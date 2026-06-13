23XI Racing President Drops Blunt Truth Behind Surprising Corey Heim Cup Series Demands

“It’s still going to be really hard.” That was the blunt reality check 23XI Racing president Steve Lauletta delivered while discussing Corey Heim’s Cup Series development. Despite Heim arriving as the reigning Truck Series champion and one of NASCAR’s brightest young prospects, 23XI’s expectations for him are far different from what many fans might assume.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rather than focusing on immediate results, the team is prioritizing growth and experience. And considering Heim’s struggles to replicate his Truck Series dominance in the Cup Series so far, Lauletta’s comments offer a revealing look into how 23XI views his long-term future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that we’ve given him the opportunity to run these Cup races. And I try to grab him after everyone, and he’s usually super hard on himself. And I’ll just say to him, ‘Did you learn something?’ And he goes, ‘Yes.’ I go, ‘That’s why we’re doing this, right? We’re doing this so you learn things.’” Lauletta added.

Heim won a remarkable 12 Truck Series races in 2025 on his way to the championship. While he did not immediately secure a full-time Cup Series ride, that doesn’t mean he has been sidelined completely. 23XI has given him several opportunities in the Cup Series, but understandably, he has yet to replicate the level of dominance he showed last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the five starts he has had so far in the Cup Series this year, his average finish remains stuck at 23.6. Considering his average start of 26.6, there is some overall improvement during the races, but it’s extremely minimal in the grand scheme of things, especially considering Tyler Reddick of 23XI is out leading the points table with the same team.

And at the same time, Heim is comfortably winning in the Truck Series. He won three out of the five races he has participated in so far in 2026, so there is no question of his losing his competitiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as it turns out, 23XI is not disappointed by his performance in the slightest. Lauletta revealed that Heim has been taking something away from every Cup Series race he runs, and that appears to be more than enough for the team right now.

“He led laps for the first time a couple of races ago (at Texas). He’s made mistakes on the track. He’s made mistakes in the pit lane. Did you learn something? And he’ll continue that for a number of years, and we know that that’s the case. So for me, and I think for many of us, it’s just how much he can learn over the next few years that puts him in the position that we know he could be successful,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Heim is still not a regular visitor on the Cup field, these runs are essential for him, especially because he is set to replace Riley Herbst within the team for the 2027 season and make his full-time Cup Series debut. He might seem a bit underprepared right now, but 23XI is taking strong steps with him.

Corey Heim focused on 2027

Riley Herbst was the obvious choice when 23XI expanded to a three-car operation. At the time, the team was not among the frontrunners in the Cup Series and needed the financial backing Herbst brought through sponsors such as Monster Energy, Terrible’s, and Lucy Breakers. However, one and a half seasons later, the improvements he has shown have not brought him close to the level of competitiveness displayed by teammates Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the team is expected to turn to Heim for the 2027 season, with the young driver continuing to focus on preparing for his full-time Cup Series debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I firmly believe that as a driver, you just have to be around the right people to succeed. I’ve been driving in NASCAR the last three or four years, and even in the trucks, I felt like I was with the right people and we did the right things, and it’s so important to have the right group around you to succeed.

I’ve only started (11) races at 23XI Racing, but I really feel like that is my home, and these people treat me very well,” Heim said in a team statement.

Although even Heim does not seem to have the competitive levels that his teammates would have at the top of the field, 23XI is positive that they can build him up from scratch, giving him all the training and experience he needs. And so, the demands set for him this season on the Cup field should not come as a surprise, even though they largely are.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Corey is a gifted driver who is continuing to get better and better with each race he runs. He has a bright future in the sport and joins a team that is continuing to build a solid foundation,” co-owner Denny Hamlin said in a team statement.