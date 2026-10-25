Joey Logano already owns three NASCAR Cup Series championships, but the Team Penske driver says his latest milestone has little to do with trophies. Logano and his wife, Brittany, announced on October 22 that they have officially adopted the two foster children who joined their household earlier this year, growing their family from five to seven. While addressing the reporters, Logano gave all the credit to his wife for making it happen, as he opened up about how much the day in court meant.

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“It was a very special moment there in the courthouse because the last time they were there was a really bad experience for them,” Logano told the reporters, via Steven Taranato on X. “And so walking into the same room with a really awesome experience like this was a tearjerker. I told everyone we had to rehydrate after that day. A lot of tears.”

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The adoption was shared in a video of the courtroom proceedings, in which an official told the children that Joey and Brittany had chosen to be their forever parents.

The Loganos revealed in May that they had become licensed foster parents and had welcomed two children into their home. They have kept the children’s names and ages private.

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Logano said the decision to adopt was made months before the court date, so the legal process mostly formalized a commitment the family had already made. He also admitted that he and Brittany nearly talked themselves out of fostering, citing their busy schedules, the three children already at home, and his frequent absences for racing.

Ultimately, they decided those concerns should not stand in the way of giving children a stable, loving home. The experience has also changed how Logano sees his own kids. Bringing two new siblings into the house meant everyone had to adjust, including the three children who had been used to more space and fewer people to share with.

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“You’re giving a couple of kids the opportunity to become whatever they want to be,” Logano further shared. “I think that’s probably the most rewarding part, but also seeing that my biological children, how they have shown how big their hearts are. I was kind of always wondering about my kids sometimes.”

“I think when you’re home, you always see how your kids can sometimes do things that push you to the edge, but to see how opening they’ve been about helping, and they all share rooms now, and they got to share all their stuff now and all. It’s just a different life. And, they’ve been great,” Logano added.

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The courthouse moment was only one piece of a transition that had already reshaped the Logano household.

His wife, Brittany, expressed the same idea in the video. She told the children that “day one of forever” had arrived on paper, but that she and Joey knew the kids were theirs almost immediately after meeting them. Logano also leaned on his faith in the courtroom, saying that letting go of the need to control everything had guided the family to the right place.

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Calling his wife a “Superhero,” Logano said she deserves the most recognition for the whole process. He even said he feels bad receiving any credit and believes he should get very little of it. In his view, the children should be credited most, since they go through the most.

His praise for his wife reflects the practical side of building a larger family around a racing career. Logano said Brittany handled the paperwork for both the fostering and adoption processes, while he tried to switch off racing at home and pitch in however he can. As per reports, the couple does not hire help, and Brittany handles much of the children’s schoolwork, so responsibilities are shared across five children.

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Logano said one reason he is speaking publicly about the experience is to encourage other families who have considered fostering or adoption but are not sure they are ready.

“We’ve been blessed to be able to do that,” he shared. “The fact is there’s a lot of great kids out there that need a home and need somebody to love them and hug on them and tell them about their potential. And we’ve had a lot of people that, you know, pushed us along to do it.”

The milestone also produced a lighter moment when Logano was asked whether he should now be considered a three-time or five-time champion. His response brought the conversation back to his growing family, with a joke about already having a trophy for every child before the adoption and now needing a couple more.

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“I know I had a trophy for every kid before. Now I gotta win a couple more,” he joked.

For a driver whose career is measured in trophies and championships, the exchange was a playful ending to a moment that carried far greater personal meaning. The adoption has given the Loganos a new chapter to navigate together, and Logano’s reflections make clear he sees it as a shared family achievement rather than something for which he should take credit.