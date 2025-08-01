Josh Berry Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With Wood Brothers Racing and Career Earnings

Josh Berry’s story isn’t your typical NASCAR fairy tale. It’s grit, late nights, and pure racing perseverance. From running short tracks across the Southeast to finally breaking into the NASCAR Cup Series, Berry’s rise has been powered more by determination than dollars. Now, with his 2025 move to Wood Brothers Racing, Berry steps onto one of stock car racing’s most historic stages, piloting the same No. 21 car that has hosted legends.

With new sponsors and a contract rumored to be his most lucrative yet, fans and industry insiders alike are buzzing about Berry’s bank account: Just how much has his hard-fought journey at the grassroots and pro levels paid off? In 2025, the answer is bigger and more interesting than most ever expected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Josh Berry’s net worth?

As of 2025, Josh Berry’s net worth is sitting around $5 million. That chunk of change comes from his full-time gig with Wood Brothers Racing, past NASCAR paydays, and his record-breaking success in the CARS Tour as the winningest driver. It’s proof that grinding it out on short tracks can lead to big-time rewards.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Josh Berry’s contract

In 2024, Josh Berry inked a multi-year deal with Wood Brothers Racing to take over the famous No. 21 Ford in 2025, stepping in for Harrison Burton. “I feel good about having a spot in the Cup Series next year,” Berry said after signing the contract. While the finer details haven’t been made public, reports suggest Berry’s 2025 contract is essentially a multi-year agreement with options tacked on. It falls in line with what most mid-tier Cup Series drivers earn, meaning a mix of base pay, race-by-race bonuses, and a slice of prize money and sponsorship cash.

Year Team Contract Length Estimated Base Salary 2025 Wood Brothers Racing Multi-year $1–2 million*

*Industry estimates for similar drivers; actual data is not fully disclosed.

What is Josh Berry’s salary?

Berry’s 2025 salary is estimated to be in the $1–2 million range. This is a solid paycheck for a driver stepping into a full-time Cup Series role with a legacy team like Wood Brothers Racing. NASCAR doesn’t exactly post salaries on a bulletin board, but based on public data and what similar drivers earn, this ballpark seems pretty accurate.

Salary Breakdown

Year Team Base Salary Prize Money* Endorsements* Total (Est) 2025 Wood Brothers Racing $1–2 million $0.5–1 million $0.5–1 million $2–3.5 million

*Estimated based on Cup Series performance, finishes, and standard endorsement values.

Josh Berry’s career earnings

Though NASCAR has not disclosed race purses since 2016, Berry’s projected career track and off-track (endorsement) earnings through 2025 are in the $4–6 million range.

Year/Team Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Avg Finish Key Earnings Source Wood Brothers Racing (2025) 22 1 2 3 21.59 Full-time salary + prize Stewart-Haas Racing (2024) 36 0 2 4 22.72 Full-time salary Hendrick Motorsports/Legacy Motor Club (2023) 10 0 1 3 20.70 Start/prize, incentives

Josh Berry’s professional racing career

Josh Berry’s rise through the NASCAR ranks is straight out of a racing fan’s favorite underdog script. He didn’t come from a high-dollar background. Rather, he was far, far from it. Berry was grinding it out on short tracks while juggling shifts as a bank teller. But his talent behind the wheel was impossible to ignore. He made waves in the late model world with more than 20 wins in the CARS Tour. Moreover, Berry clinched the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Championship. That opened doors, and he kicked them wide open.

His 2021 Xfinity Series win at Martinsville put him on the national radar, earning him part-time rides with elite teams like Hendrick Motorsports. By 2024, he had a full-time Cup ride with Stewart-Haas Racing and, in 2025, joined the legendary Wood Brothers Racing. He didn’t waste time either. Berry’s Cup win at Las Vegas in March 2025 marked a historic back-to-back victory stretch for the team. But most importantly, it cemented Berry’s reputation as a true competitor.

What are the brands endorsed by Josh Berry?

Berry’s brand endorsements are in line with typical up-and-coming Cup drivers, including major NASCAR sponsors and some personal deals. His known endorsements include:

Ford (Manufacturer support through Wood Brothers Racing)

Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center (Longtime Wood Brothers affiliate)

Occasional appearances in NASCAR commercial campaigns and digital advertising

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Berry’s investments and business ventures

There are currently no widely reported investments or business ventures outside of Berry’s core racing activities. He remains focused on competition and performance, unlike stars with diverse business portfolios.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Berry’s house and cars

Berry keeps a relatively modest lifestyle compared to some peers. Public records and social media highlight his practical approach. He lives in Statesville, North Carolina, with his wife, Ginny, and their daughters, Mackenzie and Charlotte. No public house tour videos are widely available, but interviews indicate a focus on family life and racing facilities. As for cars, there is no public information available regarding his automobiles.

Josh Berry’s story remains about racing, resilience, and earning respect one lap at a time on and off the track. As of 2025, his net worth and earnings reflect the payoff for persistence in one of America’s toughest sports, with his best financial years likely still to come.