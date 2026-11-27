Motorsports drivers rarely limit themselves to one discipline when opportunities arise to test their skills elsewhere. Kyle Larson has taken on the Indianapolis 500 alongside the Coca-Cola 600, while Jimmie Johnson stepped away from NASCAR to compete in IndyCar. Such crossovers can offer more than a new challenge; they can expose drivers to techniques and competition they might not encounter in their regular series. One NASCAR rising star has now traveled to Australia for precisely that reason, inspired by a remarkable example of international talent making an impact back home.

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“A very annoying tall Kiwi was honestly the reason where it all started, and in America, in NASCAR in particular, especially a guy like me, I didn’t come from go-karting and road racing really. When you have somebody that’s a road course specialist like Shane, and on top of that, Shane is extremely talented,” Jesse Love revealed in an interview recently.

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Jesse Love’s decision to compete in Australia’s Super2 Series was not simply about adding an international race to his résumé. The former Richard Childress Racing driver wanted to understand what made Australian road racers so effective, and Shane van Gisbergen’s arrival in NASCAR gave him a reason to look beyond American stock car racing.

Love first travelled to Adelaide in November 2025, shortly after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He joined Image Racing for the Super2 finale, driving an ex-Erebus Motorsport Holden Commodore. His first outing was far from straightforward, with a shock failure affecting his car during the opening race. However, he returned to finish 14th in the following contest, gaining valuable experience against drivers accustomed to the Australian touring car machinery.

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The experience clearly left an impression. Love returned to Adelaide for a second Super2 appearance in 2026, again with Image Racing, and planned additional preparation at Mallala Motorsport Park. He described his previous visit as an eye-opener because of how much he learned about road-course racing. The opportunity is particularly relevant with Love preparing for his move to the NASCAR Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing in 2027.

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The driver who first prompted that interest had spent years establishing himself as one of Australia’s most successful racers. Van Gisbergen made his Supercars debut in 2007 and gradually developed into a dominant force. He won his first championship with Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, before adding titles in 2021 and 2022. Three Bathurst 1000 victories and 80 Supercars race wins further established his reputation. His 2022 campaign was particularly remarkable, with 21 victories in a single season.

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However, van Gisbergen’s biggest impact on NASCAR came during a completely different chapter of his career. In July 2023, he entered the Chicago Street Race through Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 program. Despite having no previous Cup Series experience, the New Zealander navigated the wet conditions and late-race battles to win on debut. It was NASCAR’s first Cup Series debut victory since Johnny Rutherford in 1963. The performance immediately demonstrated how much a specialist from another racing discipline could achieve against established stock car competitors.

Van Gisbergen then moved to the United States, competing full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 before joining Trackhouse’s Cup operation in 2025. His first full-time Cup campaign produced five victories, the most ever by a rookie. That success gave Love and other American drivers a reason to reassess the level of road-course expertise developed in Supercars.

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Although NASCAR’s Next Gen car shares some engineering concepts with modern Supercars, the two categories still demand different approaches. Supercars’ Gen3 machines are front-engine, rear-wheel-drive touring cars with 600 horsepower V8 engines, sequential transmissions and independent rear suspension.

NASCAR’s Cup cars are heavier stock cars with a different aerodynamic package, transmission configuration and driving characteristics. Braking points, corner entry, tire management and the way drivers carry speed through technical sections all require adaptation. Experience in one category does not guarantee success in the other, which makes Love’s decision to learn from Australian competitors particularly interesting.

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The crossover also comes at a time when road-course racing has become an increasingly important part of NASCAR’s Cup schedule. The 2026 calendar included Circuit of the Americas, Watkins Glen, Sonoma and the new Naval Base Coronado street circuit.

For 2027, the road-course challenge will continue, with COTA, Sonoma and Watkins Glen returning to the Cup calendar. NASCAR will also head back to Naval Base Coronado for a second street race. Drivers who can adapt quickly to different layouts have more opportunities to make an impression, and Love wants to develop that versatility before taking on a full Cup schedule.

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He is not the only American driver attracted to Australian touring cars. Austin Cindric competed in the main Supercars championship at Adelaide in 2025, driving a Tickford-prepared Mustang. Ty Gibbs is also set to take part in an Australian Supercars invitational event at Sandown, while Image Racing owner Terry Wyhoon has revealed that Austin Dillon was among the NASCAR drivers approached about a potential Adelaide appearance. The interest suggests that the exchange between the two racing cultures could continue beyond van Gisbergen’s success and Love’s visits.

For Love, though, the motivation goes back to that “very annoying tall Kiwi.” Van Gisbergen’s success made him question what he knew about road-course racing and where he could improve. Now, as he prepares for the biggest step of his NASCAR career, he is looking to take lessons from the very championship that helped produce one of the sport’s most successful international arrivals.