Corey Heim’s 2027 Cup Series plans had sparked an unexpected debate among 23XI Racing fans, and the biggest question was not about his new team or racing schedule. It was about the number he will carry on his car. After the organization initially announced plans involving the No. 35 Toyota, supporters began making their preference for another number increasingly clear. With Heim preparing for his full-time move to NASCAR’s top division, 23XI has now addressed the growing speculation through a playful social media post that could settle the matter.

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23XI Racing made its decision official through a video that left little room for interpretation. The clip, posted on X, showed Corey Heim seated at a signing-style table with two caps placed in front of him: No. 35 and No. 67. He initially picked up the No. 35 cap, examined it, and put it back down. He then reached for the No. 67, put it on, and appeared ready to make the choice permanent. Intercut with racing highlights, burnouts and victory celebrations, the video ended with the team playfully calling it Heim’s “official signing day.”

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The announcement confirmed he will drive the No. 67 Toyota full-time in 2027.

The decision followed an unusually decisive response from NASCAR supporters. On Sunday, Nov. 15, 23XI Racing posted a poll on X asking a straightforward question: “What number should @CoreyHeim_ drive next year?” Fans had two options, No. 35 and No. 67. More than 27,000 votes came in, with nearly 90% backing the No. 67. The result reflected how strongly supporters associated Heim with the number after his part-time Cup campaign. Rather than simply moving him into the No. 35 as originally planned, 23XI ultimately kept the number that had become closely identified with its young driver.

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The announcement immediately drew enthusiastic reactions. One fan wrote, “As it should be! It just makes sense. 23,45,67 🤟🏻 Ready for more 67 wins in 2027. Let’s go!” The comment points to an interesting detail in 23XI’s lineup. Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23, Tyler Reddick pilots the No. 45, and Heim will now carry the No. 67. The three numbers create a sequence with a difference of 22 between two adjacent numbers that fans clearly appreciate, giving the team’s lineup a distinctive numerical identity.

The phrase “Heim time” also appeared among the reactions, reflecting the excitement surrounding his promotion. A third fan added, “Glad he chose #67. A unique number that hasn’t seen consistent racing in forever, if ever”.

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The comment also highlights the unusual history of the No. 67. Before 23XI brought it back for Travis Pastrana’s 2023 Daytona 500 attempt, the number had been absent from the Cup Series for two decades. Its previous appearance came in 2002, when Boris Said drove it at Sonoma.

Heim’s connection with the number began in 2025, when he made his first Cup starts for 23XI in the No. 67 Toyota. He has now made 17 starts in that car across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Pastrana first drove the number for the organization in 2023, while Kamui Kobayashi later used it at the Indianapolis road course. Heim became the third driver to pilot the entry, but his results have given the number a distinct identity.

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His 2026 campaign made the case for keeping it even stronger. Heim recorded 13 Cup starts, earning his first two victories at the inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. He collected three top-five finishes, four top-10s and an average finish of 16.9. Winning at two very different venues demonstrated his ability to adapt, particularly as he competed against established Cup regulars on a part-time schedule.

Those results followed an impressive Truck Series career. Heim won the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series championship after collecting a record 12 victories in a single season. He finished his full-time Truck career with 26 wins, establishing himself as one of Toyota’s most successful young prospects before making the transition to Cup racing. His development with 23XI began in 2024 as a reserve driver and expanded into a dedicated development role the following year.

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The original plan had Heim replacing Riley Herbst in the No. 35 for 2027 after Herbst’s move to LEGACY Motor Club. But the number debate became increasingly complicated as Heim built a winning record in the 67. Now, 23XI has settled the question before his first full-time campaign begins. With the number confirmed and two Cup victories already on his résumé, Heim will enter 2027 carrying the same identity that helped introduce him to the sport’s biggest stage.