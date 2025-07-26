Alex Bowman Reveals His NASCAR Future Amid Denny Hamlin’s Multi-Year Extension

Joe Gibbs Racing made headlines yesterday by announcing that Denny Hamlin would remain behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota through at least the 2027 season. The deal, widely reported as a multi-year extension, solidifies Hamlin’s status at JGR. However, the JGR veteran is 44 years old and the oldest full-time driver on the grid, so what does his quest for longevity mean for the rest of the series?

On the other end of the age spectrum, we have Alex Bowman, a 32-year-old carving his path in NASCAR, addressing how he envisions staying in the sport. Bowman, currently signed with Hendrick Motorsports through 2026, shared his philosophy on driver longevity and personal timing, offering a candid take that underscores the individual journey behind every career timeline.

Does Alex Bowman want to race until he’s 45?

Alex Bowman entered NASCAR’s premier level under the banner of Hendrick Motorsports in 2016, stepping into the No. 88 car before transitioning to the iconic No. 48 car after Jimmie Johnson’s retirement. Over his tenure at Hendrick, he has built a record that includes multiple wins and consistent playoff appearances. His contract currently runs through the 2026 season, positioning him among the long-term assets of HMS.

Speaking to Frontstretch, Bowman reflected on longevity in the sport and revealed how long he would stay behind the wheel. He said, “I think it’s super dependent on the person. You know, I think you’ve seen some people stay competitive for a really long time. You’ve seen others leave earlier. I certainly don’t have plans to be here when I’m 45 doing this. So, yeah, I think it’s very individual and very different. People do start younger, but people have been starting younger for quite a while now. And, um, I don’t want to call anybody old, but they’re still super successful racecar drivers, right? So, yeah, I think it’s just different for everybody.”

His insight makes clear that racing longevity isn’t a one-size-fits-all equation; it hinges on personal ambition, physical stamina, and evolving goals. While Hamlin, 44, has locked in his status with a multi-year extension, suggesting he is shaping his exit on his own terms, Alex Bowman‘s approach is more flexible; however, he is yet to cement his place as a consistent race-winning driver.

Alex Bowman kicked off his 2025 campaign with a sixth-place finish at the Daytona 500, before earning his sixth career pole and was close to winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead Miami, only to be bumped out of contention by teammate Kyle Larson. He also secured a pole at Bristol and rebounded from a hard crash in Michigan to finish fourth in Mexico City, demonstrating both resilience and competitiveness in the 2025 season. Bowman, currently set ninth in the point standings, is looking extremely strong to finalize a spot in the playoffs, but remains winless this year. Meanwhile, Hamlin, at 44, is showing no signs of slowing down.

Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin at Michigan International Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on August 06, 2023.

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR career now spans 706 starts, 58 victories, and places 11th on the NASCAR all-time wins list. Since turning 40, Hamlin has added 14 more wins to his tally, 4 of those coming this season, marking his best Cup Series campaign since 2020, when he won 7 races. Speaking on his extension and whether this would be his last stint, the No. 11 driver said, “I would say probably, most likely. Who knows, but most likely.” Hamlin has spent the entirety of his Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing, dating back to the 2005 season, and we doubt he looks to retire anywhere else.

Indeed, Hamlin isn’t going anywhere, but with a championship still eluding the veteran, a lot of questions arise about how long he can continue going on. And Denny Hamlin’s biggest fear as of now is slowing down.

Denny Hamlin isn’t holding back on what more he expects from his Cup career

Even with whispers about retirement swelling, Denny Hamlin is showing no signs of losing his edge on the track. Leading all drivers with four wins this season, he is firmly in the title conversation and just two victories shy of breaking into the top 10 of the NASCAR all-time wins list by tying Kevin Harvick with 60 wins. And the quest for a championship isn’t the only thing motivating Hamden at this stage of his career; he has his eyes on another milestone.

Hamlin says, “Just more crown jewels. I don’t know exactly how many I have now. Seven? So, if I can get (to) eight or nine, I don’t know if that changes much, but it certainly makes me feel a little better. You have to have goals, and those crown jewels will be one that you know we go to races like this (Brickyard 400), they’re going to talk about ones that people that have won here at this racetrack and won crown jewel events. I want to be high on the crown jewel list of winners.”

Denny Hamlin currently boasts three Daytona 500s (’16, ’19, and ’20), three Southern 500s (’10, ’17, and ’21), and one Coca-Cola 600 in 2022. The only jewel missing from his crown is the Brickyard 400, where the Cup Series travels this week! Last year, Hamlin led 21 laps, won stage 1, and finished third in stage 3, only for a late wreck to drop him to a 32nd-place finish. However, if he manages to clinch the win this year, he would join Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, and Kevin Harvick as the only ones to complete the ‘Grand Slam’ by collecting all crown jewel wins.

However, the veteran also looks to remain competitive as he sees out what is possibly his final contract extension, determined to leave the sport on a high instead of meandering mid-pack as his career draws to a close. Hamlin added, “For me, it’s all I feel comfortable with. Three years? Who knows what can happen three years from now, so I just want to make sure that I get them (Joe Gibbs Racing) proper time and make sure I commit to them for not one year, but multiple years. Let them try to build continue to build the program. No particular reason other than, if I was 26, I would take 10 years, but I want to make sure that I’m still at my peak form in my final year. That could be tailing off for three years, so I don’t want that.”

Denny Hamlin is here to stay and continue winning races while ‘beating your favorite driver‘. NASCAR’s latest black hat bearer will also hope to add another jewel to his crown this weekend at the Brickyard 400 as he continues his quest for an elusive Cup Series Championship. Do you think Hamlin can break his drought in 2025? Let us know in the comments!