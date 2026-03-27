After a Rough First Three Seasons in Cup, is Ty Gibbs Finally Beginning to Come Into His Own?

Essentials Inside The Story Essentials Inside the Story:

* Ty Busch is off to the best start of his Cup career with three top-five and one other top-10 finishes in the first six races of the 2026 campaign

* Given his consistency and success, the chances of Ty Gibbs to finally break the 129-race winless streak to the start of his Cup career seem to be improving with every race -- and that a checkered flag appears inevitable, perhaps as early as Sunday at Martinsville

* Gibbs' best Cup finish at Martinsville thus far in his career is 12th, coming in last fall's playoff race there

Tyler Reddick has been the talk of NASCAR thus far this year, having won four of the first six races in the Cup Series.

Now there’s another Tyler that is also starting to get talked about, Tyler Randall Gibbs, aka Ty Gibbs, grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs.

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The 23-year-old Gibbs is off to the best start of his four-year NASCAR Cup career, and if the success he’s enjoyed for much of his first six races this season continues, it’s just a matter of time – after 129 starts – before he finally earns his first win in NASCAR’s premier series.

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Perhaps as early as this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry has had a night-and-day performance difference in those first six races. After a dismal start to the season, finishing 23 in the Daytona 500 and then wrecking and finishing 37 (next-to-last) at Atlanta, the younger Gibbs has become one of the most successful drivers of late in Cup.

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Well, maybe not as hot as his other “Ty” counterpart from 23XI Racing, but hot nonetheless. Since the Atlanta debacle, the third-generation racer of the Gibbs clan has compiled four consecutive top-six finishes: finishing fourth at both Circuit of the Americas and Phoenix, fifth at Las Vegas, and sixth this past Sunday at Darlington.

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“Ty, (with) three straight top fives, has been really great for that team,” Grandpa Joe said prior to Darlington.

FOX Sports analyst and former Cup champion Kevin Harvick, who has been critical at times of Gibbs’ development, is also becoming a believer.

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“When you can consistently get top fives, you’re going to start winning races,” Harvick said. “You just have to keep grinding away to take advantage of the speed in your race car. (To) be able to put yourself in that top five on a consistent basis will eventually result in a win. Ty Gibbs has that confidence.”

Son of Joe Gibbs’ late son Coy Gibbs, Ty comes into NASCAR’s shortest short track, the .526-mile bullring in southwestern Virginia, 11 in the Cup standings, just three points out of 10 place (Kyle Larson) and 21 points out of fifth (Chase Elliott).

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Ty comes into this Sunday’s Cookout 400 at Martinsville with a best career finish to date of 12 (last fall’s playoff race) at the iconic and oldest track on the NASCAR circuit.

He’s also started on the outside of the front row twice there (fall 2023 and fall 2025), and even though he has yet to claim a Cup win in his career, he has an Xfinity Series (now known as O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) win there, back in fall 2022, one of his 12 career wins in NASCAR’s junior series.

Admittedly, the younger Gibbs has struggled both on the racetrack as well as in the court of opinion of NASCAR fans. When his grandfather decided not to renew Kyle Busch’s contract after the 2022 season (Busch would then move to Richard Childress Racing) – even after the younger Busch brother brought two championships and 57 of his 63 career Cup wins to JGR – criticism of the elder Gibbs’ move was significant.

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Fans couldn’t believe Gibbs would throw aside Busch’s proven track record for a 20-year-old, who up to now has made the Cup playoffs just once and was a quick first-round exit when he did. But to be fair, the grandson did have significant success in the Xfinity ranks, earning 12 wins in less than two seasons, capped off by winning the 2022 series championship.

But now, Ty is coming into his own – better late than never.

“We’ve just been really strong this year,” Ty told Frontstretch.com after Darlington. I’ve had a lot of fun racing, and really like our program we’ve got going on right now.

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“(Crew chief) Tyler Allen and everybody and the guys have been doing such a great job, and I really appreciate it. (We) keep chipping away and getting better.”

While the younger Gibbs has taken criticism for several things in his NASCAR Cup Series career, including starting crashes, blocking other drivers, and other similar mistakes that young drivers are prone to make, he’s getting better by trial and error – and 2026 is starting to be a proof in the pudding.

“I don’t really care about the narratives (past criticism) or anything,” Ty Gibbs said. “I’ll let my talking on track do the work, and we’ll just keep going … (and) keep hammering.”