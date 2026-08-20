Alex Bowman Ready to Escape NASCAR’s “Microscope” as He Reveals Post-Retirement Ambitions

Alex Bowman has already started looking beyond his final NASCAR Cup Series season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver wants to trade the constant demands of the No. 48 for something much simpler after 2027, and he already has a major project mapped out.

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Bowman wants to race cars because he genuinely enjoys them. And his growing collection of race cars has given him plenty of ways to stay behind the wheel despite leaving the Cup Series behind.

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“I mean, really just want to drive things that are fun and enjoyable to drive without the everyday microscope pressure that is the Cup Series, right? Like, Cup racing can be really fun when things are going really well, but when things aren’t going well, like it is tough, right?” Bowman said on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton.

Bowman spoke about his passion for drift cars and revealed plans to compete in the series in 2028. He already has the hardware to make the transition interesting.

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Bowman owns a heavily modified C6 Corvette drift car producing close to 1,000 wheel horsepower, built around a 468-cubic-inch Dart LS Next engine and aided by a 150-shot of nitrous. He also has a 1,200-horsepower ZR1. His passion for building and working on cars has been well established outside NASCAR.

That drift car is now moving from the garage toward competition. Earlier this month, Alex Bowman’s C6 was updated and tested in North Carolina. It gave him an early chance to make sure the machine is ready for the bigger plans ahead.

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“I would like to just run like some ProAm stuff in 2028 and see how it goes and kind of go from there,” he added in the same podcast.

The key word there is ‘some’. Bowman does not want to immediately turn another form of racing into another full-time obligation. It is a significant contrast to life in the Cup Series.

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Every poor finish is dissected. Every mistake can become a talking point. Even when a driver knows the car is the problem, the result still carries his name beside it.

In addition to drifting, Bowman is also focusing on his midget operation. “Right now it’s the midgets getting ready for Chili Bowl,” he continued.

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It’s the largest Midget racing event on the calendar. It brings together elite dirt racers and drivers from NASCAR and other forms of motorsports in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Big names from NASCAR include Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs, among others.

Bowman has been involved for more than a decade. Not as a driver, but as the owner of the Alex Bowman Racing team. He’s yet to win the Golden Driller, though, so that’s something that he could aim to cross off his list.

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That being said, Bowman is still committed to finishing his Cup career on a strong note. The 2027 season will be his final full-time campaign with Hendrick Motorsports, bringing an end to a decade-long relationship that has produced eight victories.

He will miss the playoffs this year after a difficult campaign plagued by vertigo issues and inconsistent results. Bowman currently sits 29th in the standings with just two races remaining in the regular season. He would surely be hoping for a better outcome in his last Cup Series season.

Still, his next chapter is already taking shape. And this time, he gets to decide what the racing looks like. As Bowman put it, the meaning of retirement for him is “having some freedom will be nice and spend some time with my family and see where life takes me.”