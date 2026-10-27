“All My Kids Were Crying”- Joey Logano Breaks Down Emotional Motorhome Return After Chilling Radio Silence

Joey Logano was battling near the front at Talladega, just five laps away from the finish, when everything went wrong in an instant. We watched his No. 22 Ford slam into the wall, flip upside down, and slide hundreds of feet along the track on its roof. For what felt like an eternity, the three-time Cup Series champion remained trapped in a frightening scene before NASCAR’s safety crew finally turned his car upright. Logano walked away, but the scariest part came afterward, when he realized his family had no way of knowing he was okay.

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“I kept trying to connect my radios back to say, ‘Hey, I’m okay.’ But nobody knew I was ok because the in-car camera went out; everything went out when I flipped. They’re all thinking the worst. I got back to the bus, and all my kids were crying, and I was like, Dad’s okay. I’m good,” Joey Logano recalled on Will Buxton’s SPEED podcast.

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For Logano, the most painful part of the Talladega wreck came after his car stopped moving. He had survived a frightening rollover, but the damage to his communication equipment left his family and team without confirmation that he was safe. By the time he returned to his motorhome, the fear had followed him home.

With about five laps remaining in the YellaWood 500, Logano was running in the outside lane behind Ross Chastain, with Carson Hocevar pushing his No. 22 Ford. Contact unsettled the Penske driver, sending him into the outside wall. Chase Briscoe then struck the front of Logano’s car, launching it into the air and turning it upside down. The Ford slid along its roof for nearly 20 seconds before coming to a stop near Turn 1.

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Inside the car, Logano initially recognized what was happening but became increasingly uneasy as the ride continued. He described the moment when the noise stopped and he realized he was sitting upside down. He also questioned whether he could get out if the situation became more dangerous.

Fortunately, NASCAR’s safety crew reached him quickly. Officials spoke to Logano through the window, confirmed that a fire extinguisher was ready, and carefully turned the car upright. He eventually climbed out under his own power.

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“Yeah, just happy to be alive,” Logano said after the wreck, summing up the experience in a brief but telling statement.

The driver also credited improvements to NASCAR’s safety standards. His previous Talladega rollover in April 2021 had left the roof structure pressed dangerously close to his helmet. This time, he said, the car’s protective structure appeared to hold up much better, with nothing seeming to cave in or crush around him. NASCAR’s Next Gen car incorporates structural and aerodynamic safety features designed to absorb impacts and reduce the likelihood of a car lifting off the ground.

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While the safety crew could reach Logano directly, his family had no such reassurance. The crash apparently disconnected his radio equipment and knocked out the in-car camera, leaving his wife, Brittany, and his team unable to confirm his condition. His spotter, Coleman Pressley, repeatedly assured him that no approaching car would hit him, but Logano could not respond.

The timing made the situation especially emotional. Just days before the Talladega race, Logano and Brittany had announced the adoption of two children they had previously fostered, bringing their family to seven members: the couple, their three biological children, and their two newly adopted children.

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After the wreck, Logano returned to his motorhome and found his children crying. His immediate priority was no longer the lost race or the damage to his Ford. He needed to reassure them that their father was safe.

The incident also drew attention to the experience of Riley Herbst, who suffered a severe impact in the same wreck. While Logano received immediate attention from safety workers, leaked 23XI Racing radio suggested Herbst’s team was worried about how long it was taking for medical assistance to reach him. The contrast raised questions about the response, although the radio alone does not establish that NASCAR deliberately prioritized one driver over another.

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Logano ultimately left Talladega grateful to be unharmed and impressed by the safety crew’s response. His account, however, showed that surviving a crash is only part of the story. For a few frightening minutes, the silence after the impact left the people waiting for him imagining the worst.