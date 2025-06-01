What Is Kevin Harvick’s Net Worth and Salary in 2025?

Kevin Harvick is a rare NASCAR driver who connected different generations of the sport. After Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001, Harvick stepped into the spotlight and carried the weight of a grieving sport. Over his 23-year Cup Series career, he became known for his fierce determination, smart racing, and ability to win late in races, earning him the nickname “The Closer.” He retired with 60 wins, a 2014 championship, and a reputation as a strong, honest leader. Now working in broadcasting, Harvick still shapes NASCAR with the same passion and insight he showed on the track.

What is Kevin Harvick’s net worth?

As of 2025, Kevin Harvick’s net worth is estimated at approximately $110 million, reflecting his successful racing career, business ventures, and continued influence in the world of NASCAR.

What is Kevin Harvick’s salary?

The precise amount Kevin Harvick will make in 2025 is unknown. He has been employed as a NASCAR commentator for FOX Sports since he retired from full-time racing in 2023. He also earns money from his business endeavors.

Kevin Harvick’s career earnings

Year Estimated Earnings (USD) Notes 2001 $3.7 million Rookie season; replaced Dale Earnhardt Sr. 2002 $3.6 million Continued with Richard Childress Racing 2003 $4.9 million Improved performance and standings 2004 $4.5 million Consistent top-10 finishes 2005 $4.9 million Maintained competitive presence 2006 $5.8 million Strong season with multiple top-5 finishes 2007 $6.4 million Won Daytona 500 2008 $5.5 million Continued success in the Cup Series 2009 $5.8 million Solid performance throughout the season 2010 $6.5 million Finished 3rd in overall standings 2011 $6.0 million Multiple race wins 2012 $5.7 million Consistent top-10 finishes 2013 $6.3 million Final year with Richard Childress Racing 2014 $11.9 million Won NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2015 $15.5 million Career-high earnings, strong performance 2016 $13.9 million Multiple race wins and top finishes 2017 $13.6 million Continued success with Stewart-Haas Racing 2018 $13.8 million Multiple victories and a playoff appearance 2019 $12.2 million Maintained top-tier performance 2020 $13.1 million Nine race wins; dominant season 2021 $17.8 million Highest annual earnings; consistent finishes 2022 $10.9 million Final full-time season; announced retirement 2023 $10.9 million Transitioned to broadcasting role Total $210 million Cumulative career earnings

Kevin Harvick’s College and Professional Career

via Getty LOUDON, NH – JULY 18: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s/Budweiser Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 5-Hour Energy 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2015 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/NASCAR via Getty Images)

After a brief stint at Bakersfield College, Kevin Harvick abandoned his studies to pursue racing full-time, deviating from the conventional collegiate route. That risk was profitable. When Dale Earnhardt passed away in 2001, Harvick was propelled into the NASCAR spotlight, and his professional career took off. Harvick’s incredible run began when he won in a picture finish at Atlanta just three races into his Cup Series debut. He won 60 Cup Series races and the 2014 title, making him one of the sport’s most reliable and successful drivers over the ensuing 20 years.

Several Xfinity Series victories as a team owner, a dominant nine-win season in 2020, and a thrilling 2007 Daytona 500 victory are just some of his many triumphs. Harvick continued to be involved in the sport even after he retired from full-time racing in 2023, serving as a businessman through Kevin Harvick Incorporated and an analyst for FOX Sports. Harvick’s journey from karting prodigy to Cup Series superstar is one of perseverance, flexibility, and fortitude at the pinnacle of American racing.

Kevin Harvick’s brand endorsements

Kevin Harvick established one of the most well-known personal brands in NASCAR during his career, supported by a solid portfolio of endorsements that showcased his off-track lifestyle and competitive edge.

Since 2016, Busch Beer has been Harvick’s most recognizable sponsor, accompanying him in innumerable races and advertising campaigns. Their collaboration went well beyond the track, as evidenced by their memorable paint jobs, limited-edition cans, and fan-focused activations. In keeping with Harvick’s image as an outdoorsman, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Realtree collaborated with him on a variety of race vehicles with camouflage themes. These collaborations went beyond simply putting Harvick’s emblem on a car; they delved into his personality to produce collectible items that fans continue to discuss.

Harvick was accompanied by other important sponsors during pivotal periods of his career, such as Jimmy John’s during his 2014 championship run and Budweiser during his switch from Richard Childress Racing to Stewart-Haas Racing. His portfolio also included contributions from companies like Tree Top and GEARWRENCH. In 2022, GEARWRENCH specifically signed a multi-year contract that included the naming rights to a sizable building at the headquarters of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Kevin Harvick’s investments and business ventures

Kevin Harvick has maintained a strong presence in the sports industry by subtly accumulating a sophisticated business portfolio. The main player is Kevin Harvick Incorporated (KHI), a former race team that is now a major force in athlete management and brand consulting for celebrities in golf, NASCAR, and the UFC. By becoming a co-owner of the CARS Tour and its West Coast extension, he has also invested in the future of racing and contributed to the growth of grassroots motorsports. Beyond racing, Harvick has dabbled in real estate and private business, and he has a share in the Charlotte Checkers, a minor league hockey team.

Kevin Harvick’s house and cars

For $6.75 million in 2023, Harvick bought the historic Lake Norman property in Cornelius, North Carolina, which is well-known as Ricky Bobby’s house from the movie Talladega Nights. The estate is 12,042 square feet and has three half-bathrooms, six bedrooms, and six bathrooms. Harvick had previously owned an opulent home in Charlotte, North Carolina’s SouthPark neighborhood. In 2024, he offered this 13,124-square-foot property for $12.5 million, and in early 2025, he sold it for around $10 million. Six bedrooms, seven complete baths, three half-bathrooms, a golf simulator, a gym, and a pool house were all features of the estate.

Although Harvick’s car collection is not publicly known, his legacy in NASCAR is celebrated through a wide variety of die-cast model cars, which are sold through a number of retailers, including Lionel Racing and the NASCAR Shop. These collectibles reflect his race-winning cars and unique paint schemes, making them highly sought after by fans and collectors.

The path taken by Kevin Harvick serves as a model for consistent success in contemporary motorsports. From his quick ascent through the NASCAR ranks to his championship-winning career, he left a legacy based on perseverance, flexibility, and reliability.