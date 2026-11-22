Alex Bowman has bittersweet feelings heading into his final full-time NASCAR Cup Series season in 2027. The No. 48 driver will have the best chance of bowing out on a high note as Rudy Fugle and the No. 24 crew join him next year. However, Bowman’s initial feelings ahead of the reveal ranged from a sense of confusion followed by awkwardness towards his boss.

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“I certainly wasn’t expecting that…I could tell something was going on, but I didn’t know. I was asking Chad (Knaus), I’m like, ‘Man, who am I working with next year? What’s going on?’ And Chad’s like, ‘Oh, you’ll be just fine.’ Rick, at the end of last week, called and said Rudy was going to be my crew chief. And I was definitely shocked. He did not mention the team swap to me. I had, like, an awkward six hours of thinking Rudy was just coming over the 48 team,” revealed Bowman in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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Hendrick Motorsports is going beyond a crew chief change for 2027. The team is executing a full swap between its No. 48 and No. 24 programs, reshuffling both operations ahead of the new NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Then I talked to Rudy that night, and he said we were team swapping. And that, yeah, it’s definitely not what I expected at all. I’m super excited to work with that group. I think they operate at a super high level,” he added.

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The 2027 shake-up for Alex Bowman comes as Corey Day’s O’Reilly crew chief, Adam Wall, is being promoted to the No. 24 Cup team, heading William Byron. As a result, Rudy Fugle’s successful pairing with the North Carolina native ends as he joins Bowman for next year.

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A standout season for Day and Wall in the junior series, coupled with 2027 being Bowman’s final full-time year, could have influenced the decision. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson’s teams remain identical as they have been in 2026.

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Bowman has only two victories to his name during the Next Gen era, a time which also saw him battle with injuries. His crew chief for the past four seasons, Blake Harris, however, has led the team to just one, with Bowman’s other win coming in 2022, before Harris’ time.

The Bowman-Harris pairing has shown glimpses of brilliance. The duo snapped an 80-race-long winless streak by winning the 2024 Chicago Street Race, and finished an overall P9 at the end of the year. They also qualified for the Playoffs next year in 2025 solely on points, with 6 top-5s and 16 top-10s throughout the year. However, neither season converted into a genuine title challenge.

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With teammates like Kyle Larson and William Byron contending for titles while driving for the same team, the No. 48 team’s results were somewhat overshadowed, and it’s easy to see why. Kyle Larson just captured his second consecutive title this year, while Byron finished inside the top-5 in the final standings during 2023-2025, also challenging for the title.

“I’d be lying to you if I wasn’t, like, a little bit bummed going into my final year without some of my guys that I’ve become so close with. You know, I love those guys on what’s now the 24, the whole 48 group. We had a good group of guys. There are feelings there, just because I’m such good friends with them,” said the No. 48 driver on the prospect of leaving behind his team, which he has worked with for the past four years, alongside Blake Harris.

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As for Harris, he will serve as Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief at Trackhouse Racing next year. That could also be another crew-chief driver pairing, as Harris brings top-tier team experience, while SVG takes another step in his oval prowess next year.

As for Alex Bowman, we hope the 33-year-old’s send-off comes in spectacular fashion next year. After all, Kyle Larson once mentioned, “You can’t ask for a better teammate than him,” after Bowman pushed Larson to victory at Gateway earlier this year.