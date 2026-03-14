Alex Bowman’s Health Scare Sparks Wild Theory About Rick Hendrick’s Secret Replacement Plan

Rick Hendrick may soon have a decision to make, as insiders around the NASCAR garage are already starting to debate it for him. With Alex Bowman sidelined due to a concerning vertigo episode, speculation is growing about the long-term future of the iconic No. 48 seat if the situation continues. While Anthony Alfredo has already filled in once for the 32-year-old, one particular name has ignited a wave of theories about whether HMS might already be preparing a contingency plan.

“If this 48 car were open, my point is I don’t think Hendrick Motorsports is calling up Anthony Alfredo,” said Moonhead on the latest episode of Rubbin’ is Racing. “I don’t think he’s their first call. Whereas Allgaier, I think, is one of the first calls, and I could see him filling this role. This move of going with Allgaier can only lead me to believe that Bowman may be out for an extended period of time if they’re going with a guy that has more experience over more sim time.”

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It’s no secret that Justin Allgaier has been selected by Hendrick Motorsports to step into the No. 48 Chevrolet after Alex Bowman was ruled out of the Las Vegas race this weekend due to the lingering vertigo symptoms.

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Bowman first experienced the condition during the race at COTA and has not yet been medically cleared to return, forcing the team to find a replacement while he continues recovery. As a result, the former Xfinity champion will drive for HMS, marking the second consecutive race Bowman has missed because of the illness.

But Allgaier’s selection is a calculated choice. The veteran driver brings years of experience in the NASCAR national series and has long been part of the Chevrolet development pipeline through his role with JR Motorsports.

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A former Xfinity Series champion and race winner at Las Vegas in that series, the 39-year-old has also logged multiple Cup starts throughout his career, making him a reliable option to temporarily take over the seat while Bowman continues to recover. His familiarity with Chevrolet programs and Hendrick-affiliated teams made him a natural fit when the organization needed a proven substitute.

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Imago HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Justin Allgaier 7 JR Motorsports Registix Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953260220021

And if Bowman were not to return, these NASCAR insiders truly believe that Justin Allgaier would be the only choice.

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“Alfredo being in the car last week could have just strictly come down to him being closer in size to Alex than Allgaier is, and him already obviously being the sim driver. There’s the relationship there to get him out there to Phoenix,” Spider added to explain why Alfredo was a temporary fix and nothing more.

Before Allgaier received the Las Vegas call-up, Anthony Alfredo was the driver chosen to step into the No. 48 car at Phoenix Raceway. Alfredo, who works as HMS’s full-time simulator driver, was already closely connected with the organization and had logged extensive virtual laps helping prepare setups for Phoenix.

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That familiarity with the team and track made him a logical short-term replacement when Bowman was ruled out of the race midway. However, when it comes to a long-term solution, Justin stands out as the more proven option.

With decades of racing experience across NASCAR’s top tiers, championship credentials in the Xfinity Series, and deep ties to the HMS-Chevrolet system, he brings the kind of resume few replacement drivers can match. But as insiders and fellow drivers debate about Justin Allgaier’s future, one must not rule out Alex Bowman’s comeback, and here is why.

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Alex Bowman’s resilience through the years

With Alex Bowman still sidelined by vertigo, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway; it’s another reminder of the resilience that has defined his career. Back in 2010, Bowman suffered a terrifying crash at the Las Vegas dirt track while racing midgets.

The then 16-year-old flipped multiple times after hitting a tractor tire marking the inside boundary, leaving him with broken ribs, punctured lungs, two broken collarbones, and burst blood vessels in his eye. He spent about a week in intensive care but was already asking about racing again at the moment he woke up in the hospital.

Bowman has recovered, returning to competition in just five weeks despite doctors recommending 10. That determination has been a constant theme throughout his journey in the NASCAR Cup Series.

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Over eight seasons with HMS, he has delivered seven playoff appearances and 8 cup victories, solid numbers that often get overshadowed by a long list of injuries, setbacks, and bizarre twists of fate.

From losing rides unexpectedly early in his career to missing races because of concussions and a fractured vertebra, Bowman has repeatedly had to fight his way back.

Even now, with his future in the No. 48 uncertain during a contract year, that pattern hasn’t changed. His career has been defined by adversity, but just as consistently, Bowman has shown a stubborn ability to bounce back when the odds seem stacked against him.