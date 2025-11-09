Alli Owens Ends 10-Year NASCAR Hiatus With Fresh ARCA Opportunity at Daytona

A driver can leave racing, but racing never leaves them. After a decade-long NASCAR hiatus, Alexandra ‘Alli’ Owens is ready to answer that call once again. She last competed full-time in the ARCA Racing Series in 2010, with her last recorded finish listed as 22nd. Her journey through motorsport has been a testament to perseverance and raw talent.

Owens began racing BMX bicycles at the tender age of eight and switched to quarter midgets by 12, eventually transitioning to pavement stock cars at 15. And now, as the 37-year-old racer plans her comeback, she proves that passion, skill, and determination don’t fade with time.

Alli Owens returns to racing at her hometown track!

After stepping away from ARCA and NASCAR 16 and 10 years ago, respectively, the former driver is ready to climb back behind the wheel with Kimmel Racing, taking on 5-8 ARCA events starting at Daytona. At 37, and as a single mom of three, Alli Owens isn’t just chasing laps; she is making a statement, inspired by drivers like Natalie Decker, who showed it’s possible to race at a high level while raising a family.

Owen’s big break came in the ARCA Racing Series, where she made her debut in 2008, driving for DMG Racing in 12 races. She followed that up in 2009 with 10 races for D’Hondt Motorsports, posting a best finish of sixth at Talladega. In 2010, she moved to Venturini Motorsports for nine events, including a 9th-place finish at Salem. She had a one-off attempt in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2011 with Ray Hackett Racing, though a loss of sponsorship cut that effort short.

Despite the hurdles, however, Alli Owens left her mark, earning an outside pole position at Daytona 2009 and becoming one of the most recognizable female competitors in her era of ARCA racing.

Alli Owens made no secret of her childhood ties to Daytona. “I’m really honored to race for the City of Daytona Beach, the local businesses, and my family in the area,” she told Bleacher Report in 2011, openly admitting the struggle had been mounting, “I went through a really hard time. I was very emotionally challenged and picked up my whole search of getting back in a car. I really kind of lost in my life at that point, like I don’t know what to do or where to go.”

But rather than running away from racing, Owens turned to her fans in the community for support, launching a donation campaign. The target she set for herself was $35,000. Upon hitting that goal, she already had a team committed to her for the Camping World Truck Series opener at Daytona. She had quickly set up a PayPal account on her website for advanced contributions. The response was immediate; within just five minutes, she had already raised $300!

Owens said, “If I could do it all over again, I probably would have done more research. I was really excited… I mean, it’s not every day that you get to say one of your states is outside pole of Daytona Speedway.”

Her transparency and direct connection with fans highlighted not just a dedication to racing but also her willingness to engage with the community that has supported her over the years. And fast forward to today, Kimmel Racing is offering her a chance to live the Daytona dream again.

Most recently, they partnered with the No. 68 Ford, Mexican stock car driver Regina Sirvent, marking her 2025 ARCA Menards Series debut with Kimmel Racing! It highlights the team’s commitment to providing opportunities for women in a male-dominated sport, giving them a platform to showcase their talent on a national stage. And with Owens also joining the mix, a young female driver is poised to take a significant stride forward.

Laci Ferno is set to make her ARCA debut in 2026

Rising short track standout, Laci Ferno, recently announced her ARCA Menards Series debut in 2026. Ferno, a talent making the leap from open-wheel and dirt circuits to stock car, expressed gratitude for the backing from the primary sponsor. Her debut is set for July 3, 2026, at the 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway.

“I am excited to officially announce that I will be making my NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut in 2026. This is a major step forward in my racing career, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support of Wimsy Toys,” Ferno said, highlighting her enthusiasm for the transition. Securing a sponsor like Wimsy Toys is crucial in ARCA, where funding drives opportunity. With a social media following of 30,000, she brings immediate value to her partners.

All in all, everybody’s eyes will turn to the racing veteran, who marks her return, and the newbie, who’s ready to stake her claim on the NASCAR world.