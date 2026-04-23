After NASCAR’s Abandonment, Historic Track Announces Desperate Changes for Bringing Back Racing

After the 2022 season, Road America was dropped by the NASCAR Cup Series, which seemed like a sudden end to a brief experiment. Fans questioned whether traditional venues were being abandoned as the famous road track was replaced by the more flashy Chicago Street Race. But, Road America isn’t standing still anymore. Rather, it’s making bold improvements and strategic moves in an effort to revive elite racing. Here are the details:

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Road America doubles down on upgrades

“I think the biggest surprise that fans will notice is the attention to detail. We really bit off a lot of little projects that have been on the list a long time, things while they’re not mission critical, they’re certainly nice to have.” Road America GM Mike Kertscher recently told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

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Road America hasn’t stood still since it was taken off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Rather, a number of improvements have been discreetly implemented throughout the facilities, focusing on everything from race operations and on-track safety to the fan experience.

Fan amenities have been greatly enhanced at the entry and Turn 12 area. To better accommodate players and spectators entering through Gate 6, new restrooms are built and refreshment options are improved. Pit lane infrastructure has been expanded too. In order to handle larger fields, including endurance racing events, the overall area is extended and a second functional pit lane is added. Drivers may now line up more easily and safely thanks to structural modifications like retaining walls that address elevation difficulties in the staging and false grid areas.

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Additionally, hospitality has not been disregarded. The finish line tower’s upper suites have been completely renovated, providing premium viewing opportunities and upgrading the appearance and feel of the VIP experience. In terms of safety, more Grasscrete runoff areas have been added beyond strategic corners, giving vehicles more leeway while lowering the amount of debris and potential cautions.

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Further enhancements have been made to trackside barriers, where aging Jersey walls have been reset, reinforced, and refinished to improve both durability and appearance. All of it points to one thing: Road America isn’t just upgrading. It’s making a calculated push to prove it still belongs on the biggest stage.

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No immediate NASCAR return despite strong history

“Once a year, I’ve got a reminder on my calendar to send [Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president] a note, and that’s about as far as it goes. We’ve been a little busy around here. But yeah, every year we check in. We just focus on what we do and making the park better, and that’s who we are, what we got going on here.”

That candid admission from Road America GM Mike Kertscher says it all. Unfortunately, despite the upgrades and ambition, there’s no concrete movement yet on a return to the NASCAR Cup Series calendar! And that’s despite a proven track record. Between 2010 and 2023, Road America hosted 14 Xfinity Series races and two Cup Series events, both of which delivered memorable moments. In fact, NASCAR itself acknowledged the track’s value at the time.

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“We’ve had some great racing there the past couple of years with the Cup Series,” said Ben Kennedy back in 2022. “I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, Tyler Reddick going to victory lane just recently. And a great turnout for our fans as well.”

Tyler Reddick‘s 2022 Cup Series victory was his first, and it came at Road America following a crucial late-race pass. Drama was also present in the 2023 Xfinity Series finale, as Sam Mayer won for the first time in a tumultuous double-overtime finish.

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However, NASCAR now has different priorities. A focus on new markets and unique fan experiences is shown by the relocation to the Chicago Street Course and the reopening of Chicagoland Speedway in 2026. For now, Road America’s strategy is clear: keep improving, stay relevant, and wait for the call.

Because if NASCAR ever looks back, the track wants to be impossible to ignore.