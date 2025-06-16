Roger Penske’s Star Driver Walks Out of Deadly Airborne Crash, Remains Indebted to Safety Team

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway kicked into high gear as Kyle Kirkwood surged to a breakthrough moment, clinching his first-ever oval victory and his third win of the season at the Worldwide Technology Raceway. In a flood of 254 on-track passes that tied the series record, Kirkwood strategically bided his time before making a decisive move in the final 5 laps, edging out Pato O’Ward by just 0.54 seconds, with Christian Rasmussen earning a career best third place finish. But the focus shifted rather quickly to another incident, when Team Penske star Josef Newgarden found himself airborne following contact with rookie Louis Foster. Foster lost control in a corner and spun into the wall, shooting directly into Newgarden’s path.

The impact launched Newgarden’s car upside-down, slamming into the SAFER barrier before skidding on its roof for a daunting distance. Despite the car sustaining heavy damage and the track erupting in chaos, Newgarden emerged unscathed, an astonishing testament to modern safety standards. Foster later reflected on the collision, saying, “I got a bit of a wiggle … got a bit too high and went into the marbles. I just couldn’t stop the car from spinning and, obviously, a pretty scary impact with myself and Josef. I’m glad he is OK.”

Roger Penske’s prized driver walked away from what could’ve been a career-ending crash. The incident came on the heels of earlier safety dramas in IndyCar and beyond, including James Hinchcliffe’s near-fatal impalement at Indy in 2015 and the 1992 Indianapolis 500 near-miss involving Buddy Lazier narrowly avoiding a track worker on pit-in. Thankfully, the speed and precision of the response team underscored just how cutting-edge the safety protocols have become.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Josef Newgarden walks away from a terrifying airborne wreck

After the race, Josef Newgarden posted a picture of the heart wrenching event on X, writing, “Not sure what to say, other than thank you to the AMR safety team and the safety of the car. Seemed like everything was going our way last night, until it wasn’t. Not much you can do in a situation like that. This season has been pretty trying for everyone on the 2 crew. Only thing to do is look forward. It will only make the successes even sweeter. See you in Road America!” After the wreck, as his car came to rest, members of the AMR safety crew rushed over and righted it within seconds, allowing a visibly shaken but conscious Newgarden to climb out and confirm that he was fine over the radio.

Foster lost control in Turn 1, sliding into the wall before rebounding into Newgarden’s path. Unable to avoid contact, Newgarden’s car launched airborne, with its right rear hitting the SAFER barrier, inverting the vehicle, and sliding roof-first for several car lengths before finally coming to rest. The safety crew quickly helped him out of the #2 Chevrolet, but refused to comment after he was released from the medical center.

Newgarden, now in his 14th IndyCar year and 9th with Team Penske, entered 2025 as a two-time series Champion and back-to-back Indy 500 winner. Despite a strong pedigree, including 31 career wins and 18 poles, his current campaign has been a rough patch. After 8 races, he sits 16th in the standings with 132 points, trailing championship leader Alex Palou by over 200 points. The 34-year-old star has shown flashes of speed, but consistency has eluded him. He achieved his season-best finish, a third place, at St. Petersburg’s Grand Prix opener. Additionally, he secured 3 podiums this season at St. Petersburg, Long Beach, and Detroit, but has yet to notch a win or pole in 2025.

But recent Team Penske controversies have also been instrumental in Newgarden’s downfall. During the Indianapolis 500 Top-12 qualifying in May, Newgarden’s #2 car and teammate Will Power’s #12 car were flagged for using illegal modifications on their rear attenuators, specifically with seams filled and smoothed to bypass IndyCar’s single-source design regulations. IndyCar officials confirmed the violation and subsequently relegated Newgarden and Power to the back of the field in the 32nd and 33rd positions. Beyond losing their qualified positions, Team Penske faced significant repercussions, with strategists suspended and each entry fined $100,000, stripped of their qualifying points and pit box selections.

While the current skid is uncharacteristic, it is not unprecedented. Historically, Newgarden has excelled on ovals and has won multiple Indy 500s, underscoring his resilience. As the series shifts to a mix of ovals and road courses, all eyes are on whether he can convert speed into results in the season’s second half, especially after surviving a horrifying crash.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Roger Penske’s Next-Gen car delayed amid engine uncertainty

Anticipation for a revolutionary shift in the IndyCar Series has hit a speed bump as officials confirmed the next-generation car won’t debut until 2028, extending the lifespan of a chassis that has been in use since 2012. While the Dallara DW12 has served as a reliable foundation for over a decade, signs of its limitations are increasingly evident. Fans, teams, and even engineers have long awaited a more modern, lightweight, and advanced car to reflect the sport’s evolution, but it seems the wait will continue.

The setback stems largely from uncertainties with IndyCar’s engine partners, Chevrolet and Honda, who have yet to commit to supplying powertrains beyond 2026. Originally, the new car was slated for a 2027 rollout, but the lack of long-term manufacturer alignment has caused delays in the design and production process. Without clarity on what power units will be used, IndyCar cannot finalize the technical direction of its new chassis, effectively stalling the entire project.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has been vocal about the need for progress. Speaking out, he described the current car as outdated and emphasized how innovation is essential to maintaining competitive and technological relevance. His call for a faster, safer, and more efficient vehicle echoes broader scrutiny across the paddock. With IndyCar already facing criticism from fans over recent controversies and competitive parity, the postponement of the car launch only heightens pressure on the series to deliver.