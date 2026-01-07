America Breaths Easy as FOX Sports Boss Follows Steve Phelps’ ‘NASCAR Saving’ Gesture

January seems to be a little overwhelming for NASCAR fans, especially after Steve Phelps announced his resignation from the sport following the antitrust lawsuit and its settlement last month. However, this wasn’t the only breaking news this week as sources claim that FOX, whose broadcasting has largely been under the critics’ radar, will no longer have Mark Silverman as their President and COO.

FOX has been broadcasting NASCAR for over two decades now. However, fans’ disdain for their broadcast quality has been increasing rapidly in recent years, owing to the commercials and other questionable elements in the live broadcast. But is a possible change expected for the 2026 Cup Series season?

Reports claim FOX bids farewell to long-time serving President shortly after Steve Phelps resignation

As per a report, Mark Silverman, who has been serving as the broadcasting service’s president and COO for the past eight years, has retired from his position. However, he will continue to be a consultant for them.

While this is yet to be confirmed, the timing of this seems to be impeccable. Just hours before this, Steve Phelps had announced his resignation from NASCAR. Having worked with the sport for two decades, this was a major announcement. But it can be narrowed down to one thing: the antitrust lawsuit.

23XI Racing, along with Front Row Motorsports, seemed to get the better part of the settlement in December 2025. This turned out to be beneficial for the teams as NASCAR had to settle for permanent charters, along witha larger share in the media revenue, as per the Charter Agreement. One of the key arguments the sport had was the derogatory messages that Steve Phelps had sent to his associates in NASCAR.

He was serving as the sport’s President when those messages were sent. Although he was currently the commissioner, he left his post in light of these recent events.

Understandably, fans had sided with the teams since day one of the lawsuit. Moreover, the messages he wrote about veteran team owner Richard Childress didn’t help his reputation, either. So, his resignation was actually thought to be ‘NASCAR saving.’

Similarly, Mark Silverman’s farewell from his post as FOX President is expected to improve the production quality, and fans have been quite vocal with the literal celebrations on social media.

Fans are rejuvenated after the double resignations impacting NASCAR

“Good. Maybe now, we’ll get a Daytona 500 that’s actually worth fucking watching.” This comment summarises the issues fans have faced with FOX’s broadcasting over the years. Many claim that they put in too many advertisements during green flag racing, with others claiming that the commentators are sometimes not as energetic.

While this wouldn’t have been such a breakthrough for the fans, the sheer timing of the report coming in, just hours after Phelps’ resignation, has got them excited, as a user wrote: “This day just keeps getting better and better.” Seemingly, the Christmas and New Year celebrations were still not over for many, as one of the reactions read: “Merry Christmas boys and girls!”

Apart from the commentary and the advertisements, there are a few other elements that the fans seem to dislike, including the caricatures of the drivers that they showcase, with the drone shots. With Silverman’s resignation, many expect these changes to be made. “No more drones screaming by the cars in a blurred, indecipherable mess!!!!!”

This year’s off-season hasn’t been a positive one for the fans. Shortly after the lawsuit, veteran driver Greg Biffle and his family died in a plane crash. Just weeks after this, Denny Hamlin’s father lost his life in a housefire, that too, on the day of his 40th marriage anniversary. Amidst this, some took these resignations as positive news: “It’s nice to have a good day this off season.”

Despite his resignation, it is tough to say if the broadcast will witness any major changes. Moreover, he is still expected to remain as a consultant. Yet, the fans have been celebrating along with Steve Phelps resignation, and any changes will only be noticed once the sport goes back into action within the coming weeks.