Sky Sports coverage since 2018. On the other hand, FOX Sports has also quietly taken itself out of the running for Formula 1’s next U.S. media deal. SBJ executive editor Abe Madkour mentioned in a report: “Fox Sports is not interested in bidding for F1 ‘s U.S. media rights,” after balking at Liberty Media’s $160-180 million annual asking price, choosing instead to focus resources on its new IndyCar and MotoGP packages. But now, a $3 trillion giant has stepped up to salvage Formula 1’s broadcasting rights.

Streaming takes the wheel as Apple eyes the F1 grid.

The landscape of Formula One broadcasting rights in the United States is currently undergoing a significant transformation, with technology giant Apple trending as the likely choice for the sport’s exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights from 2026. Reports indicate Apple’s aggressive bid falls in the range of $120-150 million per year, with a definitive $150 million annual offer.

This formidable proposition has seemingly outpaced ESPN, the incumbent broadcaster that has held the rights since 2018. ESPN’s current deal, valued at approximately $85-90 million per year, is set to expire at the close of 2025. Despite ESPN’s continued interest and an exclusivity negotiation period that concluded before February 2025, their reported counter-offer of around $90-95 million per year appears insufficient to match Apple’s substantial financial commitment, suggesting a new era for Formula One viewership in the U.S.

Historically, traditional linear broadcasters have served as the primary home for F1, with Fox’s Speed network carrying the races from 2001 to 2012, followed by NBC from 2013 to 2017. However, F1 has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity across the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. This newfound American fervor is evident in the remarkable increase in viewership, with the U.S. audience for F1 races doubling since 2018, now consistently averaging around 1.1 million viewers per race, and even reaching 1.3 million for early races in the current year.

Further heightening F1’s appeal and potentially influencing the broadcasting rights battle is the recent release of ‘F1 The Movie,’ starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Produced by Apple Original Films in collaboration with Warner Bros. and other companies, the film was anticipated to significantly impact F1’s media rights. With global box office sales nearing $300 million within just 10 days of its release, the film’s success is particularly remarkable, with a reported production cost of $200-300 million, alongside additional millions allocated for marketing.

Apple currently holds a 7-year deal with Major League Baseball to air “Friday Night Baseball,” reportedly costing around $85 million per season. Furthermore, Apple has a substantial 10-year agreement with Major League Soccer, valued at approximately $2.5 billion for global rights. Despite these ventures, critics have voiced concerns that the exclusive streaming model on Apple TV+ might be stunting the popularity growth, advocating for greater exposure to reach a more casual audience.

The potential shift of Formula One to Apple’s streaming platform from 2026 shows a broader, undeniable trend in sports broadcasting towards digital and direct-to-consumer services. For F1, this move could unlock significantly higher media revenues, with Apple’s offer marking a substantial increase over previous deals. However, it also brings into focus critical questions regarding audience accessibility and overall reach, as Apple TV+ currently caters to a smaller subscriber base compared to the vast traditional cable audience that ESPN provides.

While this strategic pivot could result in a considerable financial windfall for F1, some industry observers ask whether prioritizing a larger payout might compromise the widespread cultural presence that series like “Drive to Survive” have cultivated. Nevertheless, the decision aligns with Liberty Media’s overarching strategy to maximize commercial opportunities and leverage the global reach of tech giants, potentially paving the way for a more integrated F1 content that spans live races, documentary storytelling, and feature films.

Streaming struggles threaten NASCAR viewership stability.

NASCAR has recently found itself trapped in a broadcast tangle fueled by rising costs, conflicting strategies, and a looming identity crisis at TNT Sports. The racing series’ new partner is undergoing a major corporate shake-up, with Warner Bros. Discovery splitting its streaming and network divisions. This has cast a shadow over where and how races will air moving forward, as NASCAR fans face an increasingly fragmented media ecosystem where multiple streaming services are required just to catch a full season.

Subscription fatigue has become a real issue, on the other hand. With Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, and FuboTV offering partial solutions, fans are being pushed to spend more than $80-100 monthly just to follow their favorite drivers. The frustration is mounting, especially after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav admitted, “Sports haven’t been a real driver for us,” a statement that shook confidence among race viewers who have been scrambling for consistent coverage. Making matters worse, TNT Sports never offered exclusive NASCAR content on HBO Max, meaning subscribers have not had a centralized place to stream.

Still, there is optimism from the leadership. TNT Sports chairman Luis Silberwasser remains confident that the split will empower the brand, stating, “We can control our destiny. Sports becomes a core pillar of this new company. I like the hand we have and the opportunities this presents us to continue to grow.” However, unless those opportunities quickly translate to viewer clarity and affordable access, NASCAR risks alienating its core base during one of its most crucial media transitions in decades.