Alex Zanardi: You Always Said, ‘Hello, My Friend!’ – Sadly, Now It’s Time to Say To You, ‘Goodbye, My Friend’

Essentials Inside The Story Alex Zanardi survived two horrific crashes in his life, including one that cost him both legs, but he never lost his fiery and competitive spirit

Zanardi passed away Friday night at the age of 59

Also passing away Friday was Adria Force Hight, the first born and oldest child of NHRA great John Force

****Note to Desk: I know this is more of a vertical than horizontal pic, but this really embraces the spirit of Alex Zanardi the best way to me. Hopefully, you can cut it to a decent vertical shot. Thanks!

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When I woke up Saturday morning to learn of Alex Zanardi’s unfortunate passing at the far too young age of 59, I felt guilty at my initial reaction.

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I had a big smile on my face.

I couldn’t help it.

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But before you think of me as a heartless or unsympathetic cad, let me explain: I got to know Alex quite well during my time as a motorsports writer at USA Today. During my tenure, Zanardi earned back-to-back CART championships in 1997 and 1998, as well as third in 1996.

During that time, before he’d return to Formula One in 1999, Zanardi became one of the drivers I’d make it a point to interview both before and after each CART race to get his perspective not only on how he did – which was nothing short of outstanding, winning 15 (and earning 28 podium finishes and 10 poles) of his first 51 CART starts – but also to hear him analyze how each race played out.

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He had a way of explaining things in the most simplistic of and easy to understand terms, even the most technologically different explanations of how a car reacted, or why something good – or bad – happened.

Invariably, in nearly every interaction I had with him, Alex would greet me with the same response almost every time, with a big smile on his face and the same three words – spoken with his distinct Italian accent – that were both friendly and truly earnest: “Hello, my friend!”

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I never kept count, but he must have addressed me that way at least 50 times during his time in CART. It was kind of a standing joke, only it wasn’t funny – it was truly sincere. I was honored to be considered a friend by one of the greatest race car drivers of his time in CART.

Having such a warm greeting always put a smile on my face – and that’s why I reacted the way I did when I heard of Alex’s death, with that same kind of smile. People respond to grief with different emotions to get them through the bad news. For me, humor or smiles typically get me through, from the deaths of my parents to family and friends. Humor and smiling wasn’t disrespectful, it was remembering the good times and good memories I had with each of them.

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It was the same way to react with Alex, remembering all the good times we had together. There were numerous conversations in his or team owner Chip Ganassi’s motor coaches, or when I’d hitch a ride on either a golf cart or scooter that he’d deftly steer and navigate between crowds on the way to pit road or back to the team’s garage.

Alessandro – he embraced his American nickname of Alex – loved his life, he loved racing, he loved his wife and children, and he loved his fans. Honestly, in all the times I was with him, I can’t recall a single instance where he didn’t stop along the way to sign at least a few autographs or posed for photos, even if it meant he was going to be late to something important, like a driver’s meeting or pre-race driver introductions or victory lane celebrations.

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That’s why Zanardi ranked so highly in my own personal list, right near the top of one of the friendliest individuals in racing and other sports that I’ve ever interacted with. Even after he tragically lost both legs in a racing accident in 2001, his spirit may have been bent, but it wasn’t broken. In heroic fashion, he found a way to get back into a race car and continue competing in the sport he loved.

And when his auto racing days – both with and without legs – were finally over, he went on to become a world-class paralympian. He still had wheels, but it was his massive heart that was the motor that propelled him and his 3-wheel ride to success.

Zanardi’s family released a statement overnight Friday to announce to the world that a man who was nothing short of a real-life superhero, someone who faced adversity countless times and in countless ways yet somehow never lost his drive, his competitive nature and still managed to keep a smile on a face endured so much hardship and woe, had finished his final race — of life.

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The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred last night, May 1st. Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family. The family sincerely thanks everyone who has expressed their condolences and requests respect for their grief and privacy (funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date).”

I can’t remember who it was, but someone once said Zanardi was an eternal optimist. He would not let misfortune, no matter how major or tragic, get him down.

While we don’t know the cause of Zanardi’s death, there had been rumors recently that he was experiencing medical issues of late. While it’s human nature to want to know what took him away from us, it’s more important to know how others reacted to this very special man.

One of the most poignant and emotional reactions came Saturday at Laguna Seca, where former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens competed in the IMSA Series race there. When he was left a paraplegic after a horrific crash at Pocono Raceway in 2018, Zanardi was one of the first people to reach out to Wickens.

But Zanardi’s call wasn’t a one-and-done conversation. Rather, Zanardi kept calling and visiting Wickens numerous times, showing true caring and concern and trying to keep Wickens’ spirits high and to not lose hope.

“Alex, in a lot of ways, was my beacon of hope when I was in my darkest moments in the hospital and rehab,” Wickens told NBC Sports Saturday at Laguna Seca. “I knew I wanted to race again and Alex, being the trailblazer he was, gave me the belief it was possible, like he did with so many other people.

“He signed my copy of his autobiography and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life (he still has it in his bookcase).

‘I think he made every room brighter, his drive, his passion, and for me, he reached out to me when I was in the hospital. He was a sounding board on hand controls and what that would look like. It was his feedback is what made me drive so hard to make sure I had the brake up on the steering wheel because from his experiences, he was like ‘having it on the side is the easiest path, but it isn’t the best path.’

“I took that to heart and I stayed stubborn in my ways to make sure I had the brake on the steering wheel.

“He’s going to be missed. He made every environment better and made every opportunity a great one. He was a great man.”

Others had equally sentimental comments about Zanardi, including two of the people he was closest to in both life and racing: Mario Andretti and the man Zanardi raced for, Chip Ganassi.

“In the game of life, Alex Zanardi left nothing in the tank. I remember when he asked me to write the foreword for his book. I asked him anything you want me to say? He said: Well, I need to order new legs — how tall do you think I should be?” — Mario Andretti

“Chip Ganassi Racing and the whole racing community has lost more than a legend — the world has lost one of its most extraordinary human beings. Alex Zanardi was the definition of resilience, courage, and grace. He was integral in shaping Chip Ganassi Racing into what it has become. From the highest levels of motorsport to his incredible achievements beyond it, he showed us all what it truly means to fight, to adapt, and to live with purpose. His strength inspired millions, but it was his humility, kindness, and unwavering positivity that made him unforgettable. He didn’t just overcome adversity — he redefined what was possible. Rest in peace, Alex. Your legacy will continue to push us forward, on and off the track.” — Chip Ganassi

One of the most touching displays of affection and remembrance took place Saturday in Miami when every F1 driver joined together at the starting line for a minute of silence to honor Zanardi.

Zanardi went on to become a four-time gold medal winner and two-time silver medal winner in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games in para-cycling. Sadly, he was involved in another tragic crash in June 2020 when he was hit by a wayward truck in a charity handbike relay in his native Italy. He was in a coma for over a month, underwent several surgeries and didn’t regain consciousness until January 2021.

Alex passed away way too young, but what a life he packed into his 59 years, both good and bad. And here’s perhaps the greatest irony of Zanardi’s passing: it came 32 years to the day that F1 icon Ayrton Senna was tragically killed in a crash during the San Marino Grand Prix in the Imola race circuit.

Alex, you always greeted me with a “Hello, my friend,” and a big smile, so I feel it’s only fitting that I say now, “Goodbye, my friend,” with a big smile right back at you – although there’s also a number of tears of sadness for a good man who is gone way too soon. RIP, my friend.

Personal post-script: The NHRA drag racing community also suffered a loss on April 28 when John Force’s first-born, daughter Adria, passed away at the age of 56. I got to know Adria during my tenure with John Force Racing and she was so friendly, such a gentle soul.

Even though John Force has been the figurehead of JFR for nearly 50 years, it was Adria who was the operations and financial brain of the company. She started out by selling Force t-shirts and other swag as a teen, but for much of the last two-plus decades, she was the comptroller and in charge of day-to-day business operations.

Adria was the only child born to John and his first wife, Lana Starks. Adria was previously married to former JFR president and now-retired JFR Funny Car driver Robert Hight. They had one child together, Autumn Hight, who is currently an aspiring drag racer herself in the sportsman classes.

Like Alex Zanardi, Adria left this world far too young, but the impact she made will be forever part of JFR’s legacy. RIP.