Alex Bowman’s Safe At HMS As Rumored 2027 Cup Series Roster Shocks Racing Community

With NASCAR Silly Season already underway, one prediction suggests Alex Bowman will receive a contract extension. While it might seem like an ordinary prediction at first, there might be more to the source than meets the eye. A social media user has joined in with some wild predictions about the next season, including some rather unconventional changes and retentions.

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An account that goes by the name of ‘The Downford’ has released its own predictions for the 2027 Silly Season. While it claims to be a satire account, its track record is eerily accurate. For example, it had correctly predicted that Brendan Gaugham would end his retirement to drive the #20 truck this season.

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Not only that, but it also correctly predicted that 23XI Racing would end up bringing in Corey Heim to their program. Its latest predictions suggest that Alex Bowman will end up receiving a contract extension by Hendrick Motorsports, defending his No. 48 seat in the Cup Series. Bowman last resigned with Hendrick in 2023 for three years.

Bowman faced scrutiny over his 2026 performance, yet Rick Hendrick is betting on another year to prove for the driver to prove himself. According to this account, they want to give him another chance to prove himself. Not only that, but The Downford also predicts that the Big 3 teams will remain unchanged for the upcoming year.

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There is a surprising change prediction at RFK Racing and Spire Motorsports. RFK Racing will seemingly lose Ryan Preece to Richard Childress Racing, where Preece will replace Austin Hill and drive the No. 33 car. Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith will take Preece’s place at RFK Racing. Meanwhile, Jesse Love will be promoted to Spire Motorsports from the O’Reilly program.

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Layne Riggs will join the Cup Series next year. Front Row Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club will sign Riley Herbst, confirming existing rumors. Other than that, the entire NASCAR roster will pretty much remain the same.

Naturally, a new roster prediction will attract polarizing opinions, and fans have already started to debate about the same.

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NASCAR fans react to NASCAR Silly Season roster

One of the major debates has sprung up around RCR and its association with Ryan Preece. Austin Hill is currently piloting the No. 33 car for the remainder of the 2026 season. Instead of him, Preece will be driving the car next year. Additionally, Jesse Love will get the chance to drive full-time in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports instead.

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Those predictions do seem to fit well with some fans. “Hill is Richard’s golden boy; why would he waste the chance to put him in a Cup car full-time?” One of the fans asked. However, it should be noted that both Love and Hill are performing at the same level in the O’Reilly Series, and these rumors are yet to be confirmed.

Zane Smith’s potential move has sparked debate. One fan questioned whether Smith would agree to join RFK Racing as an open driver. “Zane to RFK this year? Without the charter situation figured out? I could see it and think it’s very plausible for 28, but I’d be shocked if that happens this year. They’d have to buy Zane’s contract out and find a charter, as I don’t think Zane would run an open car every week.”

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RFK Racing’s inability to secure a third charter was one of the biggest question marks on Ryan Preece’s NASCAR career. Thus, including Zane Smith on their 2027 roster seems risky while their charter situation remains unresolved.

One fan was shocked by another Preece prediction: “Didn’t Brad say he wanted to keep Preece?” So if RFK does get that third charter, it means Preece should remain with his current team. Although another fan was rather onboard with the idea.

“Man, I was thinking Gragson to RCR, but Preece almost makes more sense.” Compared to Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece is indeed a better fit for a team like RCR.

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Another fan was angry about the situation that Wood Brothers Racing put Josh Berry in. “Berry not having a ride next season is bogus. Not saying you’re incorrect, but it’s wasted talent in my opinion to let him race in NOAPS.” Berry was let go by his team earlier, even though he had a great season last year and was looking forward to improving his results this year.

While the NASCAR Silly Season predictions are rather interesting, it should be known that they do not come from an official party. Thus, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.