Alan Gustafson Labeled ‘Culprit’ as Chase Elliott Suffers Huge Playoffs Setback

Chase Elliott knows the value of loyalty, especially when it is earned. “He has always allowed me to be myself,” Elliott said of long-time crew chief Alan Gustafson, highlighting the trust and freedom that underpin their partnership. Gustafson has been Elliott’s crew chief since his rookie Cup Series season in 2016, and together they have secured the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship. However, recent criticism from fans over strategy and race finishes has remained strong. And as Chase Elliott found himself in the Round of 16 amid the playoffs, the NASCAR community blamed his crew chief for the weekend that unfolded.

Chase Elliott’s night at Darlington began as a calculated push through the field, but it wasn’t without drama. Early on lap 41, Elliott joined Brad Keselowski in making pit stops as part of the green flag strategy. Just 84 laps later, on lap 125, the No. 9 found itself in close quarters racing with Carson Hocevar for 14th, making contact but escaping without major damage. The incident didn’t slow him down significantly, and Elliott kept his focus on staying in the hunt. Midway through the race, strategy put Elliott briefly in the spotlight.

When Chase Briscoe and several leaders pitted on lap 188, Elliott cycled to the front, taking the lead for a short stint before giving it back on lap 195 when he made his own stop. From there, he maintained a solid pace, working to position himself for the final push as green flag cycles played out and track positions reshuffled.

In the closing stages, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell were found to be the lapped cars of the playoff opener. On lap 314, he received the free pass under caution, regaining a lap and keeping his top 10 hopes alive. However, the fans were not happy with his strategy and are ready to point fingers at his crew chief, Alan Gustafson.

While many predicted Chase Elliott to storm through the 2025 NASCAR season, his strategy has been refreshingly grounded, built on the bedrock of consistency rather than the pursuit of raw, unrestrained speed. After enduring a frustrating 2023 campaign, Elliott has recalibrated his entire approach, adopting a long-game mindset that prioritizes calculated results over risk-taking. The shift is paying off; his season stats boast a series-best average finish of 11.96 across 26 races, backed by one hard-fought victory, seven top-five finishes, and 13 top-ten finishes.

Coming to Darlington, he qualified 21st for the Cook Out Southern 500, preceded by Shane van Gisbergen. And as the race went on, Elliott managed to secure P19 in stage 1 and found himself back in P21 by the end of Stage 2. Among all the chaos and mistimed strategy, Elliott still managed to secure a P17 finish, which did not hurt his playoff advancement to Round 12. However, the NASCAR community wasn’t very excited about his race and his crew chief.

NASCAR fans rage over Chase Elliott’s crew chief

NASCAR fans did what they do best: voicing their opinions. Now, fans didn’t hold back in expressing their frustration with Alan Gustafson mid-race. One bluntly declared, “Chase won’t make the last round.” Another added, “Gustafson has cost 9 team like 30 total positions tonight lol.”

While Alan Gustafson remains one of the most accomplished crew chiefs in NASCAR, the partnership has been the target of fan criticism amid recent underwhelming performances. The backlash intensified following Elliott’s 26th-place finish at Watkins Glen, on a circuit where he is historically strong, prompting fans to question Alan’s strategy, decisions, and effectiveness.

Criticism of the crew chief was a recurring theme, with comments like, “Chase is there because his crew chief is terrible and his pit crew is awful,” and “Hopefully this is the breaking point where NASCAR media can stop gaslighting Chase fans that watch every week that Alan Gustafson is good.”

But the fans didn’t stop there. Even comparisons to other struggling drivers emerged, with one fan noting, “At least Bell can’t blame damage. Chase on the other hand…” It is clear that while Elliott remains one of the most popular drivers, and even amid the run-in with Carson Hocevar earlier in the race, patience among his supporters is wearing thin when it comes to his crew chief.

Still, not everyone shares that sentiment. Veteran NASCAR strategist Tommy Baldwin defended Alan, suggesting that managing performance in the Next-Gen era is challenging and that criticisms have been unduly harsh. Baldwin told the Door Bumper Clear podcast that he considers Alan one of the best, calling fan outrage moronic, noting Elliott’s consistent presence in the playoffs, and crediting Alan with delivering a championship and numerous wins.

And while Elliott may not be on the best run of his career right now but it is hard to ignore what they have accomplished together. This could be a temporary setback for all we know. But what do you think about this? Let us know.