Aftermath of NASCAR’s $7.7 Billion Deal Leaves the Community Divided

Typically, NASCAR operates over a three-day weekend. The Craftsman Truck Series kicks things off on Friday, followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday, and finally, the marquee Cup Series race wraps up the show on Sunday. It’s a rhythm fans have grown used to. However, the 2025 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta threw that formula out the window.

Held on a Saturday night instead, it wasn’t just a one-off scheduling quirk; it was the result of something much bigger. A shift that goes beyond Atlanta’s heat or convenience. It’s about TV rights, streaming platforms, and a $7.7 billion decision reshaping the sport. And while the cars still raced under the lights, the aftershocks of that media deal are echoing through the NASCAR community… and not everyone’s cheering.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How NASCAR’s $7.7B deal changed Atlanta’s weekend schedule

The 2025 Quaker State 400 was always going to be high drama. Chase Elliott’s stunning last-lap pass over Brad Keselowski for the win proved that. The race featured 46 lead changes among 13 drivers, a massive wreck that collected nearly half the field, and enough side-drafting to make any spotter sweat bullets. But while the on-track chaos was expected, the timing wasn’t.

AD

The Atlanta race was held on a Saturday night, not Sunday, marking a bold shift in how NASCAR presents its product. That shift came courtesy of NASCAR’s new $7.7 billion, seven-year media rights deal, and TNT cable’s availability. As part of the deal, TNT Sports gets five midseason Cup Series races, starting with Atlanta, making it the first time TNT has aired a NASCAR race since 2014.

But this time, it’s not just cable TV; Max’s B/R Sports add-on is also streaming races live, with qualifying and practice sessions simulcast on truTV and Max. The goal? Reach younger, cord-cutting fans and diversify NASCAR’s media ecosystem. Well, the numbers are in: TNT and truTV pulled 1.608 million viewers for Saturday’s delayed Quaker State 400 broadcast.

That figure doesn’t include Max streaming numbers, which Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t released. Still, without a direct comparison to last year (when the race was in September and aired on NBC), it’s tough to call the number a slam dunk or a setback.

What is clear, though, is this race was a test case for NASCAR’s new media partners, for Saturday night scheduling, and for the league’s digital-first future. And while some fans welcomed the prime-time chaos, others had a very different take. Now the fan base is asking: Was this change worth it?

Saturday night strategy sparks mixed reactions from NASCAR community

While NASCAR’s return to TNT made headlines, not everyone’s thrilled about the Saturday night experiment, and fans haven’t held back. Social media was full of conflicting opinions as the 2025 Quaker State 400 aired under the lights. Despite the prime-time drama and a dramatic Chase Elliott win, many fans were left scratching their heads over the schedule change.

“Saturday summer nights just don’t add up for NASCAR,” one fan wrote, frustrated that a marquee race aired when many were out with their own plans or maybe simply unaware of the time shift. Another chimed in, “It’s crazy how many people missed a great race.” And they had a point. Well, 1.608 million viewers on TNT/truTV is solid. But, that’s still less than Prime Video’s average 2.16 million viewers for its five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. All races were held on a Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, considering there were no major sports events competing aside from a low-profile MLB game, some expected better numbers. “Kinda wild considering there was like no other sports on besides the Angels/Nationals on MLB Network lmao. Just don’t understand why Sat Night struggles,” pointed out one fan.

One fan summed it up. “Race fans will watch on Saturday night or Sunday. This sport has just lost the majority of them.” NASCAR, for the last few years, has witnessed a stagnant/declining viewership overall. For instance, the 2024 season averaged 2.89 million viewers per race, up slightly from 2.85 million in 2023. But, these are still below the 2.92 million average in 2022. The 2025 season numbers so far? 2.795 million per race, lower than what 2024 turned out to be.

Even among supporters of the switch, the results didn’t fully back up the hype. “That doesn’t help the Saturday night motive. I still prefer them over Sunday nights,” another user admitted, pointing out that Sunday nights aren’t ideal either unless they’re followed by a holiday. Then there’s the bigger concern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Saturday night races are unfortunately going to become a thing of the past due to this.” If the numbers don’t improve, and quickly, TNT’s limited summer slate might not be enough to justify prime-time slots in the long run. The numbers may not have tanked, but the fan sentiment is divided. And that’s something NASCAR can’t ignore as it continues to reshape its future.