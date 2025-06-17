All You Need to Know About Rick Hendrick’s Wife, Linda Hendrick

In a team as prolific as Hendrick Motorsports, the owners are bound to be brilliant people. Rick Hendrick has led the top-tier NASCAR Cup Series team since its inception in 1984. But it was not just Mr. H’s influence that drove the team to 316 Cup victories (to date) and 14 Cup Series titles. Behind this glamorous curtain of achievements lay the hand of Mr. H’s better half, Linda Hendrick.

Who is Rick Hendrick’s wife, Linda Hendrick?

Linda Hendrick is the wife of star NASCAR owner Rick Hendrick and one of the pillars of his organization. Since 1984, her contributions have been visible throughout, as she advised her husband on crucial business decisions. These included investing in a car dealership in South Carolina. Despite the financial risks involved, Linda went ahead and supported her husband anyway. That ultimately paved the way for the formation of Hendrick Motorsports, a champion contender in NASCAR’s top tier to date.

How did Rick Hendrick and Linda Hendrick meet?

Well, growing up on a tobacco farm in Palmer Springs, Virginia, Rick Hendrick worked on race cars as a youngster with his father, ‘Papa Joe.’ While his passion for racing grew through his studies and work in car dealerships, Hendrick also met the love of his life. Rick met with Linda purportedly at an ice cream parlor, and they have enjoyed each other’s company since. They started their motorsports venture together, as the Hendrick couple birthed their NASCAR team for the first time in 1984.

What does Linda Hendrick do for a living?

Since their romantic journey began, the Hendrick couple have done everything as a team. Linda Hendrick and her husband endured humble beginnings, struggling to make ends meet. In a 2017 article, Linda wrote how they had “to count our money at the back of the grocery store to make sure we had enough when we made it to the cashier.” The first type of racing they were involved in was drag racing, and Linda would help pack the parachutes. She also sold T-shirts in the parking lot. Like any other young couple, they did not expect anything, but their efforts paid off tremendously in the end.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Larson celebrates with owner Rick Hendrick and his wife Linda Hendrick in victory lane after winning the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International.

In 2023, Linda Hendrick was named the winner of the Papa Joe Hendrick Award of Excellence. Started in 1995 and named after Rick’s father, it recognizes an employee (or employees) for their hard work and dedication to the company. What Linda has done is immeasurable as she provided lifelong support to her husband’s endeavors. She dedicated the award to HMS employees: “Looking out at this crowd, I never thought I’d be the one that deserves this. I have so much respect for each one of you. I value each one of you. I pray for each one of you and your families every single day.”

Rick and Linda Hendrick’s Children

Rick and Linda Hendrick were blessed with two children, Lynn and Ricky. They grew up surrounded by some form of racing and were young when Hendrick Motorsports officially started. Linda took her daughter Lynn along on her T-shirt-selling work. Ricky, on the other hand, displayed a prowess for racing since he was 4 years old. Rick Hendrick reflected on those sweet bygone days in a 2021 interview: “It’s been in the family and when I grew up, my dad raced and I raced, Ricky raced. (Linda has) been around it forever.”

Among his achievements, Ricky won three NASCAR Winston Late Model Series races in 1998 and one in 1999. He also became the youngest Truck Series driver to win a race in 2001. Unfortunately, tragedy befell the Hendrick family. Ricky Hendrick passed away in a tragic plane crash in October 2004. To this day, his parents have a gaping hole in their hearts. Linda Hendrick paid a heartfelt tribute to her bygone son in 2024: “Looking back 20 years I remember how much support and love all of you gave to us and continue to. I thank you for that. Thank you for who you are. They say that it’s not what you go through in life, it’s how you get through it. I think there’s a lot of truth to that.”

Linda Hendrick’s Net Worth in 2025

Although no direct information is available about Linda Hendrick’s personal worth, we do know about her better half. As of 2025, Rick Hendrick is worth over $1 billion. This is a culmination of his ownership of a NASCAR Cup Series team and car dealerships under the Hendrick Automotive Group. Over the years, Hendrick has accumulated his vast wealth thanks to the immense success Hendrick Motorsports has enjoyed over the years, along with Hendrick Automotive Group establishing the largest network of automotive dealerships in the United States.