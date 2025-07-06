Alex Bowman Concedes Ground to Bubba Wallace as Road to $1 Million Heats Up in Chicago

The NASCAR In-Season Challenge has injected a fresh jolt of drama into the summer schedule, pitting drivers head-to-head in bracket-style matchups with serious bragging rights. And, importantly, a $1 million prize on the line! After a wild first round at Atlanta, Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace both survived to advance. But in very different ways.

Bowman powered his way through with a third-place finish, while Wallace simply kept his car clean as his opponent, Daniel Suarez, got swept up in the same massive wreck that also eliminated Joey Logano. Now, the second round brings a tantalizing subplot. Bowman vs. Wallace on the streets of Chicago, a rematch loaded with history after last year’s post-race fireworks between the two.

With both drivers sitting just above the playoff elimination line, the stakes are higher than ever. Not just for the Challenge, but also for their postseason dreams. Will old tensions flare, or will one driver seize the moment and pull away in both the tournament and the standings?

Rivalry, redemption, and the Chicago showdown for Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman

As the NASCAR In-Season Challenge heats up, the spotlight turns to the highly anticipated matchup between Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace on the streets of Chicago. The pair’s history at this venue is impossible to ignore. Remember how their rivalry boiled over when Bowman spun Wallace on Lap 25? But, it didn’t end there.

After Bowman’s victory, Wallace retaliated by slamming into Bowman’s car during the cool-down lap. Now, that act didn’t go unnoticed. The move earned Wallace a $50,000 fine from NASCAR. Bowman, quick to apologize and acknowledge his mistake, helped cool tensions. But with both drivers now fighting for the playoff spot, the stakes are higher than ever.

Reflecting on the matchup, Bowman joked, “Maybe we’ll get on stage and like fake fight like uh like AJ and Michael did last week,” referencing the playful brawl between AJ Allmendinger and Michael McDowell that brought extra entertainment to the bracket challenge. But behind the humor, Bowman recognizes the challenge Bubba Wallace presents.

“I mean, he’s been really fast here in the past. Like you don’t tend to think of him as a road course guy, but um here last year, he was he was really fast. So definitely going to be a tough one,” Bowman said during the pre-race press conference. Wallace’s 2024 Chicago performance backs up Bowman’s respect. Despite the incident with Bowman, Bubba Wallace finished a strong 13th.

His fight showed improvement on street circuits, even if he’s still chasing his first road course win. Both drivers are hovering just above the playoff elimination line, with Bowman in 12th and Wallace in 13th. And both are still seeking their first win of 2025. Chicago might play the decisive factor in either Bowman or Wallace making (or missing) the playoff berth.

Bowman downplays the rivalry’s impact: “I just try to go to work and do the best I can throughout the weekend, and um kind of not super focused on it.” Yet, with a $1 million prize and playoff survival at stake, this matchup is about more than just fan excitement. It’s a test of nerve, skill, and who can keep their cool when old grudges resurface.

Alex Bowman takes the upper hand over Bubba Wallace at Chicago qualifying

Alex Bowman heads into the Chicago Street Race with a clear advantage over Bubba Wallace, both in recent form and starting position. In 2025, Alex Bowman has finished better than Bubba Wallace in 11 of the 18 races. Plus, he has beaten Wallace 13-5 on road courses (in the Next Gen era). This difference was visible during qualifying at Chicago, too.

Bowman qualified an impressive 11th for Sunday’s main event. Bubba Wallace? Well, he will have to claw his way from a distant 37th on the grid. This is a gap that could prove decisive on a tight, technical street course where passing is notoriously difficult. Bowman’s confidence is well earned. He is the defending winner at Chicago, having captured a crucial victory in 2024 that snapped an 80-race winless streak and locked him into the playoffs.

You might remember that the triumph came under pressure, with Bowman leading the final eight laps in a rain-shortened race and holding off Tyler Reddick by nearly three seconds. “Going back to Chicago is pretty special,” Bowman said. “That win last year was huge for me and this 48 team. It was one of those races where everything came together at the right time.”

Bowman’s recent run of results, third at Atlanta, suggests he’s peaking at just the right time. Wallace, meanwhile, faces a steeper climb. Wallace advanced to this round of the In-Season Challenge by simply surviving Atlanta’s chaos. Despite showing flashes of speed on street circuits, his best Chicago finish is 13th, and starting 37th puts him at a significant disadvantage.

With Bowman defending his title and Wallace fighting for every point, Chicago’s qualifying results have set the stage for another compelling chapter in their rivalry. Will Bowman’s momentum and track position hold, or can Wallace pull off a street-course comeback for the ages?