NASCAR Lost Media: Relive Jeff Gordon’s ‘Never Aired’ Maiden Busch Series Race Win

In 1992, 20-year-old Jeff Gordon left the racetrack with not just a victory but also an established star. As a hungry young gun in the Busch Grand National Series, the now NASCAR legend did not know that afternoon would change his life forever. “But when there’s this mean Winston Cup guys, and you’re running right with them, and you’re beating them, there’s nothing sweeter.”

Fast forward to today, and an unseen video of the event is out and about.

The unseen footage has been making its own rounds on the internet. Gordon had already put together decent runs earlier that season, but Atlanta was where he went from promising rookie to race winner, leading 103 of 197 laps and driving his Baby Ruth-sponsored No. 1 Thunderbird to Victory Lane.

But here is the twist. That race wasn’t just any old win; it was the first Atlanta 300 in the series history, and he didn’t just win it; he dominated it from the pole position.

He held off veterans like Harry Gant and Davey Allison while showing off a smooth, confident driving style that hinted at something special.

What makes this moment even better in hindsight is what came next. The first win didn’t just earn Gordon a checkered flag; it got him noticed by the team at Rick Hendrick.

Watching that Baby Ruth Ford glide through the corner lap after lap, Hendrick saw a future star in the making.

Reflecting on his shift to HMS, Gordon recalled that very moment earlier last year.

“I think the next day or that week I was at Rick’s office. And we were talking about, you know hey, how did we get you to the hindered motorsports at that time? There wasn’t even a third team. It was a two car operation with Ken Schrader and Ricky Red as driver,” Gordon said.

That Atlanta performance helped make the case for Gordon’s move to Hendrick Motorsports later that same year, a decision that eventually turned into four Cup championships and 93 overall NASCAR wins.

Looking back now, it’s impossible not to smile at how much was set in motion on that sunny March afternoon in Georgia.

For a kid from Indiana driving a blue-collar short-track stock car, turning Atlanta into his own personal launchpad was the kind of start legends are made of. And even today, Gordon’s legacy remains.

And HMS never shies away from honoring it. In fact, Hendrick Motorsports has recently launched a great surprise for Gordon fans.

Jeff Gordon’s 1-of-1 firesuit card hits Panini National Treasures

Ever dreamed of owning a piece of Jeff Gordon history? HMS has teamed up with Panini America to turn that dream into reality for one incredibly lucky fan.

A fragment of Gordon’s 2015 fire suit is being offered in a way that has never been done before, blending NASCAR memorabilia with the high-end trading card world.

Included in Panini’s latest national treasures racing release is a one-of-one redemption card for a piece of the fire suit.

The twist? The fan who pulls the card won’t just receive it in the mail; Jeff Gordon himself will personally hand-deliver the prize, turning a rare collectible into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Expressing his joy, the four-time Cup champion couldn’t hold in his excitement.

“So whoever pulls that card, that’s going to be an extra special day. I wish we could capture that moment when we open the pack, but what we are going to be able to do is hand deliver to that special fan that pulls this card, and that’s going to be really exciting for me,” he said.

In an era where collectibles are becoming more experiential than ever, this collaboration sets a new standard of NASCAR memorabilia. It’s not just about owning a piece of sports history; it’s about the story that comes with it.

And for one fan, that story will end with Jeff Gordon knocking on their door, fire suit fragment in hand.