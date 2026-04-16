After A Decade of Absence, Beverage Giant Ignites Social Media Firestorm With Cryptic Daytona 500 Tease

Some sponsorships are closely tied to the drivers they are associated with in NASCAR. Whether it was Dale Earnhardt’s Goodwrench #3 back in the 90s or Kyle Busch’s iconic M&M car that ruled the track, these brands left a lasting impact. Now, the return of an energy drink as a potential sponsor of a star driver has attracted a lot of attention among fans, as it was also previously a huge part of NASCAR history.

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Rockstar Energy hints at a massive NASCAR return

Rockstar Energy’s golden-yellow color scheme used to stand out back in the day, but the arrival of brands like Red Bull and Monster Energy disrupted its importance in the market. However, a recent Instagram post suggested that they have made their return and will soon be associated with NASCAR.

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In the clip, a driver’s hands can be seen opening a can of the beverage. Many suggested that it was 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, as the driver could be seen wearing a Daytona 500 Champion ring, and he won the race this year, which marked the start of three consecutive wins. It is quite apparent, with the performance he has been delivering this season, that more brands would want to sponsor him. However, this is just a speculation as the official announcement is set to be made on April 16.

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Rockstar Energy’s last sponsorship with NASCAR was in 2014. It was with Dylan Kwasniewski, and the brand remained his long-time sponsor while also backing him as he made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (then called the Xfinity Series) debut twelve years ago. The brand did not continue with him in the following year, leaving him without a full-time seat.

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But as Rockstar Energy now returns to the grid after well over a decade, it is quite understandable why the fans are so excited. There has been a massive wave of speculation all over social media ever since the clip surfaced.

Fans are excited to have another energy drink on the field

“Hell yeah! If we can’t have beer wars on the track anymore, give me the energy drink wars,” a fan wrote, reminiscing about the old days of NASCAR when alcohol sponsorships were still legal. But this seemed to be more of a general sentiment for the fans, as yet another energy drink was prepared to sponsor a driver.

It looks like Tyler Reddick is the driver they are going to sponsor, as the video showed the NASCAR Daytona 500 championship ring, but it could trigger some controversy. His teammate, Bubba Wallace, is sponsored by Coca-Cola, while Monster Energy sponsors his other teammate, Riley Herbst. It seems apparent that this could lead to some internal tensions; however, it would also be iconic to have all three cars of a team being sponsored by three separate beverage brands. Like this fan mentioned: “Even with competitor Monster still with Herbst and Rockstar being a PepsiCo brand while Bubba is with Coca Cola.”

“Anyone else remember Dylan Kwasniewski and his Rockstar cars? A lot’s happened since that brand was last in the sport.” Dylan Kwasniewski was a name that echoed repeatedly amongst the fans. He was quite a promising driver back in the day. Although he did not immediately start winning in NASCAR, he was rather competitive, considering his experience.

Imago Sept. 5, 2014 – Richmond, VA, U.S. – Richmond, VA – Sep 05, 2014: Dylan Kwasniewski 31 prepares to qualify for the Virginia529 College Savings 250 at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, VA. Copyright: xJustinxRxNoex

He remained the only driver to win both the ARCA East and West Championships. Understandably, he was loved by the fans, but upon failing to extend his sponsorship with Rockstar Energy, he disappeared from NASCAR after 2015. But it’s apparent that the fans still miss him, like this comment read: “Close enough, welcome back Kwasniewski.”

The return of Rockstar Energy with Tyler Reddick (if confirmed) seems rather controversial: “Crazy they would sponsor a team that is already sponsored by a major energy drink company.” But it wouldn’t be very surprising. Two drivers from the team are already sponsored by two massive beverage brands, so a third one will only make them more iconic. What it would, however, mean is that Michael Jordan’s presence in the 23XI Racing ownership group is really elevating not just the brand of the team, but also its drivers, who have been able to secure great sponsorships.