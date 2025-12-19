Air Safety Investigator Probes Possible Co-Pilot Role Amid Greg Biffle’s Fatal Plane Crash Investigation

Greg Biffle’s plane crash and his untimely death have put the motorsports world in mourning. He was one of the most loved NASCAR drivers, not just for his racing, but for his humanitarian initiatives as well. Since the crash that killed seven people, including Biffle’s family, there have been more questions than answers, as the investigation is underway. But in a fresh update, an interesting angle has just emerged from it.

People who know Biffle know he was widely known as a trained and licensed pilot as well, aside from driving for NASCAR. The plane that crashed was a Cessna 550 Citation II, owned by Biffle, who also owned the Bell 206 helicopter. Last year, he himself sat in the pilot’s seat of his chopper to provide medical relief and rescue missions during the disaster. So the question is, though his crashed plane was being piloted by Craig Wadsworth, was it possible that Biffle also rushed to the pilot’s cabin during the emergency?

An interesting angle of Greg Biffle’s crash emerges

The plane that Biffle was on was a Cessna 550 Citation II. Reports claimed that the ground staff at the Statesville Regional heard some sounds from the plane shortly after takeoff. The jet attempted to land as it was in an emergency.

Talking to NewsNation, aviation expert Greg Feith revealed that the airport did not have an ATC. The lack of communication has understandably made the investigation more difficult.

“The investigative team is going to have to try and find out what the purpose of the return to the airport was,” he said. “There is some early indication that people on the ground may have heard an explosion or a loud bang that could indicate an engine problem of some sort which would have necessitated the airplane coming back.”

Biffle was also a licensed pilot. However, he wasn’t allowed to fly the Cessna 550 jet. In fact, he was only licensed to fly small helicopters and turboprops.

Feith suggested that there is a possibility, however, that Biffle was present in the cockpit to help the pilot in the emergency.

“Greg Biffle was a certificated pilot,” he added. “I don’t know if, in fact, he was sitting in front and it could have been that they were working together to deal with this problem. If in fact Biffle was in one of the in one of the pilot seats. That’s going to be a question that the board’s going to have to try and answer, given his qualifications.”

This is largely a speculation and can only be confirmed through the CVR and FDR in the plane, if it had those.

Although there weren’t many aircrafts that Biffle was licensed to fly, he left quite a legacy with just his personal helicopter with his efforts last year.

When Biffle used his flying skills for the community

North Carolina and the surrounding regions were largely affected because of Hurricane Helene in 2024. Greg Biffle, being a native to the region, decided to step in and help the people who were stuck without any resources.

Imago November 30, 2025, Statesville, Nc, USA: Statesville, NC, July 26, 2007: NASCAR Sprint Cup driver Greg Biffle pilots his Bell Ranger helicopter at Statesville Airport, showcasing his passion for aviation beyond the racetrack. Statesville USA – ZUMAa161 20251130_aaa_a161_001 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

There were hundreds of families left without any supplies, but Biffle, making round trips in his personal helicopter, helped them out. He supplied food, formula, medicines, and clothes to the people who were stuck. Biffle also rescued a man who was stuck without any help, making him a hero.

These efforts weren’t forgotten by fans. In fact, they also suggested that NASCAR should name an award in Biffle’s memory, given to the drivers who actively perform humanitarian activities.

Greg Biffle’s skills on the track were quite remarkable. However, he became a hero through his flying skills. Although it remains unclear what caused his plane to crash, Biffle’s untimely death is unfortunate and devastating to the entire sport.

He was flying with his entire family, including his wife Cristina, son Ryder, and daughter Emma. Also accompanying them were members from the NASCAR community, Dennis Dutton and son Jake, and Craig Wadsworth. No one survived the crash.