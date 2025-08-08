Who Are Kyle Larson’s Parents? All About Janet Larson and Mike Larson

Kyle Larson isn’t just one of NASCAR’s biggest stars. He’s a racer through and through. Born on July 31, 1992, in Elk Grove, California, Kyle made his name tearing it up on dirt tracks before climbing all the way to the Cup Series and snagging a championship with Hendrick Motorsports. But behind all the wins and wild talent are two key people: his parents, Janet and Mike Larson. From day one, they’ve had his back, pushing him forward with a mix of grit, hustle, and good old-fashioned family support.

Who are Kyle Larson’s parents?

Kyle Larson’s parents are Janet Miyata Larson and Mike Larson. The couple has played a quiet but influential role in Kyle’s journey, supporting him from humble beginnings to national stardom. Kyle’s mother, Janet, is of Japanese-American descent, while his father, Mike, is Caucasian, giving Kyle his unique Asian-American heritage and the middle name “Miyata,” a nod to Janet’s family roots.

Janet Larson might not be the loudest voice at the track, but she’s always there, cheering Kyle on from the stands with a smile. A former teacher, she’s played a huge role in shaping who Kyle is off the track. Steady, grounded, and focused. Her strength is rooted in a family history marked by resilience.

Still, Janet’s all about positivity and resilience. She’s also mom to Kyle’s older sister, Andrea Mariko, who’s no stranger to racing herself, working with World of Outlaws teams out in North Carolina. Mike Larson’s the kind of dad who gets things done.

Mike started as a swimming coach, then worked as an electrician. He always dove headfirst into whatever Kyle needed. He famously bought Kyle’s first go-kart from a neighbor without even telling Janet, kicking off their racing journey right in the family garage.

Mike’s mechanical know-how and no-nonsense work ethic helped shape Kyle’s mindset on and off the track. He’s still active in local racing and often shares stories about their early days, always coming back to the same values: hard work, respect, and staying humble.

Where did Janet Larson and Mike Larson meet?

While the specifics of how Janet and Mike first met aren’t publicly available, what’s clear is that their bond and shared values laid a solid foundation for Kyle’s journey. Both originally from California, they built their life together in Elk Grove, creating a home grounded in support, discipline, and quiet strength. As parents, they operated as a team, especially when it came to Kyle’s dreams. Whether taking turns at the track or making family decisions together, their influence helped Kyle balance fierce ambition with genuine humility.

What is the ethnicity of Kyle Larson’s parents?

Kyle Larson comes from a multicultural background that stands out in NASCAR. His mom, Janet, is Japanese-American, and his dad, Mike, is white. That mix has not only shaped who Kyle is but also brought meaningful representation to a sport that’s still growing in diversity.

The Miyata family history runs deep. Janet’s parents were interned during WWII, a chapter that instilled resilience and perspective into the family. That legacy, along with the values passed down from both sides, continues to influence how Kyle carries himself both on and off the track.

Inside Kyle Larson’s relationship with his parents

Kyle Larson shares a deep and lasting bond with both his parents, but it’s his relationship with his father, Mike, that often takes center stage. Mike isn’t just Kyle’s dad. He’s his “ultimate role model.” From the earliest days of go-karting, the two were inseparable, wrenching on engines, grinding down old tires to save money, and laying the groundwork for Kyle’s competitive spirit. Mike didn’t make things easy; Kyle had to earn his seat by putting in the work first. That old-school, hands-on approach still shapes Kyle today, both in how he races and how he respects the craft.

Janet, meanwhile, has always been the quiet pillar of strength and encouragement in Kyle Larson’s life. While she’s not one to seek the spotlight, her steady presence at races and her gentle guidance have left a lasting imprint on Kyle’s character. She taught him the value of humility and staying grounded, no matter the wins or accolades. Her influence is especially clear in Kyle’s thoughtful reflections on his heritage and the respectful way he carries himself, on and off the track.

Notably, the Larsons have celebrated major victories together. From sprint car championships to Cup Series milestones, even if Janet and Mike have watched many of his debut wins from the stands or at home in California. The parents are content simply knowing their son excelled.

Where do they stand now?

The Larson family’s close-knit bond remains unwavering despite the demands of racing. Janet and Mike continue to attend races, cheer Kyle on, and serve as quiet backers of his ongoing journey. Whether in the grandstands or supporting from afar, their influence continues to anchor Kyle Larson’s career and character. Their shared story is a testament to how humility, resilience, and unity can propel a dreamer to greatness, making “Kyle Larson’s parents” the heart of his legacy.