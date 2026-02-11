After Years of Doubting Himself, Kyle Larson Says He’s Now Good Enough to Win Daytona 500

Essentials Inside The Story Kyle Larson spent several years early in his career feeling he wasn't good enough to win the Daytona 500.

Larson's best career finish in the Daytona 500 is seventh (2016 and 2019).

Larson is ready to win the Great American Race. Could it happen this Sunday?

Defending and two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson has never lacked for confidence in his racing career – except when it comes to the Daytona 500.

The Elk Grove, California, native said during Wednesday’s Daytona 500 Media Day that he used to have somewhat of an inferiority complex when it came to winning the Great American Race.

“Honestly, in the past, up until the last few years, I just didn’t think that I was good enough to win,” Larson said.

But that’s not the case anymore. Larson is ready to add the Harley J. Earl Trophy to his trophy case in this Sunday’s 68 running of the 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

“Now I feel like I could see it happening and not be complete luck,” the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet said of what will be his 13 start in the 2026 season opener. “That gets me excited, but that doesn’t guarantee anything.”

To date, Larson has made 23 career Cup starts at the famous 2.5-mile tri-oval – 12 in the 500 and 11 in the Coke Zero 400 – with his best overall finish being sixth in last summer’s 400. His best finish in the 500 has been seventh in both the 2016 and 2019 editions.

Larson comes into Sunday’s race having scored the second-most points at superspeedways last season. He finished 20 in last year’s Daytona 500.

“Last year was rewarding because I feel like the last four years our team is one of the best performing teams, but we just haven’t got the finishes to go along with it,” Larson said. “I think most of the competitors would agree that we are usually up in the front eight positions.

“So last year was rewarding because we performed very similar to how we have, we just missed most of the wrecks. That was good and now all the media members think I have finally figured out superspeedways.

“But it could quickly change and we could get wrapped up in a wreck again and its back to I suck. But as always, we are just going to try and do what we can to be up in the front and be in the safest position to go and chase the win.”

While the 33-year-old Larson still has many more years ahead of him to win the sport’s biggest race, he’s not going to let it define him or his overall career when all is said and done.

“Obviously we all would love to win this race in our careers,” Larson said. “But if it doesn’t happen it’s not going to make my career feel any less to me.”