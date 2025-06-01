What Is Jimmie Johnson’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Jimmie Johnson isn’t just a racer, he’s an icon. From winning seven Cup Series championships to becoming a team owner, the California native has done it all in the NASCAR world. He has equaled the legendary Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty’s record at NASCAR’s highest level, and is now looking to build a title-winning team with Legacy Motor Club.

What is Jimmie Johnson’s net worth?

Jimmie Johnson’s net worth is an estimated $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his wealth comes from an illustrious NASCAR career at Hendrick Motorsports, as well as various endorsement deals and business ventures. His ownership of Legacy Motor Club is also a contributing factor to the figure. As things stand, he remains one of the most financially successful racers in the history of motorsports.

Jimmie Johnson’s contract breakdown

Jimmie Johnson spent the entirety of his racing career at Hendrick Motorsports, in a career spanning nearly two decades. The last five years (from 2016 to 2020) marked the beginning of the end of his illustrious career. His stature in the sport meant that not only was his contract with NASCAR’s most successful team quite lucrative, but it also included aspects such as base salary, race winnings, bonuses, and incentives for endorsements.

Year Team Base Salary Bonuses Total Earnings 2016 Hendrick Motorsports $8 million $3 million $11 million 2017 Hendrick Motorsports $9 million $2.5 million $11.5 million 2018 Hendrick Motorsports $9 million $2 million $11 million 2019 Hendrick Motorsports $10 million $1.5 million $11.5 million 2020 Hendrick Motorsports $10 million $1 million $11 million

What is Jimmie Johnson’s salary?

As things stand, Jimmie Johnson’s estimated salary is $3.2 million. While he’s no longer competing as a full-time racer, the 49-year-old earns a substantial income from team operations, race appearances, as well as sponsorships.

Salary Breakdown

Driving appearances: ~$1.2 million

Ownership dividends: ~$1.5 million

Media and branding roles: ~$500,000

Jimmie Johnson’s career earnings

Over almost two decades, Jimmie Johnson has accumulated quite a fortune because of his successful racing career. His career earnings are estimated to have surpassed $215 million, thanks to 83 Cup Series race wins, seven championships, major sponsorship deals, as well as returns from owning Legacy Motor Club.

Career Earnings:

Source Estimated Total NASCAR Winnings $155 million Brand Endorsements $35 million Business Investments $20 million+ Media Appearances $5 million Total Career Earnings $215 million+

A look at Jimmie Johnson’s professional career

Jimmie Johnson’s career began in the early 2000s at Hendrick Motorsports. His first full season came in 2002, when the driver won the Rookie of the Year award. His rise at NASCAR’s highest level was mercurial, and the California native won five consecutive Cup Series titles from 2006 to 2010, a feat that has never been matched in the modern era.

By the time Johnson retired from full-time racing in 2020, he had already cemented his legacy as one of NASCAR’s all-time greats. After stepping away from stock car racing, he spent two years in the IndyCar Series, competing for Chip Ganassi Racing. After finishing 26th and 21st, respectively, he returned to the NASCAR world as co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

via Getty AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, sits in his car prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

This year, Johnson has made just two appearances in the Cup Series, turning back the clock at the Daytona 500 by finishing third. However, the result at the Coca-Cola 600 left much to be desired after the veteran was forced to settle for a 40th-place result. His role has evolved from being just a driver to a team owner and mentor, who has become an ambassador for the sport globally.

Jimmie Johnson’s brand endorsements

Considering Jimmie Johnson’s stature in the sport, it’s not surprising that the seven-time champ has had some high-profile sponsorship deals. Lowe’s Home Improvement has supported the California native for most of his career, while Ally Financial was his primary sponsor in 2018, initially for two years before it was extended to 2023.

He has also been associated with Carvana lately, while Dollar Tree has sponsored Legacy Motor Club in the past. The racer also had a well-known sponsorship deal with Pepsi, a deal that led to conflicts with NASCAR, as the sport’s official partner was Coca-Cola.

Jimmie Johnson’s investments and business ventures

Jimmie Johnson has handled his finances very shrewdly during and after his racing career. Becoming co-owner of Legacy Motor Club was a stroke of genius, as he has completely overhauled the team after taking over and adopted a long-term strategy to make them title contenders.

He has also invested in fine art, supporting his wife Chandra’s Southern Comfort (SOCO) Gallery in Charlotte. That’s not all. Johnson also gives back to the community through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which focuses on K-12 education and devises community programs for the underprivileged.

Jimmie Johnson’s house and cars

As one would probably expect, Jimmie Johnson loves his cars. The veteran racer has several vehicles in the garage of his Charlotte, North Carolina home, including a 1979 Suzuki JR50 he was gifted at the age of 4. He also has the infamous Baja 1000 truck, which he crashed in 1994, as well as a 1967 Chevy Camaro SS and a 1951 Mercury, along with a Ford Woodie Wagon. He’s not the only collector in the house, as his wife, Chandra, owns a 1959 VW Beetle, which is housed in the same garage.