“Absolutely Miserable Every Weekend”- Connor Zilisch Confronts Failed Cup Series Hype Amidst Narrowing Redemption Chance

They called him the new Jeff Gordon of NASCAR. Today, he sits 34th in the driver standings without a single top-10 finish. That is the sad story of Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch. He was hailed as NASCAR’s newest sensation. While Zilisch never asked for the hype, his constant failures are clearly breaking his spirit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with Bob Pockrass after losing out to Shane van Gisbergen in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Sonoma, Zilisch honestly shared his sadness about his Cup Series career.

“I don’t know what I need to do to turn things around. It’s been nothing short of terrible lately and just absolutely miserable every weekend. Yeah, it hasn’t been fun at all. I am doing everything I can to keep my head up and stay focused,” the Trackhouse Racing star said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But there are weeks that are just like, ‘Gosh, I don’t even know what I can do anymore.’ Yeah, I will keep my head down. We didn’t qualify great for tomorrow, but we have always had really good race pace in the Cup car. So it’s a great opportunity for us. Last road course of the year in the Cup Series. So yeah, it’s a good opportunity for us to go have a good day before we go back to normal tracks.”

But that dream seems rather far away for him this Sunday. While his teammates are near the front row, Zilisch is struggling in 17th place at Sonoma. It is the last road course of the 2026 Cup Series season, and Zilisch has no mathematical path to the Chase. Missing the Chase in Year 1 typically signals contract pressure or seat jeopardy. Still, this road course gives him one last chance to prove he can race with the best.

It’s not that Connor Zilisch has not tasted success this year. If we step down from the Cup Series and visit the NOAPS, we find a completely different story playing around. In eight starts, Zilisch has collected two victories with six top-10 finishes. Heading into the Cup race, Zilisch recently finished a pretty impressive P2 in the NOAPS against his Cup teammate, Shane van Gisbergen.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there are many factors affecting his form this year, including pace issues at Trackhouse Racing, 2026 is a massive drop from his glory days with JR Motorsports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had won 10 races last year in the O’Reilly Series and almost won the championship against Jesse Love in 2025. The performance he recorded at the ovals and road courses last year made him a smash-hit phenomenon. Usually, new Cup Series drivers face a hard learning curve, but they still get a few good finishes as they learn. Compared to what is expected, Zilisch is doing much worse and sits at the very bottom of the 2026 rookie class.

Ty Gibbs, who is among the best contenders for the Chase this year, also offered him a reality check about his career. Gibbs called out Zilisch about the massive leap he has made this year, and that he should be ready to face the rock bottom before he finally learns how to fight for himself and win races.

Everything, everywhere, all at once: fate strikes Zilisch down

But there’s more to this story than what the naked eye and statistics show. Last weekend, he was gunning for the race victory against his teammate in San Diego. However, Austin Hill took them both out with a wrong move.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar manner, Zilisch was racing hard for the race victory at Watkins Glen. He had raced in the top five for the entire race, and Glen was supposed to be a breakout result for him. But at the very last moment, he flat-spotted his tires and had to pit for new ones. The result? A P20 finish while his teammate SVG basked in the glory of victory.

Not only that, going all the way back to COTA, Zilisch had found his way into the top-10 even though he did not qualify well. But after getting spun out twice, he could only manage a 14th-place finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, at Nashville, his brake rotor exploded, causing him to crash hard into the barriers and end his race with a DNF. But at Michigan, Zilisch made a costly mistake. He spun out twice and finished in last place for the third race in a row.

So it’s a little bit of everything for Zilisch. Bad luck, machinery giving up on him, and him committing silly mistakes while trying to push harder. The fact that he can’t match his teammates’ pace is also another stain on his season. All these things are coming together to create a massive burden on his shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Something that pushes the fandom to ask an important question. Was the Connor Zilisch outcry too overhyped for his own good?