After Months of Grief, Kurt Busch Thanks Girlfriend Lyda for Unforgettable Birthday Gift

Kurt Busch and the entire Busch family have been going through most difficult time, after Rowdy’s passing on May 21, 2026. Apart from racing, little has brought Kurt solace through this personal loss. But, his girlfriend, Lyda Moore planned a sweet surprise for his 48th birthday, and it provided Kurt with a moment of happiness.

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“Thank you to my love Lyda for taking me to see the Cubs for my birthday, making this video for me and another great birthday together.”

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That was Kurt Busch’s heartfelt message which he shared on X after celebrating his 48th birthday with a surprise organized by Lyda Moore.

The centerpiece of the celebration was a 22-second video montage she created and it featured memories from their travels together. The clip included scenes from Venice’s St. Mark’s Square, Amsterdam’s famous canals and several other destinations and started with the touching message,

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“To My Favorite Person Happy Birthday I Love You So Much.”

Busch also used the occasion to publicly thank everyone who helped make the day memorable. But the biggest surprise came at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field.

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Lyda took Busch to see the Chicago Cubs, where the NASCAR veteran enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime birthday experience. Before the Cubs faced the New York Yankees, Busch walked onto the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Later, he was seen leading the Wrigley faithful in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch. Overwhelmed with emotions, Kurt thanked Lyda, Chicago Cubs, and everyone for this gesture.

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Busch went public with his relationship with Lyda Moore in 2024. The couple has since become a familiar sight around the NASCAR garage. They have regularly appeared together at NASCAR events, on vacations and at family gatherings, with Moore often by Busch’s side during major moments away from the track.

The Cubs-themed celebration carried even more meaning because Busch has been a lifelong fan of the franchise. In fact, it wasn’t his first unforgettable day at Wrigley Field. Back on September 19, 2011, while NASCAR was in town for the Chicagoland Speedway weekend, Busch also received the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before returning later to sing the seventh-inning stretch from the television announcers’ booth.

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This birthday came at a difficult time for Kurt, but it allowed him to see through the tough phase and appreciate the time with his loved ones. Lyda’s efforts created a moment the couple will treasure for years.