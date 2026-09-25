Four wheels were never just a way to get around for Isabella Robusto. From racing toy cars against her twin brother William in the driveway to climbing into her first go-kart at just five, the 21-year-old has spent much of her life chasing speed. Racing was already in the family, with her grandfather competing in short-track events and her father taking her to watch races from an early age.

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Now, after etching her name into ARCA history, she is taking a moment to appreciate the milestone, before turning her attention to whatever comes next.

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“I’ve learned that achievements don’t mean you’ve arrived. They give you a platform to go after the next goal. So I’ll take a moment to appreciate this one and then get back to work,” Robusto shared on X.

This mindset says plenty about where Robusto believes her journey is heading. The 21-year-old currently holds the record for most top-five finishes by a female driver in ARCA Series history, with 14 across three seasons and 43 races. She secured her 14th top-five finish at Salem Speedway in Indiana.

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The record is even more impressive when looking at how quickly Robusto established herself in the series. During the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season alone, she collected nine top-five finishes, helping her secure Rookie of the Year honors while also setting the mark for the most top-five finishes by a female driver in any NASCAR National Series in a single season.

Robusto has been a standout behind the wheel of the No. 55 Toyota Camry for Nitro Motorsports, formerly known as Venturini Motorsports. She has also been part of the Toyota development program since 2022, giving her an opportunity to continue developing within a racing system while competing at the ARCA level.

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But the ARCA record is only the latest chapter in a career that began long before Robusto reached the stock car ranks. She first climbed into a go-kart at five years old after growing up around racing.

That early attraction to racing quickly became something more serious. Robusto progressed through Bandolero and Legend Cars before making another piece of history in 2018. Back then, she became the first female driver to win a Legend Car national qualifier.

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Her development continued into Late Model Stock Cars, where she competed with Lee Faulk Racing. Robusto recorded two wins and several strong finishes in the discipline. One of her most notable moments came at the 2022 SC 400, where she secured a historic podium finish.

Those experiences helped build the foundation for her move into ARCA, where she has continued to turn consistency into milestones. Yet Robusto does not appear interested in treating those achievements as the destination.

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“Records and achievements are something to be proud of, but for me, they’re also a reminder of how much more there is to chase,” she wrote. “Every top-five finish represents the work of the people around me, the partners who believe in this journey and a team that continues to push me to get better every time I get behind the wheel.”

Away from the track, Robusto volunteers with the NASCAR Foundation and also competes with Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 cycling team. Her interests outside motorsports have been equally diverse, including athletics during her school years.

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Robusto graduated with honors from Fort Mill High School in 2022, where she competed in track and field, basketball and football. She is now pursuing a degree in aerospace engineering online at Arizona State University, balancing her academic ambitions with the demands of a racing career. For Robusto, though, the record is not something to sit back and admire for too long.

“So I’ll take a moment to appreciate this one and then get back to work. There’s more ahead.”

That attitude also aligns with an ambition she revealed earlier in her career. In 2022, Robusto said, “In 10 years, I want to be racing in the Cup Series.”

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The ARCA record may be another significant step along that road. But Robusto’s own message makes it clear that she sees it as exactly that: a step, not a finish line.