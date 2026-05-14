It’s a feel-good story when someone breaks into a world that was never built for them. For those tuning into the Craftsman Truck Series, that is what makes Giovanni Ruggiero’s rise so exciting. The 19-year-old talent turned heads from his very first NASCAR race, securing a second-place finish at Daytona in his 2025 debut. He may be exactly the kind of story the sport needs: outsiders carving out a place for themselves.

At just 19, Ruggiero has made a name for himself in a rather unconventional manner. When we look at stars like Corey Day and Kyle Larson, their success in stock car racing is often tied to their dirt racing backgrounds, which serve as the foundation for many aspiring NASCAR drivers from a young age. Meanwhile, drivers like Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are closely linked to the legacies of their families.

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Yet somehow, Ruggeiro, a first-generation racer from Massachusetts, whose family roots trace back to Cosenza in Italy, nearly won his debut NASCAR race in one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar.

Competing against Corey Heim during his record-breaking 2025 Truck Series season, Ruggiero scored seven top-5 finishes and also earned his first career win in Talladega, eventually finishing 11th in the drivers’ championship. This year, he already has three podium finishes and looks poised for a much stronger finish in the standings, potentially even challenging for P1.

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Ruggiero’s ascent has shades of Shane van Gisbergen’s rise to the Cup Series. Before coming to NASCAR, he was a champion in Australia’s V8 Supercars series. The disciplined world of circuit racing was far removed from the chaotic, high-speed NASCAR ovals built around pack racing and aggressive overtakes.

Few expected him to become one of Trackhouse Racing’s most important drivers. Fast forward to 2026, and he has emerged as the team’s biggest bright spot in an otherwise difficult season, delivering strong performances, including a win in Watkins Glen.

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Ruggiero, like SVG, did not come from a traditional NASCAR pipeline. He got into racing late at the age of 11 and climbed the ladder through late model racing. Even now, he leans on one simple source of motivation to keep pushing himself toward the level of talent he has already shown.

“I think what really motivates me is just my love for the sport and my love for speed, as well as just wanting to be a winner and trying to win everything I can,” he said in a Speedfreaks interview. “I feel like, no matter what I’m going to do in my life, I want to succeed. I put a lot of time into what I’m doing, and I’m continuing to do that. It’s awesome to see the hard work starting to really pay off. I just need to keep it going and bring home some wins this year.”

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The Toyota Development driver brings a breath of fresh air to NASCAR simply through the path he took to get here, much like SVG. And just like the New Zealander, he has the potential to attract audiences from outside the sport’s traditional fan base.

From family man to part of the Toyota family

When he first told his family that he wanted to become a racing driver, Gio Ruggiero received their unwavering support. He started racing at his local track, Seekonk Speedway, in the Bandoleros series. But the youngster, who had always stayed close to his family roots, eventually had to give up that comfort in search of greater recognition.

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To earn the exposure he needed, Ruggiero moved to North Carolina at the age of 15, living with his best friend and spotter, Brandon Wilkinson, while racing in the late model series. It took him two years before he could afford a place of his own. Even though Ruggiero admitted that he missed his family dearly, especially his mother’s cooking, he knew he had to keep moving forward.

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His talent and grit eventually caught the attention of late model crew chief and driver development leader Bond Suss. While competing in the ASA STARS National Tour, Ruggiero earned a place in Toyota Racing Development because of his performances. It became one of the first major steps toward breaking into the national stock car racing scene.

“I knew at that time that was really what I wanted to do,” Ruggiero said. “Before I was a Toyota driver, I knew they had the best program, they gave the most support to their drivers, and they had the best facilities and whatnot. I knew I wanted to be a part of that. So really, for me, my goal in racing up until that point was to try to get with Toyota as an OEM. Once I knew I had that opportunity in front of me, I was really excited for it.”

In 23 starts across the ARCA platform, Ruggiero posted 17 top-5 finishes, earning a promotion to the Truck Series after his lone full-time season in the ARCA Menards East Series with Venturini Motorsports. He quickly developed a reputation for aggressive driving and a win-at-all-costs mentality. At the Tar Heel 250 in 2023, he made a daring last-lap move on Cup Series driver William Byron to steal the victory.

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“Not how I wanted to win the race, but I didn’t come here to finish second,” Giovanni said after the race, showcasing his killer mentality. “We were good in the long run there. I think we had something for him.”

For now, his goal is clear. “Long-term, I want to be a big name in the sport. That’s by competing on Sundays and winning races, which I think is very achievable.” And with a bit more consistency and composure behind the wheel, it may not be long before he makes his first Sunday start.