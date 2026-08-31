“We’re Just Cursed”- Roger Penske’s Star Driver Throws Chevrolet Under The Bus After Milwaukee Heartbreak

David Malukas was envisioning a glorious end to his day in Milwaukee. He led 93 laps at the 2026 Milwaukee Mile, and holding on to the lead would have earned him his first-ever IndyCar victory. However, a mistake during the restart took that dream away from the Team Penske driver, who then went on to criticize Chevrolet over the radio.

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“Race 1, Race 2, Chevy just let us down,” Malukas declared on IndyCar radio. “Every time I leave pit lane, I gotta be lifting in first gear, second gear. I mean its ridiculous.”

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Malukas took the lead in Milwaukee on Lap 120 after an off-strategy pit stop. However, during a restart with 19 laps to go, his engine appeared to have problems as the green flag waved. Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward took advantage as Malukas struggled to accelerate, snatching the lead and leaving a frustrated Malukas to settle for the sixth runner-up finish of his IndyCar career.

“The team did such a good job. I mean, that car was unreal. It was already so good in race one, and then they worked on it and got it to where it needed to be for this race. I mean, we were so fast, faster than the rest, and yeah, just got let down on that restart,” Malukas continued in the same interview.

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What Malukas described was a “plenum” issue, something Chevrolet cars have struggled with in IndyCar. It happens when the fuel and air ignite too early in the engine’s air-intake system, known as the plenum. The only way to fix it is for the driver to lift off the accelerator and let the issue clear, as Malukas described.

Back in 2024, during qualifying for the Indy 500, six different Chevrolet-powered cars suffered this issue, affecting O’Ward and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, among others. GM Vice President Jim Campbell had to address the situation publicly and calm concerns by promising an overnight fix.

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Malukas’ engine problems were not limited to the restart in Milwaukee. Earlier this year, at the same track, he received a nine-place grid penalty after changing his engine early without approval. As a result, he had to start 12th on the grid. A victory despite that uphill battle would have been special, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be. After the race, he also admitted to feeling like there was some “curse” on the N0. 12 team.

Penske won’t appreciate the way Malukas threw Chevy under the bus. Problems or not, Chevrolet has been a crucial partner to Roger Penske’s IndyCar operation over the years. Together, they have won seven drivers’ championships and nine manufacturers’ championships. Roger Penske also has deep personal ties to the iconic brand. After retiring from racing in 1965, his first business venture was running a Chevrolet dealership in Philadelphia.

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There must have been discussions internally about what Malukas said in the aftermath of the race. On 31st August, the 24-year-old took to social media to apologize to the racing community.

Malukas not proud of the way he reacted to Milwaukee heartbreak

On X, Malukas posted earlier today that he wasn’t happy about the way he handled things after what was a disappointing evening for him.

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“Chevy has done great things for me this year, and I wouldn’t be getting the results I have been without them. I apologize for what was said, immature of me,” the Illinois-native wrote.

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Looking back at how 2026 has gone, Malukas would probably realize that on his own. It has arguably been his best season yet in IndyCar. He has four runner-up finishes, including one at the Indianapolis 500, and has won the Oval Championship, which he secured in Milwaukee. Malukas also sits fourth in the standings heading into the final race of the season in Monterrey.

His previous four finishes in the championship standings were 16th, 17th, 24th, and 11th. Clearly, he has the talent. But he also has a lot to thank Chevy and Penske for, as both have played an important role in helping him reach this level.

For Malukas, the real challenge now is building on this season and winning back those who criticized him for his comments about Chevrolet. He has shown he can run at the front, and the next step is doing it more often. A plenum issue won’t ruin every race he dominates, and if he can keep putting himself in position, a win should be around the corner.