After Suffering Spine Chilling Flip, NASCAR Driver Publicly Reveals Feelings in 6 Words

Danger has always been a part of racing, and in NASCAR, some of the most terrifying moments occur when cars take off. The sport has witnessed it all, from Junior Johnson’s flipping at Hickory in 1959 to Ryan Preece’s scary flips at Daytona in 2023 and 2025 to Rusty Wallace’s aerial disaster at Talladega in 1993. However, each incident still has a unique impact. This time, it was a young NASCAR driver who walked away and summed up the entire ordeal in just six words.

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Carson Kvapil walks away from horror crash

“It was actually not as bad as I thought it was going to be once I realized I was going over.”

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Carson Kvapil’s calm contemplation followed one of the weekend’s most violent collisions, which appeared far worse than it actually was. Expecting a solid performance, Kvapil started the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Kansas on Saturday from pole position. However, after just three laps, everything was different (and not in a good way).

He got into a close three-wide race with fellow JR Motorsports drivers Justin Allgaier and William Byron, while running second. Byron, running the inside line, bumped Kvapil’s left rear as they came out of the corner. The No. 1 car of Kvapil was sent fishtailing by the contact before it broke free and spun in the direction of the outer wall. What followed was chaos.

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Parker Retzlaff crashed into Kvapil’s car’s rear just as it started to spin, pulling it off the ground. The vehicle took off, twisted violently, landed on its side, and then flipped all the way onto its roof. Sparks flying, it then slid the entire backstretch on its lid before flipping once more and landing upside down close to Turn 3’s entrance.

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Safety personnel raced in after the race was red-flagged for more than 12 minutes. The garage was relieved to see Kvapil carefully correct the automobile and then climb out on his own. It served as a reminder of how fast things can get out of control in NASCAR. And how important modern safety measures have become during such times.

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Taylor Gray capitalizes amid chaos

“How about Jason Ratcliff?” Taylor Gray said. “Jason made a really good adjustment on the car and a really good pit call and got us in clean air. It’s been a long start to the year, man, not that we’re not bringing speed to the race track. It’s just that things haven’t really gone our way. So it’s nice to finally be able to close one out.”

The last stages of the race became a strategic chess match, and Gray played it flawlessly, despite the mayhem that had occurred before. On Lap 98, the final stage went green, paving the way for a lengthy, continuous run to the finish. Sheldon Creed got an aggressive restart, going three-wide with Gray and Brandon Jones, but the real story unfolded on pit road.

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Gray took a risk as teams started riding through green-flag stops with less than 60 laps remaining. He and the Joe Gibbs Racing team committed to a plan that would ultimately turn the tide of the race in their favor by pitting early from third place. A few laps later, Jones and Creed gave up the lead, and Gray took full advantage of the clean air. With 44 laps remaining, he had a widening lead and was hopeful the race would remain green.

It almost didn’t hold. In the closing laps, Creed began charging hard, cutting into the lead with a faster car underneath him. The pressure was on with ten laps left. But clean air and execution proved decisive. Gray won his second NASCAR O’Reilly Series in his career by managing the gap, holding his line, and crossing the finish line 0.718 seconds ahead.

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On a day filled with wrecks and uncertainty, it was a reminder: sometimes, the smartest race beats the fastest one.