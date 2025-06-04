After Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch List’s His $4,500,000 House for Sale

In NASCAR, horsepower isn’t the only thing with jaw-dropping numbers—real estate prices are racing right up there, too. Earlier this year, seven-time Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson made headlines by listing his stunning Aspen estate for a cool $120,000 per month. With its soaring ceilings, sweeping views, and enough luxe touches to make a ski lodge blush, the mountain retreat showed just how fast champions live when they’re off-track.

And now? Another NASCAR legend is stepping into the real estate spotlight. Kyle Busch just revealed that he’s selling his one-of-a-kind property. But this isn’t your average listing. Between the colossal square footage and its exquisite style, Busch’s latest move has fans asking: Is this just a change of scenery, or is there more going on behind the scenes, especially after that wild weekend in Nashville?

Rowdy’s $4.5 M ‘Barndominium’ hits the market

In 2025, Kyle Busch surprised fans yet again—this time not with a daring move on track but a bold one off it. Taking to Instagram with a cheerful “For Sale,” the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion revealed that he’s listing a stunning 14,983 sq. ft. property set on 35 acres of land. The sprawling house, which combines rustic charm with high-end living, offers all the modern amenities you’d expect from a driver known for his high-on-life lifestyle.

Since then, the house, nicknamed “Barndominium” for its barn-inspired structure, has gotten plenty of attention on social media. While Bush didn’t share the price directly, the Willow listing reportedly values it at around $4.5 million. The reason behind the sale? His Cup series schedule keeps him constantly on the move, it makes sense that his countryside retreat may not be getting the use it deserves. He went on to say, “We love this piece of land and the amazing barndominium, but right now we just don’t have enough time to spend there. We can’t wait for someone to love it as much as we have!”

It’s a little less lakefront luxury, a little more open country freedom. Although quieter than his past listings, this sale has all the flair of a Kyle Busch move – high value and high style… just think back to 2023.

Back then, Kyle made headlines by putting his Lake Norman mansion on the market for a whopping $12.995 million. A 15,000-square-foot property also in North Carolina featured seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a multi-million-dollar kitchen renovation, and a jaw-dropping backyard complete with a heated pool, spa, swim-up bar, and private dock. Purchased in 2012 for $7.5 million, the estate stood as a symbol of his success.

Lake Norman, who sat inside the gate at the Norman Estate Community, where privacy meets luxury. Helping with that sale was Ty Gibbs’ mother, Heather Gibbs, who works as a retailer for Corcoran HM properties. She offered some insight into the listing, clarifying that it wasn’t prompted by any personal issues.

Heather had revealed, saying, “There’s no real personal reason. They have just taken care of it to the highest level.” The move was more about timing than necessity. Now, with yet another high-profile listing on the books, fans are once again curious. Is this the beginning of another real estate shuffle for the Busch family, or just one piece being swapped out for a much larger puzzle? Will this shift bring him some good luck this season?

Kyle Busch climbs into playoffs amidst Nashville drama

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Nashville Superspeedway was a whirlwind for Kyle Busch. Starting from the 24th position in the Cracker Barrel 400, Busch faced an uphill battle. Despite his efforts, he finished 12th, just outside the top 10, but managed to climb four spots in the standings, moving from 19th to 15th, placing him inside the playoff cut line. Shane van Gisbergen, the Auckland Bond former supercar series champion, brought growing confidence to the national super Speedway, starting the recent 23rd, his best qualifying position so far in NASCAR.

Behind the wheel of the No. 88 Track House Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, backed by Red Bull, he lined up and made a fearsome 39-car field. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, driving the No. 8 RCR car, just started a few spots behind in the 25th place. Earlier in the weekend, the number eight Driver participated in the NASCAR truck series race at Nashville, but he was disqualified after the race for a technical infraction. This setback added to the challenges he faced during the weekend.

The duo, however, faced a heated moment during the second stage of the race. Upon the restart, Shane had an issue with Busch’s aggressive driving style. The rookie did not shy away from sharing his thoughts. Emotions ran high during the cup race, with one notable moment involving Shane Van Gisbergen, who vented over the radio with an expletive-laden critique of Busch: “ What the f— was that 8 doing? What a d——-.”

Despite these hurdles, the RCR driver’s performance in the Cup Series race showcases his resilience. And as the NASCAR cup series moves forward, all eyes will be on Rowdy to see if he can translate his perseverance into a win, solidify his position in the playoff, and continue his legacy in this sport.