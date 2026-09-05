7x Cup Champ Details Why Elite Drivers ‘Never Hit the Market’ Amid Legacy MC’s Latest Signing

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase is about to begin, but significant attention is already turning toward next season’s massive silly season developments. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club recently announced massive restructuring plans regarding their 2027 driver lineup. The organization officially confirmed they are parting ways with John Hunter Nemechek while simultaneously welcoming former 23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst into a newly created third entry. This major roster shakeup prompted the Hall of Fame owner to explicitly detail the organization’s overarching philosophy regarding driver acquisition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jimmie Johnson spoke about how many NASCAR drivers were on their radar

Johnson recently appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to explain the complex challenges of aggressively pursuing established superstar talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You think about some deep sea fishing, who’s an elite driver you might have access to,” Johnson stated. “Frankly, where we are as an organisation, it’d be premature and we wouldn’t be able to pull that off.”

He emphasized that this specific market reality forces them to approach impending contract cycles with highly realistic expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where we sit now and where we’re going to be in the next couple of years… we’re at a crossroads where we either grow the talent or try to find an elite driver when the contract cycle comes around,” Johnson continued. “The elite drivers, I don’t think they’ll ever hit the market, as we’ve seen throughout the test of time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He readily acknowledged that no competent team owner would voluntarily surrender a truly elite superstar to the open market. This absolute certainty regarding superstar availability completely validates their decision to cultivate rising stars instead.

Imago Via Imago

The organization plans to surround a young, moldable driver with their extensive internal resources and highly talented crew members. Johnson explicitly cited rising prospects like Connor Zilisch, Corey Day, and Jesse Love as prime examples of this highly sought-after emerging talent. Zilisch is currently experiencing a turbulent trial by fire during his full-time Cup Series campaign, while Day has yet to even pilot a premier series vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This calculated focus on long-term athletic development perfectly explains the logic behind their newest high-profile acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made Legacy Motor Club choose Riley Herbst?

Herbst recently concluded a two-year stint within the 23XI Racing stable before suddenly finding himself without a seat. The 27-year-old driver unfortunately emerged as a weak link compared to his highly successful teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan ultimately lost patience with his development, paving the way for his inevitable departure following the 2026 season. Fortunately for Herbst, a massive opportunity suddenly materialized within the expanding Legacy Motor Club garage.

Johnson decided to throw the out-of-favor driver a massive career lifeline by offering him the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for the upcoming 2027 campaign. The organization firmly believed Herbst could actively grow alongside their ongoing developmental programs while piloting their newly established third entry. This massive gamble was heavily influenced by a deep, pre-existing relationship between the two racing families. Johnson previously competed alongside Herbst’s father Troy in off-road racing, establishing a massive foundation of mutual trust and respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legendary owner also utilized his extensive garage access to carefully observe Herbst’s relentless dedication and daily operations.

“Reminds me of myself in a lot of ways. I was fighting to prove myself, but it would just work, work, work,” Johnson confessed. “Once it all clicked, I just owned it. I think he’s on a similar journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran driver Josh Berry has currently emerged as the overwhelming favorite to replace Nemechek following his impending departure from Wood Brothers Racing. In a corresponding move, the iconic Wood Brothers team officially roped in reigning O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love to pilot their historic No. 21 Ford next season. These massive interconnected transactions leave Nemechek operating as a complete free agent for the foreseeable future. The departing driver must now utilize the remainder of the 2026 season as a massive audition to secure a new ride.

Nemechek unfortunately missed the current Chase playoffs after struggling through a difficult campaign that left him classified 27th in the championship standings. He will desperately attempt to climb the remaining championship order and maximize his final appearances in the No. 42 Toyota.

A strong conclusion to the season could potentially earn him a competitive seat in either the Truck Series or the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The veteran driver currently hopes to achieve a 17th-place points finish as the 2026 NASCAR calendar progresses through September.