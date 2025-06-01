brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NASCAR

What Is Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

ByBevan Walter Phillips

Jun 1, 2025 | 2:08 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Kevin Harvick is a rare NASCAR driver who connected different generations of the sport. After Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001, Harvick stepped into the spotlight and carried the weight of a grieving sport. Over his 23-year Cup Series career, he became known for his fierce determination, smart racing, and ability to win late in races, earning him the nickname “The Closer.” He retired with 60 wins, a 2014 championship, and a reputation as a strong, honest leader. Now working in broadcasting, Harvick still shapes NASCAR with the same passion and insight he showed on the track.

Table of Contents 

  1. What is Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth?
  2. What is Kevin Harvick’s Salary?
  3. Kevin Harvick’s Career Earnings
  4. A Look at Kevin Harvick’s College and Professional Career
  5. Kevin Harvick’s Brand Endorsements
  6. Kevin Harvick’s Investments and Business Ventures
  7. Kevin Harvick’s House and Cars

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What is Kevin Harvick’s net worth?

As of 2025, Kevin Harvick’s net worth is estimated at approximately $110 million, reflecting his successful racing career, business ventures, and continued influence in the world of NASCAR.

What is Kevin Harvick’s salary?

The precise amount Kevin Harvick will make in 2025 is unknown. He has been employed as a NASCAR commentator for FOX Sports since he retired from full-time racing in 2023. He also earns money from his business endeavors.

Kevin Harvick’s career earnings

YearEstimated Earnings (USD)Notes
2001$3.7 millionRookie season; replaced Dale Earnhardt Sr.
2002$3.6 millionContinued with Richard Childress Racing
2003$4.9 millionImproved performance and standings
2004$4.5 millionConsistent top-10 finishes
2005$4.9 millionMaintained competitive presence
2006$5.8 millionStrong season with multiple top-5 finishes
2007$6.4 millionWon Daytona 500
2008$5.5 millionContinued success in the Cup Series
2009$5.8 millionSolid performance throughout the season
2010$6.5 millionFinished 3rd in overall standings
2011$6.0 millionMultiple race wins
2012$5.7 millionConsistent top-10 finishes
2013$6.3 millionFinal year with Richard Childress Racing
2014$11.9 millionWon NASCAR Cup Series Championship
2015$15.5 millionCareer-high earnings, strong performance
2016$13.9 millionMultiple race wins and top finishes
2017$13.6 millionContinued success with Stewart-Haas Racing
2018$13.8 millionMultiple victories and a playoff appearance
2019$12.2 millionMaintained top-tier performance
2020$13.1 millionNine race wins; dominant season
2021$17.8 millionHighest annual earnings; consistent finishes
2022$10.9 millionFinal full-time season; announced retirement
2023$10.9 millionTransitioned to broadcasting role
Total$210 millionCumulative career earnings

What’s your perspective on:

Is Kevin Harvick the greatest NASCAR driver of his generation, or does someone else take the crown?

Have an interesting take?

Kevin Harvick’s College and Professional Career

article-image

via Getty

After a brief stint at Bakersfield College, Kevin Harvick abandoned his studies to pursue racing full-time, deviating from the conventional collegiate route. That risk was profitable. When Dale Earnhardt passed away in 2001, Harvick was propelled into the NASCAR spotlight, and his professional career took off. Harvick’s incredible run began when he won in a picture finish at Atlanta just three races into his Cup Series debut. He won 60 Cup Series races and the 2014 title, making him one of the sport’s most reliable and successful drivers over the ensuing 20 years. 

Several Xfinity Series victories as a team owner, a dominant nine-win season in 2020, and a thrilling 2007 Daytona 500 victory are just some of his many triumphs. Harvick continued to be involved in the sport even after he retired from full-time racing in 2023, serving as a businessman through Kevin Harvick Incorporated and an analyst for FOX Sports. Harvick’s journey from karting prodigy to Cup Series superstar is one of perseverance, flexibility, and fortitude at the pinnacle of American racing.

Kevin Harvick’s brand endorsements

Kevin Harvick established one of the most well-known personal brands in NASCAR during his career, supported by a solid portfolio of endorsements that showcased his off-track lifestyle and competitive edge.

Since 2016, Busch Beer has been Harvick’s most recognizable sponsor, accompanying him in innumerable races and advertising campaigns. Their collaboration went well beyond the track, as evidenced by their memorable paint jobs, limited-edition cans, and fan-focused activations. In keeping with Harvick’s image as an outdoorsman, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Realtree collaborated with him on a variety of race vehicles with camouflage themes. These collaborations went beyond simply putting Harvick’s emblem on a car; they delved into his personality to produce collectible items that fans continue to discuss.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Harvick (@kevinharvick)

Expand Post

Harvick was accompanied by other important sponsors during pivotal periods of his career, such as Jimmy John’s during his 2014 championship run and Budweiser during his switch from Richard Childress Racing to Stewart-Haas Racing. His portfolio also included contributions from companies like Tree Top and GEARWRENCH. In 2022, GEARWRENCH specifically signed a multi-year contract that included the naming rights to a sizable building at the headquarters of Stewart-Haas Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick’s investments and business ventures

Kevin Harvick has maintained a strong presence in the sports industry by subtly accumulating a sophisticated business portfolio. The main player is Kevin Harvick Incorporated (KHI), a former race team that is now a major force in athlete management and brand consulting for celebrities in golf, NASCAR, and the UFC. By becoming a co-owner of the CARS Tour and its West Coast extension, he has also invested in the future of racing and contributed to the growth of grassroots motorsports. Beyond racing, Harvick has dabbled in real estate and private business, and he has a share in the Charlotte Checkers, a minor league hockey team.

Kevin Harvick’s house and cars

For $6.75 million in 2023, Harvick bought the historic Lake Norman property in Cornelius, North Carolina, which is well-known as Ricky Bobby’s house from the movie Talladega Nights. The estate is 12,042 square feet and has three half-bathrooms, six bedrooms, and six bathrooms. Harvick had previously owned an opulent home in Charlotte, North Carolina’s SouthPark neighborhood. In 2024, he offered this 13,124-square-foot property for $12.5 million, and in early 2025, he sold it for around $10 million. Six bedrooms, seven complete baths, three half-bathrooms, a golf simulator, a gym, and a pool house were all features of the estate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Although Harvick’s car collection is not publicly known, his legacy in NASCAR is celebrated through a wide variety of die-cast model cars, which are sold through a number of retailers, including Lionel Racing and the NASCAR Shop. These collectibles reflect his race-winning cars and unique paint schemes, making them highly sought after by fans and collectors.

The path taken by Kevin Harvick serves as a model for consistent success in contemporary motorsports. From his quick ascent through the NASCAR ranks to his championship-winning career, he left a legacy based on perseverance, flexibility, and reliability. 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Kevin Harvick the greatest NASCAR driver of his generation, or does someone else take the crown?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved