Justin Allgaier Net Worth in 2025 – Salary With JR Motorsports and Career Earnings

The JR Motorsports banner has been flying high in the NASCAR Xfinity Series mainly due to two drivers. One is inevitably Connor Zilisch, with the 19-year-old prodigy dominating the season as a rookie driver. The other is 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, a seasoned veteran who currently leads the series in the championship standings in 2025 as well. While Allgaier reigns supreme with 3 wins, 12 top fives, and 15 top tens this season, he also has a wealthy standing in NASCAR. Let us dive deeper into his value in the sport.

What is Justin Allgaier’s net worth?

No official net worth figure is publicly available for Justin Allgaier in the 2025 season. According to several celebrity net worth websites in 2024, his net worth is estimated to be in the range of $6 million to $8 million.

Justin Allgaier’s contract

In October 2024, the 38-year-old racer signed a multi-year contract extension with JR Motorsports. Justin Allgaier and anchor partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture inked this deal with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, and Allgaier will remain the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro driver through 2026. BRANDT, the agriculture giant, will serve as a 20-race primary sponsor of the No. 7 for both the 2025 and 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaigns.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, CEO of JRM, said last year, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Justin, the Brandt family, and everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture. BRANDT and Justin have become synonymous with JRM both on and off the track and Rick [Brandt]’s passion for this program remains unwavering. We are honored to continue to carry their brand. That No. 7 team has consistently been one of the strongest teams in the garage year after year, and I know that that is going to continue moving forward.”

Justin Allgaier

What is Justin Allgaier’s salary?

Due to proprietary concerns, specific salary details for Justin Allgaier’s contract are not publicly available. BRANDT has stuck with Allgaier through thick and thin since 2011, and most Cup Series owners crave established sponsorship. Throw in Allgaier’s sustained excellence on the racetrack over the years, and you have a recipe for immense wealth in NASCAR.

Justin Allgaier’s professional racing career

JRM’s champion driver may be reigning supreme in Xfinity right now. But once, he was called ‘Little Gator’. Justin Allgaier attained this moniker during his ARCA Menards Series career, which he started as a 16-year-old in 2002. His first win, fittingly, came in his hometown race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2006. In 2008, he leapt into the national spotlight as he beat strong rivals like Scott Speed and Ricky Stenhouse to clinch the series championship.

In 2008-2013, Justin Allgaier drove in NASCAR’s Nationwide Series. He achieved big laurels for Penske Racing and Turner Motorsports. By 2013, he made his Cup Series debut at Chicagoland Speedway. Allgaier raced at the premier level for 2014-2015, and scaled back to Xfinity in 2016 – this time under JR Motorsports. This marked the beginning of his excellence under Dale Jr. He holds the record for most top-10 finishes in Xfinity Series history (292). He has not finished lower than seventh in points in any of his 14 full-time Xfinity seasons. In 2025, Allgaier is looking to defend his 2024 Xfinity Series championship, with solid threats from Connor Zilisch, his own teammate.

What are the brands endorsed by Justin Allgaier?

Across his career, Justin Allgaier has worked with many brands. Back in 2018, he partnered with Rinnai Corporation, a manufacturer of tankless water heaters in North America. Allgaier’s current partners include TradeMark Nitrogen, Unilever, Hellman’s, Arai Helmets, and K1 Race Gear. The most prominent is probably BRANDT, which has worked with Allgaier since 2011.

Justin Allgaier shed light on the crucial role that BRANDT played in his career. He said in October 2024, “It feels great to be returning to JRM and to continue our partnership with BRANDT Professional Agriculture. BRANDT has played such an integral part in my career, and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished thus far together. I’m honored to be able to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships. Hopefully, we can get this renewal jump-started on a strong note and finish off these playoffs in the best way possible.”

Justin Allgaier’s house

When the JRM champion is on the track, he has a temporary home. Justin Allgaier uses a motorhome for relaxation and breaks during his Xfinity Series race weekends. At other times, he lives in a luxurious villa in Mooresville, North Carolina, with his family.

With more wins incoming in the JR Motorsports champion’s career, Justin Allgaier’s net worth is bound to increase.