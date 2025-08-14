Who Are Joey Logano’s Kids: All About Hudson, Jameson, and Emilia Love

In the NASCAR garage, Joey Logano has never been one to fit in quietly. Daring passes, audacious interviews, and championship-caliber performances have all been a part of his career since he first came as a teenage prodigy known as “Sliced Bread.” Logano’s competitive fire is still burning strong as a three-time Cup Series champion, but his story is now defined by his moments off the wheel. When the helmet comes off, he is seen being part of the mini farm on his estate and doing chicken math with his children, or celebrating with them in Victory Lane. So, who are Joey Logano’s children after all? Let’s get to know them.

Joey Logano’s three kids

Hudson Joseph, Jameson Jett, and Emilia Love are the three children of Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany. Hudson was born in January 2018, and Jameson in May 2020. Emilia’s birth in February 2022 came on the heels of Logano’s 2022 Busch Light Clash win. From a young age, all three have been involved in their father’s NASCAR life. Hudson, who frequently wears team gear and joins his father on the grid, has been spotted in the garage area before the races. Soon after his birth, Jameson, too, started to show up trackside, occasionally in the pit box with his brother. In 2022, Emilia had her first public appearances by going to race weekends with the family.

Logano frequently takes his kids to events, such as victory lane celebrations and the moments leading up to important races. He has expressed his desire for his children to witness the effort that goes into his job rather than just the outcomes. Hudson and Jameson have participated in minor pre-race activities like bringing their father beverages or watching the team get ready. Logano maintains a connection between his racing career and his personal life by including his kids. The track is not only his workplace, but it also provides an opportunity for his kids to witness his profession.

Hudson Logano

Hudson is the eldest child of Joey Logano and Brittany. He’s seven years old now and is a regular presence at the track, either watching from the pit box or walking with his father in team uniforms. Joey has made it obvious that he will take a self-directed approach to raising Hudson, but without adding any pressure. “If the kid wants to race and share the love of cars, that’s great. But I don’t want him to think he has to reach a certain level because his dad did. I don’t want him to have that pressure. At a couple of races he’s run, they’ve introduced him as ‘Joey Logano’s son, Hudson.’ I hate that,” Logano said.

From amusing moments in the garage to a reconstructed childhood snapshot of Joey and Hudson posted on Jimmy Kimmel Live, their interactions demonstrate this mentality. “My dad kept my first quarter-midget…I guess it’s 30 years later, we put an engine back in it, got it running, brought it to the same track. I was like, ‘Hudson, you’ve got to drive this thing’…So he drove it around. It was cool to see it,” Logano shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Other than his race-day attendance, Hudson has no public profile or endorsements and no reported health issues. He shares a simple relationship with the sport as a child, witnessing his father at work, and learns by observation rather than anticipation.

Jameson Logano

The middle child of NASCAR champion Joey Logano and Brittany is Jameson Jett Logano, who was born on May 7, 2020. Jameson is currently around five years old, and based on what his parents have told, his personality is unmistakable. “Our middle child, Jameson, is our youngest son, and he’s a maniac. He’s just on the gas all the time. If you take your eyes off him for a second, he’s the one who is in the toilet or crying on top of the table. You just got to keep an eye on him.” Joey explained.

Brittany observes that his relationship with his younger sister Emilia is a dynamic of unpredictable but affectionate nature, even though he delivers energy and possibly a little chaos to the Logano household. “Yeah, there’s a little bit of jealousy between Jameson and Emilia, but he’s super sweet with her, too. You have to watch him because he’s at that age where he’s either petting her or slapping her. It changes by the moment,” says Brittany Logano.

Emilia Love Logano

The youngest of Joey Logano and Brittany’s three children is Emilia Love Logano. Following Logano’s victory in the Busch Light Clash, NASCAR officially announced her arrival on February 8. “This is big! I’m having a baby, well, my wife’s having a baby tomorrow,” Logano stated from victory lane.

“We never thought it would happen. But then, here came Emilia. She was a wonderful surprise and a wonderful blessing,” said Brittany Logano. She is roughly 3½ years old as of August 2025. She has been characterized as a calm baby since birth, adding happiness and harmony to the family dynamic. Emilia, a cherished family member who has watched her father’s work from a young age, stays out of the spotlight on her own.

“I don’t care what anyone says, it’s very different. At least for a dad, you fall in love immediately when you see her, and your protective instincts are heightened compared to what you feel with the boys. I mean, Emilia is only a month old, but I could tell it’s going to be very different. I already hate her boyfriend,” said Joey Logano, teasing with a laugh.

