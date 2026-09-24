Alleged iRacing Fraud and Data Theft Takes Major Turn as Lawsuit Escalates to Federal Court

The latest filing in the dispute between Team Conti LLC and Kenneth Biron appears to be pushing the simmering iRacing setup battle into federal court. What began as allegations surrounding fraudulent accounts, setup data, and benchmark information has now taken a more serious legal turn. The escalation brings a dispute from the tightly knit world of paid sim-racing setups into the federal judiciary. Undoubtedly, it has raised the stakes for both sides as the allegations move into a new stage of litigation.

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“With the latest filing in Team Conti LLC v. Kenneth Biron, it appears the case is being moved to FEDERAL COURT,” Brendan, @TeamI5G YouTube & ARCA Brake Weekly creator, posted on X.

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The development marks a significant escalation in a dispute that has already attracted considerable attention across the iRacing community. At the center of the case are allegations that Kenneth Biron, owner of RYCO-Motorsports, used false identities to obtain Team Conti’s proprietary setup and telemetry information. This was done despite the restrictions placed on competing setup businesses.

According to the allegations surrounding the lawsuit, the dispute traces back to December 2023. Back then, an account using the name “Owen Morgan” was allegedly created to purchase Team Conti products. The lawsuit claims the account was connected to Biron and was used to get around the company’s restrictions preventing competitors from purchasing its files.

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The alleged activity did not end there. In August 2026, another account, “Dimmitri Djatov,” was allegedly created to obtain additional Team Conti data. The lawsuit contends that the accounts allowed Biron to continue collecting information that could be used to compare or benchmark Team Conti’s configurations against those offered by RYCO-Motorsports.

At the heart of the dispute is Team Conti’s “Competitor Purchase Prohibition.” The company’s terms prohibit rival setup shops from purchasing its files, making the alleged use of alternate identities particularly significant to the case. Team Conti has characterized the conduct through legal claims. This includes fraud, deceptive business practices, and breach of its terms of service.

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Team Conti LLC operates in the competitive iRacing setup space. Teams and drivers can purchase specialized configurations designed to improve the performance of their virtual race cars. Setup providers can also work with telemetry and other performance information to understand how a car behaves and determine adjustments for different tracks and conditions.

That information can carry considerable value in competitive sim racing. A setup consists of data and analysis of how an iRacing car responds to tweaks made in terms of suspension, tire pressure, as well as track conditions. This makes the setup information an asset for a business operating within the community.

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RYCO-Motorsports is a different business operating within the iRacing setup and competitive sim-racing ecosystem. Biron is identified as the owner of this team. This is why the allegations made by Team Conti’s restriction address the purchases made by the competitors.

Team Conti filed its civil action against Biron in North Carolina state court on August 18, 2026. The allegations became public the following day. This quickly turned what might ordinarily have remained a business dispute into a widely discussed story within the sim-racing community. The controversy was soon given the tongue-in-cheek “eNASCOURT” nickname as racers and fans followed the developments.

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Now, the September 23 filing appears to have pushed the case toward another jurisdictional stage. If the matter does proceed in federal court, the dispute will move beyond the confines of the North Carolina state-court system and into the United States federal judiciary.

For the sim-racing community, that makes an already unusual dispute even more notable. What began with allegations involving competitor restrictions, allegedly disguised accounts, and proprietary setup data has now developed into a legal battle. There are potentially broader implications for how intellectual property and commercial agreements are handled within the growing iRacing setup industry. The allegations remain contested, however, and the next stages of the case will determine how the claims and Biron’s position ultimately develop.