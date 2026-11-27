Monday’s opening USAC Midget National Championship event saw Kyle Larson beat the drum for drivers from California like never before. While it is hard to argue with the region and the racing talent it produces when you have stars like Jimmie Johnson hailing from ‘The Golden State,’ Larson cheered loudest for another up-and-comer from his home state, Corey Day.

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“California in general has always produced a lot of talented race car drivers from, you know, Jeff Gordon to Jimmie Johnson, Rick Mears, Kevin Harvick, so many. You know, there’s a lot of just quality racing and all that. You can get in a variety of it too out here. So, yeah, we’ll see. I’m glad to be from California as well and always cheer for all the Californians,” said Larson in an interview with FOX26 News

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Hailing from Central Valley, specifically Elk Grove in the Sacramento Valley subregion, Larson’s praise came in the context of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Corey Day, a Clovis native, whom he competed with at Plaza Park Raceway on Monday during the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

While Day reminisced about the days he was starting as a driver at Plaza Park, driving from Clovis to the track as a 10-year-old who is now going on to race in NASCAR’s top tier next year, Larson credited the event’s postponed schedule (from Wednesday last week to Monday this week due to rain) lining up with his, thus his participation.

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“It just worked out perfect. You know, the rain out, kind of getting it rescheduled to Monday was good for my schedule. I wasn’t planning on running the original date,” explained Larson.

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The three-time Cup Series champion also touched on Day’s progression in the sport, while soaking in the 2026 O’Reilly title contender’s early racing adventures. He also laid the building blocks for a future Larson in racing, with son Owen also competing in the Micro class at the venue.

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“It is crazy how fast his career has kind of progressed. And, yeah, his first year in the O’Reilly Series went really good. I thought he progressed really, really good from start to finish. And to go into the final race of the season with a shot to win the championship in your first-ever full-time season on pavement is really impressive,” said Larson in the same interview, showering the young phenom with praise.

The 40-lap feature race saw both NASCAR drivers finish within the top-5, with Larson in P4, up 11 positions, and Day just behind in fifth.

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“I always kept my eye on Corey as he was growing up,” added the 2026 Cup champion. I really didn’t pay attention to him in the micros when he was racing here, but when he got into midgets and sprint cars, he obviously had a lot of talent. And then, being from California, I definitely cheered for him more. And maybe that played into trying to help get him to Hendrick some too.”

It is easy to see why Day has had such an effect on Larson. The 2026 O’Reilly season saw the rookie driver finish the year sitting fifth in the overall standings with 12 top-5s, 22 top-10s, and two pole positions, before going on as a title challenger into the Homestead-Miami finale. Day, going forward, is expected to continue in the junior O’Reilly Series with Rick Hendrick’s team next year, while also cutting his teeth in Cup with a limited schedule driving for Spire Motorsports.

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As for Larson and his post-season plans, the 34-year-old wants to push his limits not only on the track, but physically as well. This year, he will participate in the California International Marathon from Folsom to Sacramento, apart from his racing adventures. The 26-mile, 385-yard-long marathon should bring a good change of pace for the champion, who, soon enough, will be looking to defend his title next year.