America Hands Richard Childress the Ultimate Respect With Prestigious Award Before Retirement

For more than 50 years, Richard Childress has been a pillar of NASCAR, turning Richard Childress Racing from a small team into a six-time Cup Series championship powerhouse that developed drivers like Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch and introduced legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Despite financial difficulties, he turned to ownership in the late 1970s and used his strategic vision to build an empire. And it’s only now that America has decided to honor his significant influence both on and off the track by giving him the highest respect through a prestigious national award.

Richard Childress’ hard work gets the due recognition

Richard Childress was one of 11 recipients of the 2026 Horatio Alger Award, a distinguished prize given by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans to leaders who stood for philanthropy and education while overcoming hardship to achieve success.

The award, which was announced on January 26, 2026, inducts Childress as a lifetime member alongside notable individuals from the past, including Michael Bublé (2024), Rick Hendrick (2006), Jerry Jones (2014), and Julius Erving (1989).

The Association, founded in 1947, honors those who embody hard work and determination, and Childress—who rose from humble beginnings to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017—exemplifies those values.

At the age of 5, Childress suffered the tragic loss of his father. This resulted in a sense of independence and a strong work ethic. In first grade, he earned his school lunch by cleaning the cafeteria and sweeping the hallways in the school. He eventually went to work at Bowman Gray Stadium, selling peanuts and popcorn on the weekends in an effort to help support his family.

And this is where he caught the racing bug, and along came the opportunity to make his dream of becoming a racecar driver a reality by purchasing an old taxicab for $20. Here, he would convert the vehicle into his first racecar. These were the humble beginnings of Richard Childress Racing, which has turned into a racing institution. This is what makes his recognition special.

“The Members of the Horatio Alger Association are individuals who represent the boundless possibilities for human achievement in a free society. Horatio Alger Members have faced significant challenges, and yet, have achieved great success through resilience and service to others,” said Lesley Albanese, Chief Executive Officer of the Horatio Alger Association.

“The 2026 Horatio Alger Award recipients exemplify this special bond that joins the Association. They are an inspiration to our Scholars, and I look forward to working with them to help advance the Association’s vital mission to ensure the American Dream for future generations and to promote the importance of the free-enterprise system.”

After decades of influencing NASCAR, the timing of the award increases its significance during Childress’ leadership transition. Executive Vice President Mike Dillon, the father of NASCAR Cup Series drivers Austin and Ty Dillon and son-in-law of Richard Childress, takes over as chief operating officer.

Directly under him will be Technical Director, John Klausmeier, whom RCR claims will oversee “all technical engineering activities for the high-performance motorsports team and focus his energies on vehicle systems engineering, design, and metrology.”

Veteran Crew Chief Andy Street takes over as Performance Director while maintaining a Crew Chief spot in the Cup Series with the part-time No. 3.

As RCR advances, current drivers like Busch and Dillon uphold its high standards. The Association highlights how the 80-year-old’s story encourages people and faith in boundless opportunities via the free enterprise system.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Qualifying Jul 8, 2023 Hampton, Georgia, USA NASCAR Cup Series car owner Richard Childress during qualifying on pit row at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hampton Atlanta Motor Speedway Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarvinxGentryx 20230708_tbs_sg8_085.

“Richard Childress is an exceptional leader whose integrity, resilience, and commitment to excellence have long distinguished him in the world of motorsports and beyond,” said Marcia G. Taylor, President and CEO, Bennett International Group LLC, who nominated Childress for the award.

This award ensures his enduring impact through RCR’s charitable work and competitiveness, expanding his influence from racetracks to more general American leadership.

Childress, with his wife Judy, partnered with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in 2008 and established the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma. That initiative has since grown into a nationwide program dedicated to preventing childhood trauma and life-threatening injuries.

However, Childress’ courage, which is essential to the Horatio Alger award, has been tested in recent NASCAR disputes when executive Steve Phelps’ leaked texts called him a “stupid redneck” and “idiot” during the lawsuit drama.

Richard Childress was forced to censor himself to interview against NASCAR

Childress discussed this in an interview, saying, “You know, I’ve spoken to the France family, and my goal now is to try to help them and help everyone come together and build a stronger NASCAR sport.”

Yet his raw emotion surfaced: “As far as the personal damages that came to me, if I tell you what I think now, you’d probably be bleeping me out.”

He likened himself to an “old elephant” that doesn’t forget personal attacks, admitting he rehearsed responses overnight, “and not get bleeped a lot” to avoid fines while signaling deep hurt.

Reclaiming the slur, Childress declared, “One guy calls me a redneck. That’s a badge of honor, and I’ve got a lot of race fans that are good, solid rednecks.”

This stance defends NASCAR’s blue-collar fans, urging balance with new fans while honoring those “standing up there having a beer on top of their car, cheering and screaming.”

Beyond the track, his works extend to ventures like RCR’s collaboration with Lockheed Martin on a Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile test using a custom 6×6 vehicle, blending racing tech with national security.

These efforts reinforce the unyielding character now celebrated nationally, as Childress navigates sports politics with the same tenacity that built his legacy.